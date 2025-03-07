March 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘A strong defender of our rights and liberties’: Joel Rudman backs Hayden Hudson for HD 3

Jesse SchecknerMarch 7, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lucy’s Law to increase boater safety, crack down on reckless boaters, clears first committee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Dennis Gagnon: Florida’s insurance crossroads — a warning we can’t ignore

2026Headlines

Byron Donalds will hold fundraiser at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

Hayden Hudson
‘Hayden knows right from wrong and fights for justice every day.’

Former state Rep. Joel Rudman isn’t sitting out of the race to succeed him in House District 3.

He’s backing Assistant State Attorney Hayden Hudson over eight other Republican Primary candidates as his preferred successor, citing Hudson’s lifelong residency, support of Gov. Ron DeSantis and endorsements from other conservative figures and groups.

“He is a native of Santa Rosa County, a tireless worker for law-abiding citizens in the office of Ginger Bowden Madden, an aggressive anti-crime prosecutor, a 2nd Amendment supporter, a staunch believer in deporting illegal aliens, and a strong defender of our rights and liberties,” Rudman said in a statement.

“Unlike other candidates, Hayden is not bought by special interests, nor does he intend to make a career out of this. Whereas other candidates have sued Santa Rosa County, Hayden loves Santa Rosa County. Unlike other candidates who have bankrolled Swampy Santa Rosa County Commissioners, Hayden knows right from wrong and fights for justice every day in court on behalf of our citizens (and he) will protect our freedoms and liberties while pursuing Gov. DeSantis’ goal to implement the America First agenda of President (Donald) Trump.”

Others backing Hudson include former U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Florida Gun Owners of America and America First Insight.

Hudson thanked Rudman for his support, writing on X, “Together we will defeat  the swamp.”

In the Primary next month, Hudson faces Nathan Boyles, Rena McQuaig, Wade Merritt, Shon Owens, Joshua Silk, Cindy Smith and Jamie Wells.

Hudson and Boyles, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, are neck-and-neck in fundraising and endorsements. Boyles yesterday netted nods from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who outpaced Rudman in a Republican Primary for Congress just over a month ago, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

HD 3 covers all of Santa Rosa County and an inland portion of Okaloosa County. The district leans heavily Republican — Rudman won re-election in November with more than 78% of the vote — meaning the Republican Primary’s victor is heavily favored to defeat the lone Democrat running, Dondre Wise.

The Primary for HD 3 is on April 1, followed by the Special General Election on June 10.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDespite earlier promises, Donald Trump may have just killed Rick Scott's 'Lock the Clock' push

nextByron Donalds will hold fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories