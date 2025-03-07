Florida Chamber backs Brian Hodgers in competitive HD 32 Special Election

The Florida Chamber of Commerce wants to see Brian Hodgers fill a Space Coast House seat.

The state’s largest business advocacy group is endorsing the Melbourne Republican in a Special Election to replace Rep. Debbie Mayfield in House District 32.

“Florida created 1 in every 14 new jobs nationally over the last year,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “This job growth is not accidental — we must continue electing pro-jobs candidates to make sure the right things keep happening in Florida as we grow from the 16th to the 10th largest global economy by 2030, and we are confident Brian Hodgers will help us keep that momentum.”

Hodgers, owner of Complete Choice Insurance and Complete Choice Realty, is one of three Republicans qualified in an April 1 Republican Primary within the district. The winner will advance to a June 10 Special General Election.

The business owner embraced the Chamber endorsement.

“As a lifelong small business owner committed to keeping taxes low and insurance rates affordable, it is an honor to be endorsed by Florida’s voice for our state’s job creators, the Florida Chamber of Commerce,” Hodgers said.

“I look forward to working with them to do everything possible to secure Florida’s prosperity while also safeguarding our quality of life with better schools, better transportation, and clean waterways.”

The seat opened after Mayfield resigned in order to run in a Special Election in Senate District 19. That Special Election will take place concurrently with the HD 32 race.

Hodgers has raised more than $322,000 for the seat for his campaign, the most of any candidate in the race. He has touted his experience as a pilot and aviation enthusiast as providing valuable insights into the region’s space and aeronautics industry. He has also advocated for school choice.