Last Call for 3.6.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Ed. Note — Sunburn is taking the night off and will return to your inboxes on Monday morning as we get over Peter’s ” bad hip day” (he is recovering nicely, by the way). Thanks for your readership and support. Stay safe!

First Shot

The Florida Chamber of Commerce supports Republican Nathan Boyles in the Special Election for House District 3.

“While Florida continues its growth and economic momentum, we need strong leadership committed to championing the policies necessary to further Florida’s global competitiveness, job creation, and a vibrant quality of life,” Chamber CEO Mark Wilson said.

“The Florida Chamber has put forth a strategic plan to make Florida a top 10 global economy by 2030, as well as create 1.45 million net new jobs, and we trust Nathan Boyles will help keep us on a pathway to get there as a member of the Florida House.”

Boyles is running to replace former state Rep. Joel Rudman, who left office to run unsuccessfully for Congress.

The HD 3 race is one of two legislative Special Primary Elections scheduled for April 1, with General Elections slated for June 10.

Boyles has run and won office before. He’s a former Okaloosa County Commissioner and a small-business owner.

“Throughout the past two decades, my wife and I have built and grown multiple successful small businesses in our Northwest Florida community,” Boyles said. “Having the support of the Florida Chamber of Commerce highlights my career as an entrepreneur and I look forward to partnering with them in Tallahassee to continue to build Florida’s strong workforce and champion economic opportunity.”

The Chamber endorsement comes the same day former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also offered his support for Boyles, calling him an “America First fighter.”

___

Nearly a month after the proverbial dust settled around whether she could return to the Legislature’s upper chamber, Rep. Debbie Mayfield is adding the Sunshine State’s chief business advocacy organization to her list of supporters.

The Florida Chamber officially backs Mayfield’s bid for Senate District 19, describing her as a “stalwart defender of free enterprise” who fights “against job-killing regulations.”

“Rep. Debbie Mayfield is committed to Florida’s future and will continue to work to help Florida maintain a pro-jobs climate and safeguard the strength of our growing economy,” Wilson said.

“She has proven through her years of service to the people of Brevard County that she is focused on job creation and furthering economic opportunity for all Floridians.”

Mayfield is one of four Republicans competing in an April 1 Primary for the SD 19 seat, which Brevard Republican Sen. Randy Fine is vacating at the end of this month to run for Congress.

“I’m proud to have the support of the Florida Chamber of Commerce,” Mayfield said in a statement. “They represent Florida’s brightest companies and job creators. Working together with President Trump and our Governor, we can expand Florida’s record-breaking job growth into the future.”

Other Republicans in the race include Marcie Adkins, Mark Lightner and former Melbourne City Council member Tim Thomas.

Evening Reads

—“Donald Trump prepares order dismantling the Education Department” via Cory Turner of NPR

—”Trump grants one-month tariff reprieve to some goods from Mexico, Canada” via Mary Beth Sheridan, Michael Birnbaum and Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post

—”Trump raids will now target migrant families who entered the U.S. with their children” via Julia Ainsley of NBC News

—”10 Democrats join with Republicans to censure Rep. Al Green for Trump speech protest” via Veronica Stracqualursi, Sarah Ferris and Annie Grayer of CNN

—”Ron DeSantis wants to repeal the red flag law. What is it?” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times

—”DeSantis warns Byron Donalds about missing votes. He missed plenty in 2018.” Via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Florida is cracking down on Spring Break ‘chaos and mayhem,’ Gov. DeSantis says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—”Andrew Tate says he plans to live in Florida despite ‘hee haw’ over return to U.S. soil amid overseas charges” via Michael Ruiz of Fox News

—”The horrendous norovirus is hitting Florida hard. How to protect yourself.” via Cindy Krischer Goodman South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”With ‘Sesame Street’ searching for a new home, Sesame Workshop undergoes layoffs” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter

Quote of the Day

“The process has been taken over by out-of-state fraudsters looking to make a quick buck and by special interests intent on buying their way into our constitution.”

— Jenna Persons-Mulicka on her bill making it more difficult to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

While Ron DeSantis seeks to repeal parts of Rick Scott’s 2018 gun safety law, he can start with a fresh Red Flag.

As the Senate advances the end of a unique Florida law that prevents some exonerees from receiving recompense, looks like a great time for a round of Repeal Days (on us).

Since Peter is recovering from surgery, perhaps a Painkiller (or three) is in order. Be well, friend!

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Gators close out regular season on Saturday

Saturday marks the final day of college basketball’s regular season and the last chance for the Florida Gators to bolster their resume before the SEC tournament. The Gators host Ole Miss on Senior Night in Gainesville on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Florida (26-4, 13-4 SEC) is coming off a 99-94 win at #7 Alabama on Wednesday. Sophomore forward Alex Condon scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the 5th-ranked Gators won for the eighth time in the last nine games. It was the second time this season the Gators beat a top 10 team on the road and the victory clinched the second seed in the conference tournament.

So, what does Florida have to gain on Saturday? With a win, Florida would almost certainly clinch a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Before the win over Alabama, ESPN’s bracketology projected Florida as a #2 seed. Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, and Houston were projected as the #1 seeds.

But Tennessee lost at Ole Miss, likely bumping them from the top line and opening the door for the Gators to earn a top seed in a region.

Florida earned a top seed in 2007 and won the national championship. In 2014, Florida again was a #1 seed and advanced to the Final Four before losing to Connecticut. The Gators have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2021.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.