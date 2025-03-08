Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shine on

Over 100 advocates and legislators from across Florida will join in Tallahassee to shine a light on the Alzheimer’s Association’s legislative priorities during the 2025 Florida Legislative Session.

“We are extremely thankful for the many advocates gathering in Tallahassee to share their personal stories with lawmakers and have their voices heard,” said Alexander Anderson, vice president of Public Policy in Florida for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“With over 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s, these dedicated advocates are instrumental in helping to get Alzheimer’s Association legislative priorities brought to the forefront. It is critical that all residents know the importance of early detection and diagnosis, and we will continue to work with state legislators to secure passage of policy priorities and funding requests, including our statewide Alzheimer’s public awareness campaign.”

The annual lighting ceremony on Monday will begin at 6 p.m. on the Old Capitol’s steps and will be live-streamed by the Association’s Florida chapters on YouTube.

Confirmed speakers for the purple lighting ceremony include Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham, FDEA Dementia Director Cari Eyre, Sen. Danny Burgess, sponsor of legislation creating an Awareness Program for Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia-related Disorders (SB 398), Rep. Michelle Salzman, sponsor of Brain Bus appropriation, and advocate Christine Burger.

Ahead of the lighting, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be in the Capitol Courtyard for legislators and staff to visit and learn about the valuable services offered. The Association seeks to preserve $491,614 in funding for the Brain Bus, which will travel throughout the state. Advocates will be available to talk about how the Bus impacts Florida.

On Tuesday, advocates will meet with legislators to share their stories and ask them to support key priorities for the 2025 legislative session, which include:

$1.5 million to develop a statewide Alzheimer’s and related dementia awareness program (SB 398/HB 1065), preserving $491,614 in funding for the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus; support for the Governor’s recommendation of a $6 million increase in funding for the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative (ADI) and an $8 million increase for the Community Care for the Elderly (CCE) program; and maintaining $5 million in funding for the Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Research Program.

Florida has the second-highest number of residents living with Alzheimer’s in the nation, with more than 580,000 living with the disease. More than 840,000 unpaid family caregivers support them. Each year, Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

All quiet — Neither Senate President Ben Albritton nor House Speaker Daniel Perez is tipping his hand to who he supports in next year’s Republican gubernatorial Primary. Albritton told a reporter Tuesday that it’s his “first day of Session” when asked how he felt about the prospect of Gov. Ron DeSantis promoting First Lady Casey DeSantis as the next Governor. The Wauchula Republican invoked the name of previous Senate President Bill Galvano to justify his neutral stance.

Rollback — Three weeks after a 19-year-old shot and killed 17 people at his Parkland high school, then-Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill designed to make sure a similar shooting would never happen again. DeSantis wants to repeal some provisions in the legislation, he said during his State of the State speech Tuesday. DeSantis said the state’s laws pale compared to other conservative states. He pointed to problems with “red flag laws” and legislation increasing the minimum age for firearm purchases from 18 to 21.

Fresh from Florida — Senate President Albritton offered a simple message at the start of the Session: “Agriculture matters.” Handing out challenge coins marking the Florida Heartland, the Wauchula Republican touted his own personal and professional roots in citrus country. “I was born and bred in Florida citrus and this vital industry is not going down on my watch,” Albritton said. “Research and new technologies are offering a new hope for the future of Florida citrus. We’re on the edge of something special. Florida citrus is making a comeback, one tree at a time.” Months after he took the gavel as Senate President with a promise of a “Rural Renaissance,” Albritton repeated the phrase and clarified that his priorities include expanding education, health care and infrastructure resources in the undeveloped parts of Florida that long held up its most significant industry.

More hurdles — The House Government Operations Subcommittee supported HB 1205 even as community activists and Democrats spoke out overwhelmingly against it during a more than two-hour debate. Republicans argued that more protections are needed in the election process to protect the state constitution. HB 1205 would require petition sponsors to post a $1 million bond before passing out petitions, speed up petition deadlines, and require people signing petitions to include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. “Over the past few election cycles, it has become apparent that our citizen initiative process is broken,” said the bill sponsor, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka. “The process has been taken over by out-of-state fraudsters looking to make a quick buck and by special interests intent on buying their way into our constitution.”

Forced medication? — DeSantis isn’t holding back on fluoride in water supplies, expressing the belief that it’s “forced medication.” … “When you’re forcing it into the water supply, that’s not really giving people the choice. If people want to be able to purchase fluoridated water or do more, then they already have the ability to do it,” DeSantis said Tuesday in Tallahassee. State guidance may be coming. The “Florida Farm Bill,” championed by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, seeks to remove water additives from municipal supplies. Pending a change in state law, cities and counties are deciding on fluoride in an example of home rule.

— Southern Sparks —

2025 has been a big year for horrible headlines. Especially ones related to fires. This week, the Carolina states were ravaged by wildfires. But they say Southern hospitality is a thing.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced THIS WEEK that the Florida Forest Service was sending a team of 35 personnel to help support the state of South Carolina and aid them in the dramatic increase of wildfires across the state.

The team comprises experienced firefighters, commanders, operation specialists and support staff, all trained to handle the high-pressure environment. “When a neighbor is in need, Florida will always answer the call for help. Just as we would count on South Carolina to stand with us in our time of need, we are proud to send our highly skilled wildland firefighting personnel to assist in their wildfire response. The Florida Forest Service’s expertise in managing complex wildfire incidents will help protect lives, property and natural resources. This is what true partnership looks like — states working together to meet challenges head-on and ensure the safety of our communities,” said Simpson.

Florida comes through when a neighbor is in need, and Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan knows it, too.

“We are glad to provide our neighboring state of South Carolina with the additional wildland fire response resources needed at this time. Through this deployment, the Florida Forest Service not only showcases its commitment to regional cooperation but also highlights the strength of the Southeastern Compact in enhancing wildfire preparedness and response capabilities. It is a vital tool for fostering resilience in the face of natural disasters and reinforces the importance of states working together to address shared challenges in wildfire management,” said Dolan.

Hopefully, all these wildfires will be contained, and the lives of Californians and Carolinians will return to normal. The great David Lynch did not mean this when he said, “Fire walk with me.”

— Drug Busted —

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has announced charges against 33 individuals involved in a major drug trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. This group is accused of distributing fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Law enforcement efforts led to the seizure of over 66 ounces of fentanyl, more than 73 ounces of cocaine and 8 ounces of methamphetamine. The amount of fentanyl confiscated alone is staggering, with the potential to kill almost 1 million people.

“Because of the hard work of our law enforcement partners, enough fentanyl to kill 931,000 Floridians was taken off the streets,” Uthmeier said. “Let this operation serve as a warning to anyone who dares to sell this poison in Florida: the rule of law will prevail, and you will be found and brought to justice.”

Of the 33 defendants, 15 are facing charges of fentanyl trafficking or conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, and 19 are charged with cocaine trafficking or conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Three of the defendants are already incarcerated. Additional charges involve trafficking other illegal substances, as well as violations under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

This investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). However, three suspects remain at large and will be charged upon apprehension by the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

— AG Job Opportunity —

The Office of the Attorney General is searching for a new Press Secretary within the Communication Office’s Executive Staff Unit in Tallahassee.

The applicant must have six years in public relations or a related area or a bachelor’s degree in public relations or a related area, with at least two years of experience. Any required experience and/or preferences listed in the advertisement must be verified at the time of application.

Salary begins at $105,000 — $110,000 annually and duties include communications management, overseeing the drafting of communications to the media, cultivating and managing relationships with reporters and media representatives, booking the Attorney General’s interviews, reviewing responses to public records requests by the media, and staffing the Attorney General as needed.

Applicants must include all previous employment and their contact details, an explanation of any gaps in employment history, experience, education, training, knowledge, skills or abilities and verified pre-qualifying questions. Applicants must also be able to pass E-Verify checks, undergo criminal background checks and pass a drug test.

Annual sick leave and benefits include nine paid holidays and one personal holiday each year. State Group Insurance coverage options include health, life, dental, vision and other insurance options. Retirement plan options and other benefits are available to successful applicants, including employer contributions, flexible spending accounts and tuition waivers.

Applications will close on March 11, 2025.

If applicants need help submitting their information, contact the People First Service Center at (877) 562-7287.

— Applications Now Open —

FloridaCommerce announced Wednesday that funding is now available for non-entitlement units of local government under the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The agency will offer Federal Fiscal Year 2023 and FY 2024 funding for Neighborhood Revitalization, Housing Rehabilitation, Commercial Revitalization and Economic Development program areas.

FloridaCommerce is proactively encouraging rural communities — and small communities affected by storm-related infrastructure damage — to consider this opportunity to support critical resiliency needs in the near-term.

FloridaCommerce works to assist the Governor in advancing Florida’s economy by championing the state’s economic development vision and by administering state and federal programs and initiatives to help visitors, citizens, businesses and communities.

In response to feedback from many small cities and rural communities, FloridaCommerce has waived funding limits and eliminated specific administrative steps in the application process, including restrictions that previously limited eligible local governments to one grant application per cycle.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, May 2, 2025, to be considered for funding. Interested applicants should email [email protected] to request a link to the electronic application portal or receive additional instructions on completing and applying. Detailed instructions, as well as access to upload completed documents, will be provided by return email.

Additionally, FloridaCommerce hosted a webinar on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, to offer technical assistance and an application process overview. The recording and presentation are available on the FloridaCommerce Small Cities CDBG webpage.

—Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Collier County Housing Authority — DeSantis appointed Randolph Cash, Danielle Hudson, Joseph Murgalo Jr. and Lindsey Touchette to the Collier County Housing Authority. Cash is retired and former president of Flamingo Air Management, Inc. A veteran of the United States Army, he is the State Junior Vice Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of the Immokalee Chamber of Commerce, the American Association of Airport Executives, and the Naples Museum of Military History board of directors. Cash earned his bachelor’s degree in politics and public affairs from the University of Miami. Hudson is the vice president of Public Policy for the Naples Area Board of Realtors. She is active in her community and is a member of the Big Cypress Daughters of the American Revolution, the Saint Agnes Church Faith Formation, and the Women’s Foundation of Collier County Advocacy Committee. Hudson earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and political science and her master’s in international relations from Salve Regina University. Murgalo is a Real Estate adviser for Compass. He is active in his community and serves as President of the Rotary Club of Bonita Springs. He previously served as a VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors member, the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce, and the Royal Academy School Board. Murgalo earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Maryland. Touchette is the vice president of Community Engagement for the Collier Community Foundation. Active in her community, she is a Disaster Ready Collier County Board member and was recognized as a part of the 2025 Naples 100 by Naples Illustrated. Touchette earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communications from Florida Gulf Coast University and her master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Central Florida.

Hernando County Housing Authority — The Governor appointed Jean Galbo and Patricia Goble and reappointed John Carroll to the Hernando County Housing Authority. Galbo is a Realtor for Galbo Realty Association, Inc. She has been a resident of Hernando County for over 30 years. Active in her community, Galbo is a board member of the First Hernando Republican Club and Vice-Chair of the Republican Executive Committee in Hernando County. Goble is a stay-at-home mother who previously worked in the Banking and Mortgage Industry in Hernando County. Active in her community, she is an associate member of the Hernando County Builders Association, a volunteer, and a member of the First Hernando Republican Club and the Hernando County Republican Executive Committee. Goble was recognized in 2007 as the Associate Member of the Year by the Hernando County Builders Association. Carroll is a Sergeant for the Florida State Guard. A veteran of the United States Army, he is currently appointed to the Barbers’ Board and is a member of the Military Police Regimental Association. Carroll earned his bachelor’s in history and political science from Saint Leo University.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority — DeSantis announced the reappointment of Thomas Hobbs and Brian McElfatrick to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority. Hobbs is the Chief of Staff of the Port of Tampa Bay. He serves in the Florida Army National Guard and is a member of the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay Board. Hobbs earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social science and his master’s in political science from Florida State University. McElfatrick is a Shareholder, Executive Committee Member, and Practice Group Leader at Bush Ross, P.A. Active in his community, he previously served as Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the 13th Judicial Circuit and has been recognized as Florida’s “Legal Elite” by Florida Trend. McElfatrick earned his bachelor’s degree from Bates College and his juris doctor from Indiana University.

— FDLE For the Win —

School safety, especially toward gun violence, is a big concern for many parents and students who have in-person traditional academics.

It is essential that parents, students, teachers, and anyone who knows anything about a potentially harmful act tell law enforcement. This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), alongside the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LSCO), arrested an Amos P. Godby High School student over a potentially dangerous school threat.

FDLE received information on a social media website on March 3 about a threat to an unknown school in the Tallahassee area. This led to an investigation that connected the account to an Amos. P. Godby High student. The information was then shared with an LSCO resource officer, which ultimately ended in the student’s arrest.

“Threats against our schools and our students will not be tolerated and law enforcement will pursue you for making these kinds of threats. I am thankful for our law enforcement partners for acting swiftly to protect our schools,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr.

Anyone can anonymously report school-related suspicious activities through the Fortify Florida website. It’s a scary world out there, but it’s good to know people are doing the right thing to report suspicious behavior and that law enforcement can swoop in and protect our students and teachers.

— Electric Plans —

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) announced Tuesday that it had approved demand-side management (DSM) plans for Duke Energy, LLC (DEF), Tampa Electric Company (TECO), Florida Public Utilities Company (FPUC), JEA and Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC).

The plans include programs designed to meet DSM goals established for 2025 through 2034, which PSC approved in August 2024. Each program is evaluated based on three criteria — it meets Florida Energy Efficiency Conservation Act objectives, has measurable results that can be monitored and the program’s cost-effectiveness.

DEF’s new DSM plan includes 14 programs. Monthly rate impacts, collected through the Energy Conservation Cost Recovery (ECCR) clause, for 1,000 kWh usage range between $3.70 and $4.49 during the 10 years. Projected program costs for the 10 years total $1.4 billion.

TECO’s plan includes 29 programs. Monthly rate impacts, collected through the ECCR, for 1,000 kWh usage begin at $3.61 in 2025 and slightly increase each year, ending at $4.04 in 2034. Projected program costs for the 10 years total $552.2 million.

FPUC’s plan includes seven programs. The monthly rate impact for 1,000 kWh usage is $1.45 each year and will be collected through the ECCR. Projected program costs for the 10 years total $8.3 million.

DEF, TECO, and FPUC must annually demonstrate to the PSC that their program costs are reasonable and prudent before recovery is granted.

JEA’s plan includes four programs. Monthly rate impacts for 1,000 kWh usage range between 0.26 and 0.37.

OUC’s plan includes six programs. Monthly rate impacts for 1,000 kWh usage start at 0.42 in 2025 and end at 0.48 in 2034.

JEA’s and OUC’s local governing bodies will determine if the program costs are reasonable and prudent.

— At the Heart —

The American Heart Association, along with Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Burgess and Melbourne Republican Rep. Debbie Mayfield, is championing lifesaving cardiac emergency response plans (CERPs) in all Florida schools.

The lawmakers have introduced legislation (SB 104/HB 337) to support Florida schools and their efforts to provide CERP to students who may experience serious cardiac events while on school grounds.

An estimated 23,000 children under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and while many states require CPR training as a graduation requirement, some states lack laws requiring schools to have a plan in place if a cardiac event were to occur on campus.

The bills are designed to ensure that school staff receives appropriate training to handle a cardiac emergency.

“We have an opportunity to make our schools safer for students and faculty by making sure anyone can step in and save a life with CPR and AED use,” Burgess said.

“Parents shouldn’t have to worry about their child having a cardiac emergency at school, but it does happen,” Mayfield said. “We’re working together on this legislation to make sure school staff knows just what to do if a student collapses.”

The announcement of this support for cardiac emergency response plan policies marks an impactful milestone in the ongoing efforts to prioritize training and equipping schools for effective responses to cardiac emergencies.

Government relations director for the American Heart Association, Tiffany McCaskill, expressed her gratitude for the legislation.

“We are beyond grateful to have Sen. Burgess and Rep. Mayfield as champions to shepherd these lifesaving policies through the legislative process,” McCaskill said.

— Kappa Cane Steppers —

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell is set to host Kappa Alpha Psi Day at the Florida State Capitol on March 12, joined by Gotha Democratic Rep. Leonard Spencer.

Founded in 1911 at Indiana University Bloomington, Kappa Alpha Psi, Incorporated has grown to over 700 chapters. With over 260,000 active members, the fraternity is the oldest historically Black fraternity west of the Appalachian Mountains and is known for its “cane stepping” rituals.

Distinguished members include journalist Charles M. Blow, Elbert Frank Cox, the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics, former U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, Bernard Harris, the first African American to walk in space, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, and civil rights leader Roger Wilkins.

Kappa Day coincides with Black Caucus Week, where members will engage in productive conversations with state leaders to highlight the importance of unity and progress for all Floridians.

“I’m proud to welcome the gentlemen of Kappa Alpha Psi, Incorporated, to the Capitol. The contributions of our group to society are many, and I know my brothers look forward to sharing their history of service to our state with my fellow legislators. Kappa Alpha Psi Day at the Capitol will be a meeting of the worlds for me — and I can’t wait,” Campbell said.

“As a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., I’ve seen firsthand how the fraternity’s dedication to achievement, service, and leadership shapes lives and strengthens communities,” Leonard said.

“The bonds we build and the values we uphold don’t just elevate individuals — they uplift entire generations. It’s an honor to welcome my brothers to the Capitol today as we celebrate the enduring legacy of Kappa Alpha Psi excellence and the spirit of public service that continues to move us forward.”

— Operation Green Light —

The Florida Clerks of the Court have announced the new schedules for the 2025 Operation Green Light events. In Florida, a driver’s license can be revoked as a penalty for having too many outstanding traffic tickets or court obligations.

Operation Green Light is a driver’s license reinstatement event in which local Clerks work with individuals to lower or waive fees, allowing them to pay back outstanding court fees and reinstate their driver’s license.

FCCC President and Orange County Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russell said the initiative allows Florida residents to get back in the driver’s seat.

“Clerks are often the catalyst between the public and the justice system, and we are happy to not only be able to promote court compliance with this initiative but offer residents the opportunity to save money and get back on the road,” Russell said.

This year’s event will be held over two weeks, beginning March 29 and running through April 12, 2025. Times, details, participation, and locations will vary by county.

The Clerk’s statewide association — Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers — has coordinated and promoted Operation Green Light. Since the initiative’s inception, over 71,000 driver’s licenses have been reinstated or made eligible for reinstatement, over 88,000 cases have been paid in full, over 96,000 cases have been placed on a payment plan and more than $18.8 million has been collected in total revenue.

— Power appointed to board —

Florida State Parks Foundation’s Board of Directors President Kathleen Brennan announced that Andrew J. Power, a partner at Smith, Thompson, Shaw, Colon and Power, will join the board effective immediately.

Power is a Michigan native who relocated to Florida in 2005. He specializes in estate law and probate, and his election to the board coincides with an increased emphasis on planned and legacy giving with the Foundation.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to our board and look forward to learning from his legal expertise and perspective,” Brennan said. “Andrew will be an excellent asset for the Foundation and for Florida’s state parks for many years to come.”

Power also serves on the board of directors and is the facility chair at Tallahassee’s Christ Classical Academy.

“It’s an honor to join the Foundation’s board and be a part of such a passionate, dedicated team,” Power said. “I am looking forward to doing all I can to support our parks and advance the Foundation’s mission.”

Established in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and rebranded in 2018, the Florida State Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and preserving the Florida Park Service. Its efforts benefit 175 acclaimed parks and trails, local Friends groups, and a network of over 20,000 park volunteers.

It achieves its mission through conservation programs, visitor education, community engagement, advocacy and a volunteer Board representing diverse private, public, local, and statewide interests.

— Seminole’s smash donations —

So many great universities get the reputation they do, good and bad, because of the alumni who spring from the school. Bright, ambitious alumni give a good name to the universities they graduate from. And many times, they want to give back to the school they believe made them into the people they are today.

Alumni and their donations often allow schools to undergo renovations, update their classrooms and equipment, bring in notable speakers for students, or even see a football team snag someone from the transfer portal. This week Florida State University had its 14th annual “FSU’s Great Give” and on March 5 saw over $2.2 million raised.

“FSU’s Great Give exemplifies the boundless spirit and generosity of the Seminole community. Year after year, we are amazed by the ever-growing support that empowers our university to reach new heights,” said the assistant director for digital and social giving for FSU’s Division of University Advancement’s Annual Giving team, Sadiki Perry.

From around the world, FSU saw 4,342 donors help fund over 100 projects across 30 different colleges, schools and units. The money raised helps students and professors achieve their academic goals at Florida State University. The “Great Give” will have its 15th birthday next March.

— Rattlers recognized —

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University has sprouted some of the best and brightest minds and leaders from not only HBCUs across the country but all universities in this nation. This week, Tallahassee decided to honor some FAMU legends through the power of name — by officially renaming three streets in honor of football coach Rudy Hubbard and educators Carolyn Rylas and E. Lillian Spencer.

“By honoring these three outstanding individuals, the city celebrates how they each uplifted our community, recognizing their monumental contributions in education, athletics and community service,” said Tallahassee mayor John Dailey.

Rudy Hubbard Way is named after the College Football Hall of Famer, who led the Rattlers to back-to-back Black College Football National Championships in 1977 and 1978 and secured the first-ever NCAA Division I-AA championship for an HBCU.

Dr. Carolyn Ryals Way is named after a powerhouse in education who taught at FAMU for 23 years, was a three-time teacher of the year and was a small-business owner of “KopyKat Center.” E. Lillian Way is named after an award-winning tennis player who competed in segregated national tennis circuits and was a math whiz who became a school principal.

Interim President Timothy Beard spoke about all the wonderful people whose names will be hanging above the streets.

On Coach Hubbard, President Beard stated: “Your leadership brought home championships and national recognition, but more importantly, you help shape the lives of young men, instilling discipline, perseverance and pride. Your name on this street is a testament to the enduring mark you have left our university in the game of football.”

— 4 Time Oscar Winner to Tally —

Film lovers from all over the world tuned into the Academy Awards last weekend to hopefully see their favorite films win an Oscar. The film “Anora” took home the biggest prize of the night in Best Picture, and it also walked away with Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Editing going to the man behind it all, Sean Baker.

Because Baker produced “Anora” and was the director, writer and editor, Sean Baker became the first filmmaker to win four Oscars for one project, an impressive and unique feat. Walt Disney won four in one night, but for four different projects and most recently, Bong Joon-ho, the writer, director and producer of “Parasite,” won three Oscars for his Best Picture-winning film. Still, the fourth Oscar he accepted for “Parasite” technically went to the county of South Korea. And Tallahassee residents have the opportunity to listen to the history-making filmmaker.

On Tuesday, March 18, in the historic Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Club Downunder and Golden Torch present “An Evening with Sean Baker.” The event will have a moderated lecture with Sean. Some other titles in Baker’s catalogue (besides Anora) include films such as “Take Out,” “Starlet,” “Tangerine,” “The Florida Project,” and “Red Rocket.” Many of Baker’s films explore the area of often overlooked and marginalized groups of people such as immigrants and sex workers. Baker has worked in the independent film scene for over 20 years and has been a big cheerleader for both the theatrical experience and the smaller-budget films.

“I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film is made of the blood, sweat, and tears of incredible indie artists. Long live independent film,” said Baker while accepting Best Picture.

When adjusted for inflation, Anora has the third lowest production budget to win Best Picture above the 1955 “Marty” (which ironically is also a NYC love story that won the Palme D’Or and Best Picture) and “Moonlight,” the latter film which is written, directed, and produced by FSU Film School alumni. The doors at Ruby Diamond open at 7, and the event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tickets are free and available at tickets.fsu.edu

— Capitol Directions —

State Of The State — Down arrow — My doc told me to get a lot of rest before surgery; so, I turned to the Florida Channel and put the SOS on repeat. Zzzzz

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — Who hit him with a beer can in the back of his head when he was 19 so hard that it makes him hate Spring Break?

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — Ignore the haters. Lock those doofuses up!

OIR — Down arrow — Get your snooping eyes out of our medicine cabinet!

Pinellas Co. Schools — Down arrow — DeSantis’ home county is asking for trouble.

Dep’t Of Ed — Up arrow — The first annual National School Safety Summit was a success! Now, here’s hoping they don’t have to rewrite the school safety curriculum for next year …

Danny Perez — Up arrow — One former member whose opinion we respect says his was the best Opening Day speech since Will Weatherford’s.

Times/Herald — Up arrow — Perez is demanding some action before another Luigi …

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — If there was any doubt as to the consensus fan favorite in the legislature, Gruters fundraiser for CFO put that to rest.

Jenn Bradley, Traci Koster — Up arrow — The ‘clean hands’ legislation may be familiar, but it’s time to bring it back.

Bradley, Part 2 — Up arrow — Class starts on her time.

Gayle Harrell — Up arrow — The pieces are in place for real support for Floridians with autism.

Jonathan Martin, Jessica Baker — Up arrow — Blue lives matter to these politicians.

Ryan Chamberlin — Crossways arrow — We appreciate the effort, but can you explain one more time … what money are we replacing property insurance with?

Kevin Chambliss, Rachel Plakon — Up arrow — Bipartisanship is alive and well.

Vanessa Oliver, Vicki Lopez — Up arrow — Aye aye, Captains!

Meg Weinberg — Up arrow — The almost-President is a big fan of MADSA … that has to be worth something.

Mori Hosseini — Down arrow — A rough day in the House Higher Education Budget Subcommittee this week … and it might be even tougher next week in the Senate.

Gwen Graham — Crossways arrow — We’ll be Pizz’ed if you split the vote with Jason.

Anthony Sabatini — Down arrow — Watching him lose never gets old.

Florida Realtors — Up arrow — It’s either them or the Cattlemen who throw the best Session party on Adams St. I was sad to miss it this year!

Ron Pierce, Natalie King — Up arrow — The Tampa Bay Lightning have won, what, 9 of 10 since RSA’s Lightning Caucus reconvened this Session?

Lonestar Data Holdings — Up arrow — This Florida-based company is one step closer to securing data centers on the moon after the Athena lunar landing. Now, if Intuitive Machines can just get the dang thing to stay upright.

Gal Cohen-Solal — Up arrow — And not a dry eye in the building …