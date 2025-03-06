Florida Chamber backs Nathan Boyles to help make Florida a top 10 global economy

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is backing Republican Nathan Boyles in the Special Election for House District 3.

“While Florida continues its growth and economic momentum, we need strong leadership committed to championing the policies necessary to further Florida’s global competitiveness, job creation, and a vibrant quality of life,” Chamber CEO Mark Wilson said.

“The Florida Chamber has put forth a strategic plan to make Florida a top 10 global economy by 2030, as well as create 1.45 million net new jobs, and we trust Nathan Boyles will help keep us on a pathway to get there as a member of the Florida House.”

Boyles is running to replace former state Rep. Joel Rudman, who left office to run unsuccessfully for Congress.

The HD 3 race is one of two legislative Special Primary Elections scheduled for April 1, with General Elections slated for June 10.

The races are necessitated by a huge political shuffle resulting from President Donald Trump’s appointments of several Florida officials to Cabinet and administration posts. Rudman had sought Florida’s 1st Congressional District, which was vacated by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz after Trump tapped him for U.S. Attorney General, a post Gaetz ultimately did not seek amid ongoing scandals that were clouding his path toward Senate confirmation.

Boyles has run and won office before. He’s a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, and a small-business owner.

“Throughout the past two decades, my wife and I have built and grown multiple successful small businesses in our Northwest Florida community,” Boyles said. “Having the support of the Florida Chamber of Commerce highlights my career as an entrepreneur and I look forward to partnering with them in Tallahassee to continue to build Florida’s strong workforce and champion economic opportunity.”

The Chamber endorsement comes the same day former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also offered his support for Boyles, calling him an “America First fighter.”

Both come three days after Americans for Prosperity Action Florida announced it is backing Boyles in the race.

Boyles is one of eight Republicans competing in a Primary for the party’s nomination in HD 3, which covers all of Santa Rosa County and an inland portion of Okaloosa County.

With more than $22,500 in-pocket as of the latest reporting deadline, he’s raised the most outside dollars in the contest. His closest competitor, Assistant State Attorney Hayden Hudson, has amassed slightly more, but about 40% of his gains are self-loans.

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.