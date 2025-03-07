March 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anthony Pedicini, Richard Gentry land big win against Anthony Sabatini client claiming slander
Richard Gentry.

Janelle Irwin TaylorMarch 7, 20256min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lucy’s Law to increase boater safety, crack down on reckless boaters, clears first committee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Dennis Gagnon: Florida’s insurance crossroads — a warning we can’t ignore

2026Headlines

Byron Donalds will hold fundraiser at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

gentry-image
A Judge found insufficient facts to support claims that Pedicini and Gentry had maliciously defamed former House candidate Steve Shives.

A defamation case against Republican political consultant Anthony Pedicini, along with other plaintiffs, has been dismissed.

The complaint accused Pedicini, his consulting firm Simwins, now-Rep. Richard Gentry and the Make America Great Again political committee affiliated with Pedicini and Gentry of spreading “false and defamatory claims” against Steve Chives, a former candidate for House District 27 in Ocala who ran against Gentry in the 2024 GOP Primary.

Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a far-right firebrand in GOP politics, represented Chives in the lawsuit. Sabatini endorsed Shives in his House race.

The complaint pointed to one claim that “stood out as far more egregious and untrue” than others — political mailers and other campaign communication such as digital videos and texts that claimed Shives had “pocketed” money from a church where he served as a minister.

At issue was time Shives spent serving as pastor of Lighthouse Christian Ministries in South Carolina.

One of four mailers sent during the Primary included a claim on one side that Shives “pocketed over $200,000” by, according to text on the other side, “selling a home he bought from his church for one dollar.”

The complaint against Pedicini, Gentry and the political committee explains that the church gave him “an acre of land to live upon while he ran the church, and upon which he could build a home.”

“They used the term ‘pocket’ in order to imply to voters that the money was stolen, thieved, misappropriated, and that Shives ripped off the church,” the original complaint reads.

The complaint calls the claims “salacious lies” and blames them for his loss by nearly 4 percentage points to Gentry.

Citing “enormous damage” to “his good name and reputation,” as well as a loss of customers to Shives’ business, the complaint sought $500,000 in relief. Shives owns Runaway Mini-Campers in Summerfield.

The complaint also includes copies of a mailer making four points about Shives: that he was the pastor of Lighthouse Christian Ministries, that he “stole someone else’s property and was arrested by the police,” that he was convicted of larceny in York County, South Carolina, where the church was located, and that he purchased the home he built on the land the church gifted him for $1, later selling it at a profit of $200,000.

Each claim includes a citation. At issue for Shives is the implication that his arrest was related to the land from his church and the home he built and sold on the property.

Court records show Shives’ larceny conviction stemmed from a 2007 arrest after his car broke down and he took parts from a nearby car. Shives left a note with his phone number offering to repay the owner for the parts he took, but when he was contacted he reportedly refused, leading to his petty larceny conviction. Shives elected to pay $465 in fines rather than serve a 30-day sentence.

The dismissal, from Circuit Judge Dan Mosley, found that Shives had failed “to allege sufficient facts that the purported defamatory statements were made with actual malice.” The motion to dismiss was granted in January, and the 10 days allotted for Shives to amend his complaint has long passed.

Shives ran for House largely on his own dime, contributing at least $127,000 to his race through a candidate loan. He faced some backlash last August after he accepted $500 from the Vote Men PAC, a controversial group that exclusively endorses men running against women.

Shives defended the contribution, telling Florida Politics at the time that he accepted “the check because they sent it to me, no strings attached,” adding that he did little research before taking the funds.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGwen Graham looks to make the 'right decision' about future. Another run for Governor?

nextConsumer advocates, doctors: Medical malpractice eligibility expansion could limit patient access, increase costs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories