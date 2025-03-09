Summit puts Rick Scott at center of conservative policy in GOP-controlled Washington

Before any guests showed up at the Rescuing the American Dream summit, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott stood in a ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, D.C. He spoke to staff as technicians conducted soundchecks and early presenters connected PowerPoint presentations for the event.

While invitations all billed Scott, a Naples Republican, as a “Special Guest” at the summit, it was clear from before the opening reception the night before that he served a greater role than that. Florida’s senior Senator served as the conservative gathering’s driving force, its ideological center.

The beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term also marked the first time since Scott, a former Florida Governor, took federal office that Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress. This wasn’t new information to the Senator when Florida Politics asked about the opportunity for conservative leaders.

“Don’t squander it, right?” Scott said.

Organizers for the two-day event in Washington hope to see the summit become a regular gathering, and announced intentions for a second event later this year in Florida. The goal of the first summit was to discuss how conservatives can best implement Trump’s agenda over the next 100 days. But the summit itself also served to put Scott at the center of the conversation on what conservatism means during Trump’s second term.

To Scott, the goals of the movement should be straightforward. “Get the fiscal house in order,” he said. “It’s the biggest thing.”

“If you look at what I did in Florida, you know, Florida had not lived within its means. We’ve got to get this budget balanced. We’ve got to dramatically, not a little bit, got to dramatically reduce regulation. We’ve got to get it easier to get a permit. To me, that’s the biggest thing we have to do.”

As much as anything, the summit also put Scott at the center of the conversation about the Senate’s direction. He moderated panels on energy with U.S. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Dan Sullivan of Alaska and on budget reconciliation with U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Roger Marshall of Kansas, and split moderating duties with U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty on a panel about digital currency.

Scott held a “fireside chat” with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary.

He also introduced Senate Majority Leader John Thune for a short update to summit attendees on budget talks, an appearance the South Dakota Republican made months after winning a contest against Scott on who should lead the caucus this Congress. Thune praised Scott’s work as Governor and in the Senate as he addressed summit attendees.

“I remind him that when he was running for Governor in 2010, we campaigned together down in Florida, and he said I was the only Senator that campaigned for him in Florida for governor in 2010,” Thune said.

“But he’s been a great addition to the United States Senate, and the perspective he brings, having been successful in business and seeing things with that set of eyes is enormously important.”

At an opening reception for the event, Scott attracted such national figures as Attorney General Pam Bondi, Florida’s Attorney General during his entire tenure as Governor, to discuss Justice Department successes since her confirmation.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, now a candidate for Ohio Governor, and U.S. Rep. John James, a Michigan Republican rumored to be considering a Senate run, also attended and gave remarks. So did U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, Florida’s junior Senator.

At that reception, Lee said that Scott had put himself at the “epicenter” of the fight for conservative policy in Washington.

“When you need to know what’s happening in Washington, you look in the direction of Rick, and there’s a lot that’s going on there,” the Utah Republican said.

He noted that Scott had invited tech billionaire Elon Musk, the titular head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, to a lunch for Senate Republicans earlier in the day and advanced the topic of government reform.

The most viral moment of the summit came the following day. During discussions of budget reconciliation, Scott suggested lawmakers cannot treat any programs as sacred from budget review. Too many lawmakers, Scott said, say “You can’t cut, you can’t cut, you can’t cut.”

“That’s all great but then you’re not worrying about any program you care about,” Scott said, “because Medicare is going bankrupt, Social Security is going bankrupt, you know inflation can’t go away, interest rates can’t come down. So, my belief is, we’re going to have to do this. Are we going to do it this year? Are we going to do it next year?”

Critics pounced on the remark as a reversal of promises not to cut Social Security. “Rick Scott is the biggest conman and criminal in the U.S. Senate,” posted Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the Democrat who challenged Scott last year, on X. “I warned everyone, he lied straight to the faces of seniors, and now here we are. His push to cut Social Security is a betrayal of the people who rely on it most. Corruption in Washington must be defeated, and we must hold our leaders accountable.”

But Scott referenced in the same panel that he had won re-election, and voters on the trail were not regularly approaching him about protecting government programs. Rather, he heard a desire to cut taxes and reduce regulations.

Throughout the summit, he regularly touted the work of DOGE and Musk, saying someone needed to go through every line of the budget the same way every business owner or family does with their own finances.

Asked about whether that could threaten certain programs vital to Florida, Scott said he’s not worried. Florida Politics asked specifically about the firing of forecasters at the National Weather Service.

“My understanding is they are simply streamlining the process,” he said. “It’s what you do in business. The exact same thing.”

Scott in recent years also pushed for a replenishment of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund, but he said that agency also needs financial review.

“I think the FEMA money ought to be very accountable. I think that we can’t be wasting either federal, state or local money. We ought to know exactly what the rules are. There shouldn’t be any surprises. So, I’m optimistic.”

He suggested state governments need to be following in the path of DOGE as well.

“Everybody’s got to do the same thing,” he said. “We’ve got to listen to our voters. We’ve got to reduce the regulatory environment, the permitting environment, reduce the cost of government, so everybody’s got to do the same thing.

“That’s what the voter wants.”