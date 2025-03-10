Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.10.25

Good Monday morning.

A recent survey by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates shows that President Donald Trump’s endorsement still has weight in Florida Governor races.

According to the poll, Trump-backed candidate U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has taken the lead over Casey DeSantis, Florida’s First Lady, despite her higher name recognition. DeSantis boasts an 86% name ID among Republican Primary voters, while Donalds, who is less known outside his Southwest Florida district, has a name ID of 65%.

In a hypothetical matchup, Donalds leads DeSantis 34% to 30%, with 32% undecided. This lead is primarily attributed to Trump’s support, which is known by 49% of Republican voters, even without any paid media promoting it. Among those aware of the endorsement, Donalds enjoys significant backing, receiving 58% support compared to DeSantis’ 18%.

When voters are informed of Trump’s endorsement, Donalds’ lead expands to 45% over DeSantis’ 23%. Conversely, if they learn that Ron DeSantis endorses Casey, she narrowly leads Donalds 35% to 33%, indicating a close race within the margin of error. After informing voters about both endorsements, Donalds leads by 10 points, with 38% to DeSantis’ 28%.

The survey suggests that as awareness of Trump’s endorsement grows, Donalds’ lead will likely increase with it, positioning him as the leader in the race for the Republican nomination.

___

William Russell is joining Ballard Partners as a Partner in its Washington, D.C. office.

With over a decade of experience in government and politics, Russell brings expertise from both the Legislative and Executive branches.

A Mississippi native, Russell began his career on Capitol Hill, serving members of his home state, including Sen. Thad Cochran and Congressman Alan Nunnelee. He later received a presidential appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture during Trump’s first term before advancing to the White House, where he served as Special Assistant to the President, Deputy Director of Presidential Advance and Trip Director. Most recently, Russell played a key role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign as the State Director for Mississippi and an adviser for D.C. Outreach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Will to Ballard Partners,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “His deep understanding of both the Legislative and Executive branches of government will be invaluable to our clients. He is highly respected and exceptionally well-connected, and we are confident he will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

During his tenure at the White House, Russell was responsible for planning and directing Trump’s daily travel, ensuring seamless logistics for both domestic and international engagements. In this role, he regularly briefed the President on critical policy issues, current events and strategic communications. He also led a team of Advance Operations Associates, overseeing the coordination of high-level meetings between the President and Cabinet members, foreign officials, Members of Congress and key stakeholders.

Beyond his government service, Russell founded Magnolia Management Group, where he successfully built strategic partnerships and cultivated professional relationships across various industries.

____

Before guests appeared at the Rescuing the American Dream summit, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott stood in a ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Washington, D.C. He spoke to staff as technicians conducted soundchecks and early presenters connected PowerPoint presentations for the event.

While invitations all billed Scott, a Naples Republican, as a “Special Guest” at the summit, it was clear from the opening reception the night before that he served a more significant role than that. Florida’s senior Senator served as the conservative gathering’s driving force and ideological center.

“When you need to know what’s happening in Washington, you look in the direction of Rick, and there’s a lot that’s going on there,” said U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

He noted that Scott had invited tech billionaire Elon Musk, the titular head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), to a lunch for Senate Republicans earlier in the day and advanced the topic of government reform.

When asked whether that could threaten specific programs vital to Florida, Scott said he’s not worried. Florida Politics specifically asked about the firing of forecasters at the National Weather Service.

“My understanding is they are simply streamlining the process,” he said. “It’s what you do in business. The exact same thing.”

In recent years, Scott has also pushed for replenishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund, but he said the agency also needs a financial review.

“I think the FEMA money ought to be very accountable. I think that we can’t be wasting either federal, state or local money. We ought to know exactly what the rules are. There shouldn’t be any surprises. So, I’m optimistic.”

He suggested that state governments follow the path of DOGE as well.

“Everybody’s got to do the same thing,” he said.

“We’ve got to listen to our voters. We’ve got to reduce the regulatory environment, the permitting environment, reduce the cost of government, so everybody’s got to do the same thing. That’s what the voter wants.”

____

Over 100 advocates and legislators from across Florida will join in Tallahassee to shine a light on the Alzheimer’s Association’s legislative priorities during the 2025 Florida Legislative Session.

“We are extremely thankful for the many advocates gathering in Tallahassee to share their personal stories with lawmakers and have their voices heard,” said Alexander Anderson, vice president of Public Policy in Florida for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“With over 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s, these dedicated advocates are instrumental in helping to get Alzheimer’s Association legislative priorities brought to the forefront. It is critical that all residents know the importance of early detection and diagnosis, and we will continue to work with state legislators to secure passage of policy priorities and funding requests, including our statewide Alzheimer’s public awareness campaign.”

The annual lighting ceremony on Monday will begin at 6 p.m. on the Old Capitol’s steps and will be livestreamed by the Association’s Florida chapters on YouTube.

Confirmed speakers for the purple lighting ceremony include Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham, FDEA Dementia Director Cari Eyre, Sen. Danny Burgess, sponsor of legislation creating an Awareness Program for Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia-related Disorders (SB 398), Rep. Michelle Salzman, sponsor of Brain Bus appropriation, and advocate Christine Burger.

Ahead of the lighting, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be in the Capitol Courtyard for legislators and staff to visit and learn about the valuable services offered.

____

Former state Sen. Lauren Book will participate in her 10th walk across Florida next month, raising awareness and supporting childhood sexual abuse survivors and sexual and child abuse prevention.

This year, her annual “Walk in My Shoes” trek from Key West to Tallahassee will take on a uniquely Taylor Swift vibe, with volunteers from her nonprofit Lauren’s Kids, child advocacy centers and sexual assault treatment programs all pitching in to make friendship bracelets letting survivors know that someone is rooting for them. The bracelets are meant to channel Swiftie energy with Swift-inspired phrases such as “Speak Now,” “Fearless,” “In My Healing Era,” and “For the Hope of it All,” as well as more generic positive messages like “Hope,” “courage” and “survivor.”

The trading friendship bracelets popularized at Taylor Swift shows inspired the bracelets. Book, a mom of two, attended the Eras Tour twice in Miami.

The “Walk in My Shoes” expedition occurs in April each year, which is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The walk begins on April 2 at the Southernmost Point in Key West and zigzags across the state until it reaches Tallahassee on April 30.

___

Girl Scout Day at the Capitol is tomorrow, and as the dad of a former prolific Girl Scout cookie salesperson, I encourage you to take full advantage of it.

Troops will sell cookies outside The Fiorentino Group’s office on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 225 S. Adams St. at Suite 250.

Preorders are encouraged to ensure you get your favorite Girl Scout sweet treat. You can place them here. All boxes are $6 each, except for the gluten-free caramel chocolate chip variety, which is $7.

Budding entrepreneurs from Girl Scout Troop #94004 in Pensacola. The troop’s goal of selling 8,000 boxes is lofty but doable in a state Capitol full of lawmakers, lobbyists, journalists, staffers, and others busy running Florida.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@WhiteHouse: VERY IMPORTANT! “The House and Senate have put together, under the circumstances, a very good funding Bill (‘CR’)! All Republicans should vote (Please!) YES next week.” – President Donald J. Trump

—@JDVance: Today, while walking my 3-year-old daughter, a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared. I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.) It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person.

—@ScottforFlorida: The days of unchecked, wasteful spending are over, thanks to President Trump and @DOGE. Washington can and must live within our means again!

—@RepThomasMassie: Don’t forget to set your debt clocks ahead $200 million. That’s how much we go into debt each hour. 😭

—@Mdixon55: Steve Witkoff & Eric Trump have taken site visits. Top targets: @Floridaatlan and @FIU, each of which would donate land. DeSantis meeting w/Trump this weekend to talk sites. Trump wants hotel to go along with it. Fight over Trump’s presidential library is intensifying

Tweet, tweet:

—@hollisjustin: Daylight savings is anti-family. Lock the clock.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 1; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 9; ‘The Studio’ premieres on Apple TV+ — 16; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 18; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 22; Final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ premieres — 29; ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ with Jon Hamm premieres on Apple+ — 32; ‘The Last of Us’ season two premieres — 34; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 43; ‘The Accountant 2’ premieres — 46; Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour begins in Los Angeles — 49; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 53; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 64; Florida Chamber 2025 Leadership Conference on Safety; Health + Sustainability — 66; Epic Universe grand opening — 73; Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premieres — 74; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 74; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 80; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 81; 2025 Tony Awards — 90; Special Election for SD 19 — 92; Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 93; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 106; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 109; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 123; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 137; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 137; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 149; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 155; 2025 Emmys — 188; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 191; 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting — 231; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 256; 2025 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 268; 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 268; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 282; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 284; Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 333; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 421; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 438; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 459; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 649; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 789; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 935; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,222; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,338; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,738; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,469.

— TOP STORY —

“Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in a restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago” via The Associated Press — Air Force fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft flying in the temporarily restricted airspace near Trump’s Florida home Sunday, bringing the number of violations to more than 20 since the President took office on Jan. 20.

North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that Sunday’s incident, which took place as Trump finished a round of golf at his West Palm Beach golf course, saw F-16s deploy flares to get the attention of the civilian pilot.

Jets also conducted an intercept on Saturday morning shortly after Trump arrived at the course from his private Mar-a-Lago club and residence.

Officials said the airspace intrusions in the heavily congested South Florida airspace prompted fighter jet intercepts but did not alter Trump’s schedule or impact his security. NORAD says the flares may have been visible from the ground but burn out quickly and don’t pose a danger.

Federal officials maintain a permanent flight restriction over Trump’s club that expands to a radius of 30 nautical miles when the President is in residence.





— LEGISLATIVE —

“Clay Yarborough bill checks wayward teachers and the School Districts that hire them” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Yarborough’s proposal for new requirements on teachers accused of crimes and the School Districts that hire them is the fulfillment of a promise made last year. SB 1374 would impose reporting requirements and mandate the removal of teachers accused of various crimes detailed in Florida Statutes. These include grooming behaviors. Teachers and administrators must self-report the accusations within 48 hours of arrest and be compelled to report convictions and rulings for any offense except a minor traffic violation in the same time frame. Districts must remove the teachers from classrooms within 24 hours of the notification.

“Advancing bills would repeal Florida’s ‘clean hands’ rule, lengthen window for exoneree claims” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Wrongly incarcerated Floridians could have an easier time seeking compensation for the time taken from them under proposals that are again advancing in the Legislature. This week, the Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice voted unanimously for SB 130, which would repeal a unique Florida law that prevents some exonerees from receiving recompense. The bill has one more Committee stop before reaching a floor vote. Its House twin (HB 59) has two more stops. If passed, the legislation would make several notable changes to existing state law, including extending the time an exoneree must file for compensation from 90 days of an order vacating their conviction to two years.

“Bills hiking penalties for cop killers are again advancing in Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation to ensure that cop killers in Florida get their just deserts is again moving toward passage in the Capitol. Lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature voted unanimously to advance bills (SB 234, HB 175) to enhance penalties for manslaughter when it involves a law enforcement officer. Both proposals are called the “Officer Jason Rainer Act” after Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Rayner, who was fatally shot on June 23, 2021. He was just 26. Prosecutors sought a first-degree murder conviction for Rayner’s killer, Othal Wallace, who resisted lawful detainment by Rainer, forced a physical confrontation, and in less than 30 seconds, pulled a gun and shot Rayner in the head.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Ron DeSantis opposes repealing Florida’s no-fault auto law. Will his stand stall Legislature’s efforts?” via Christine Sexton of the Florida Phoenix — DeSantis seems determined to put the brakes on efforts in the Legislature to scrap the state’s no-fault automobile insurance laws, including a requirement for drivers to buy personal injury protection. “If they have a reform where we can show that it’s going to lower rates, it’s fine. But let’s just be clear. I mean, you know, we know that’s something that people from the legal and the trial bar have wanted to do. And so why would they want to do that? Obviously, they see that there’s opportunities for them to make money off of it,” DeSantis told reporters. “I think that goes without saying. So, I don’t want to do anything that’s going to raise the rates.”

“Griff Griffitts bill would give election supervisors, clerks of court budget appeal authority” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — More constitutional officers may have a chance to fight back against budget constraints with the help of statewide elected officials if a bill filed Friday passes. Rep. Griffits’ HB 7007 would let elections supervisors and clerks of courts appeal budgets to the state Administration Commission, which comprises the Governor and the Cabinet. If the Panama City Beach Republican’s bill becomes law, that would give them the same latitude sheriffs have had for decades. The appellants would have to give their reasons for appeal in their filings with the Governor’s Office. From there, the local lawmakers would have five days to respond to the grievance. After the response, the Governor’s Office would set up a timely hearing of the Administration Commission.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Legis Sked

Monday, March 10:

1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.:

Senate Banking and Insurance — Room 412, Knott Building:

SB 0480 — Nonprofit Agricultural Organization Health Coverage (DiCeglie).

SB 0756 — Health Insurance Coverage for Individuals with Developmental … (Burton).

SB 0944 — Insurance Overpayment Claims Submitted to Psychologists (Davis).

SB 0988 — Securities (Truenow).

SB 1078 — Fire Prevention (McClain).

SB 1226 — Pet Insurance and Wellness Programs (DiCeglie).

Senate Commerce and Tourism — Room 110, Senate Office Building:

SB 0282 — Warranty Associations (Truenow).

SB 0678 — Pawnbroker Transaction Forms (Truenow).

SB 1132 — Digital Right to Repair (Truenow).

SB 0676 — Minimum Wage Requirements (Martin).

SB 0702 — Provenance of Digital Content (Burgess).

SB 1244 — Research and Development Tax Credit (Calatayud).

Senate Education Postsecondary — Room 301, Senate Office Building:

SB 0312 — Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, Inc. (Gaetz).

SB 1624 — Higher Education (Calatayud).

Senate Ethics and Elections — Room 37, Senate Office Building:

SB 0536 — Term Limits Applicable to State Representatives and State Senators (Ingoglia).

SB 0802 — Term Limits for Members of Boards of County Commissioners (Ingoglia).

SB 7016 — Initiative Petitions Proposing an Amendment to the State Constitution (Ethics and Elections).

J EDR: Revenue Estimating Conference — Room 117, Knott Building — Topic: Unclaimed Property.

4 p.m. — 6 p.m.:

Senate Agriculture — Room 301, Senate Office Building.

SB 0178 — Agronomic Study on Emerging Crops (Rouson).

SB 0700 — Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (Truenow).

SB 0786 — Improvements to Structures on Agricultural Lands (Truenow).

SB 0980 — Hunger-Free Campus Pilot Program (Bernard).

Senate Community Affairs — Room 37, Senate Office Building:

SB 0174 — Homestead Property Assessed Value Determination (DiCeglie).

SB 0176 — Assessment of Homestead Property (DiCeglie).

SB 0180 — Emergency Preparedness and Response (DiCeglie).

SB 0262 — Trusts (Berman).

SB 0466 — Florida Museum of Black History (Leek).

SB 0582 — Unlawful Demolition of Historical Buildings and Structures (Leek).

SB 0608 — Gulf of America (DiCeglie).

SB 1002 — Utility Service Restrictions (Truenow).

SB 1128 — Building Permits for a Single-family Dwelling (Ingoglia).

SB 1202 — Benefits for Firefighters Injured During Training Exercises (McClain).

SB 1242 — Community Redevelopment Agencies (McClain).

Senate Education Pre-K-12 — Room 412, Knott Building:

SB 0248 — Private School Student Participation in Interscholastic… (Simon).

SB 0370 — Health Screenings for K-12 Students (Sharief).

SB 0508 — Family Empowerment Scholarship Program (Jones).

SB 0644 — Dual Enrollment Student Eligibility (Wright).

SB 0754 — International Baccalaureate Bonus Funding (Burton).

SB 1070 — Electrocardiograms for Student Athletes (Simon).

SB 1470 — School Safety (Burgess).

SB 1472 — Public Records/School Security Guards (Burgess).

SB 1618 — Prekindergarten Through Grade 12 Education (Calatayud).

Senate Environment and Natural Resources — Room 110, Senate Office Building:

SB 0492 — Mitigation Banking (McClain).

SB 0736 — Brownfields (Truenow).

SB 0796 — General Permits for Distributed Wastewater Treatment Systems (Bradley).

SB 0800 — Requirements for Battery Manufacturers (McClain).

SB 0810 — Stormwater Management Systems (Burgess).

SB 1162 — Water Access Facilities (Leek).

SB 1228 — Spring Restoration (McClain).

Joint Select Committee on Collective Bargaining — Room 102, House Office Building.

4:15 p.m. — 6:15 p.m.:

House Combined Workgroups, as noticed – TBD.

6:15 p.m. — N/A:

Senate Special Order Calendar Group — Room 401, Senate Office Building — To Set the Special Order Calendar.

— LOBBY REGS —

Brian Ballard, Adrian Lukis, Ballard Partners: Alliance for Commercial Real Estate

Brian Bautista, David Browning, Stephanie Cardozo, Nelson Diaz, Mercer Fearington, David Hagan, Nicole Kelly, Karis Beach Lockhart, Oneca Lowery, The Southern Group: Asolo Theatre, Verano Holdings, Gentiva, Universal Protection Service, North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency

James Card, Tom DiGiacomo, Continental Strategy: Bristol Hospice, St. Johns County

Andreina Figueroa, ADF Consulting: Families United to Prevent Drowning, Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust

Terry Hughes: Florida Bankers Association

Nick Iarossi, Andrew Ketchel, Capital City Consulting: Monroe County Board of County Commissioners

Frank Mayernick, Tracy Mayernick, Rob Johnson, The Mayernick Group: FFT Partners, Florida Network of Youth and Family Services, Epic-Cure, Better Tomorrow Treatment Center

Chris Lyon, Lewis Longman & Walker: Florida Realtors

Daniel Olson, Catalyst: American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida

— 100 DAYS —

“Trump won’t rule out a recession in 2025” via Gregory Svirnovsky of POLITICO — Trump is confident that the country’s economy has a bright future — but he isn’t ruling out a 2025 recession just yet. “I hate to predict things like that,” Trump said. The President touted his unconventional use of tariffs on allies and efforts to cut down the country’s federal workforce drastically. But when asked about the rising fear of an economic slowdown, he didn’t rule out a recession — or the potential growing pains involved in achieving his economic agenda. “There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing.”

“U.S. hostage envoy doubles down on Trump’s Hamas threat” via Gregory Svirnovskiy of POLITICO — White House hostage envoy Adam Boehler doubled down on Trump’s threats to Hamas if the group does not release its remaining hostages. “It may seem like he makes empty threats,” Boehler said. “Until he carries out the threat. And then it’s not so empty. And then you’re dead.” Trump lashed out at the militant group on his social media platform, Truth Social. Also on Wednesday, it was revealed the White House had been engaging in direct talks with Hamas in Qatar, seeking to secure the release of American hostages and discuss possible paths for the end of the war. The first phase of a long-sought cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended on March 1. Negotiations on the second phase have stalled, with Israel pushing Hamas to release half its remaining hostages while blockading aid to Gaza. Twenty-four living hostages — including one American — are believed to remain in Hamas captivity, along with the bodies of 34 others.

“Iran’s leader rebuffs Trump’s outreach over its nuclear program” via Eve Sampson of The New York Times — Iran’s supreme leader decried “bullying governments” and bristled on Saturday at the idea of negotiating over the country’s nuclear program with the United States in an apparent response to a letter sent by Trump earlier in the week. “Some bullying governments insist on negotiations not to resolve issues but to impose,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, according to state media. He added that “negotiation is a path for them to make new demands; it’s not just nuclear issues to speak about the nuclear topic, they are making new demands which will definitely not be accepted by Iran.” Speaking on Friday in the Oval Office, Trump suggested that Iran’s nuclear capabilities — which now include enough near-bomb-grade fuel to produce about six weapons — were reaching a critical point. He said he had offered the country a chance to negotiate or risk losing its program in a military strike.

“Inside the explosive meeting where Trump officials clashed with Elon Musk” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — You have fired “nobody,” Musk told Marco Rubio, then scornfully added that perhaps the only person he had fired was a staff member from DOGE. Rubio had been privately furious with Musk for weeks, ever since his team effectively shuttered an entire agency that was supposedly under Rubio’s control: the United States Agency for International Development. Musk was not truthful, Rubio said. What about the more than 1,500 State Department officials who took early retirement in buyouts? Didn’t they count as layoffs? He asked, sarcastically, whether Musk wanted him to rehire all those people just so he could make a show of firing them again. Then, he laid out his detailed plans for reorganizing the State Department. Musk was unimpressed. He told Rubio he was “good on TV,” with the unmistakable subtext being that he was not good for much else. Trump finally intervened to defend Rubio as doing a “great job.”

“Musk and DOGE try to slash government by cutting out those who answer to voters” via The Associated Press — Trump’s administration is trying to make significant cuts in government through DOGE, an initiative led by an unelected businessman who’s unlikely to ever run for office and was appointed by a termed-out President who no longer needs to face voters again. The dynamic of cutting government while also cutting out those who answer to voters has alarmed even some fiscal conservatives who have long pushed for Congress to reduce spending through the means laid out in the Constitution: a system of checks and balances that includes lawmakers elected across the country working with the President. “Some members of the Trump administration got frustrated that Congress won’t cut spending and decided to go around them,” said Jessica Reidl of the conservative think tank The Manhattan Institute. She said, “No one who has to face voters again is determining spending levels.”

“DOGE’s $1 spending card limit touches everything from military research to trash pickup” via Hannah Natanson, Emily Davies and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post — The crackdown on workers’ routine expenses is part of a campaign by Trump and Musk to overhaul America’s sprawling bureaucracy, forcing fresh justification for public spending in a push that supporters herald as long overdue but some workers find demeaning and disruptive. As a result of the move, government scientists who study food safety say they are running out of cleaning fluid for their labs; federal aviation workers report cuts to travel for urgent work; and contractors who help identify U.S. soldiers killed in combat were told to pause their efforts, said three forensic genealogists who, like other workers interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

“Unions ask court to stop DOGE from accessing Social Security data of millions of Americans” via The Associated Press — A group of labor unions is asking a federal court for an emergency order to stop Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the sensitive Social Security data of millions of Americans. The motion for emergency relief was filed late Friday in federal court in Maryland by the legal services group Democracy Forward against the Social Security Administration and its acting Commissioner, Leland Dudek. The unions want the court to block DOGE’s access to the agency’s vast troves of personal data. The filing includes an affidavit from Tiffany Flick, a former senior official at the agency who says career civil servants are trying to protect the data from DOGE. “A disregard for our careful privacy systems and processes now threatens the security of the data SSA houses about millions of Americans,” Flick wrote.

“GOP officials praise Trump’s narrowed mandate for Musk: ‘He’s your partner … That is what we like’” via Amanda Friedman of POLITICO — Two senior Republicans are reiterating Trump’s recent messaging about Musk’s realm of control, insisting that DOGE cannot overstep Cabinet officials’ authority and fire federal employees. During the meeting, Trump told his Cabinet officials that Musk is not permitted to issue any decisions on staffing and policy — the President’s first significant move to rein in Musk’s authority. Trump said that DOGE is supposed to play an advisory role to agencies and that Cabinet officials make final decisions on staffing and policies and their implementation.

“Sen. Rick Scott: Musk does not have the power to fire people” via Seth McLaughlin of The Washington Times — Scott said Musk has no authority to fire federal workers. Scott said firing decisions are in the hands of Trump and the heads of federal agencies. “Elon Musk does not have the power to fire people,” Scott said. “The President of the United States is Donald Trump, and the agency heads are the ones who manage each of their departments, so they’ve got the — they’ve got the decision, that’s what Elon Musk has told me time and time again.”

“DOGE Administrator Amy Gleason has Florida ties” via The Associated Press — When her daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 2010, Gleason attacked the challenge. She carried binders of medical records to doctors’ appointments across six health systems, seeking the best care for juvenile dermatomyositis. She started a health care company to create record-sharing software to make life easier for chronically ill patients and families. Now, her journey has improbably led to Trump naming her the acting administrator of the U.S. DOGE Service, a position that seems to convey extraordinary power. Except almost no one has heard of her, and everyone knows the man Trump says is leading the unparalleled effort to gut the federal workforce and shutter agencies: Musk. While Musk claimed that DOGE was fully transparent until last week, the White House Press Secretary would not even say Gleason’s name, which does not appear on the DOGE website.

“Companies warn investors that DOGE’s federal cuts might hurt business” via Douglas MacMillan, Aaron Schaffer and Daniel Gilbert of The Washington Post — Musk’s sweeping makeover of the federal government in recent weeks is reverberating across the private sector, where companies have started expressing fear and uncertainty about disruptions these changes might inflict on their businesses. As the year’s first earnings season kicks off, dozens of companies in health care, technology, real estate and defense are warning investors in their quarterly reports and conference calls that the effects of rapid change in Washington are unpredictable and could hurt their bottom lines. “I hope over time that DOGE can potentially become a tail wind for companies like us who are focusing on the federal government,” Carl Eschenbach, CEO of human-resources software maker Workday, said at an investor conference Tuesday. “But right now, there is a lot of uncertainty, and I don’t know when that’s going to tip.”

— STATEWIDE —

“‘Florida seniors have a lot to lose’: Medicaid cuts could devastate the state’s elderly in nursing homes” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — In nursing homes across Florida, elderly residents have much to lose from the spending cuts proposed in Washington, D.C. Medicaid is the primary payer for nursing-home care in Florida — and the only way that two-thirds of nursing-home residents can afford help with daily tasks such as eating, bathing and dressing. What would happen if Florida no longer had the money to pay for senior care? Would family members need to step in and provide the care or pay the bill? Would some nursing homes close? These questions are top of mind in Florida as Congress looks at where to make federal cuts. Medicaid offers health coverage for people with limited income and resources. Any federal government cuts to Medicaid could affect about 700,000 seniors in Florida now covered, including those in long-term care facilities and those who may need skilled nursing or home health care in the future.

“Could red flag laws be replaced by involuntary commitment?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is calling for a “repeal” of “red flag” laws that stop people from buying guns if a court says they’re too dangerous to own them. The legislation was a response to the lack of oversight that facilitated a former student’s mass murder at a Parkland High School in Feb. 2018. The Governor believes red flag laws are a “huge due process violation.” “If you look at this red flag law that was passed, you can go in, they can go in and say, this person’s a danger, they should have their firearms taken away, which is property in addition to being something connected with the constitutional right. Then, the burden shifts, and you have to prove to a court that you are not a menace or a threat. That’s not the way due process works. The burden’s always on the government, yet they’ve shifted the burden for doing that,” DeSantis said this week.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Armed man shot by Secret Service near White House while Trump out of town” via The Associated Press — An armed man believed to be traveling from Indiana was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House after a confrontation early Sunday. No one else was injured in the shooting that happened around midnight about a block from the White House. Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting. The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual” who was traveling from Indiana and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby. “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said. The man was hospitalized.

“House Republicans unveil bill to avoid shutdown and they’re daring Democrats to oppose it” via Kevin Freking of The Associated Press — The 99-page bill would slightly boost defense programs while trimming nondefense programs below 2024 budget year levels. That approach will likely be a non-starter for most Democrats who have long insisted that defense and nondefense spending move in the same direction. Congress must act by midnight Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown. Speaker Mike Johnson is teeing up the bill for a vote on Tuesday despite the lack of buy-in from Democrats, essentially daring them to vote against it and risk a shutdown. He also is betting that Republicans can largely muscle the legislation through the House.

“GOP funding patch boosts defense and deportations, cuts other programs” via Meredith Lee Hill and Jennifer Scholtes of POLITICO — A seven-month funding patch released by House Republicans Saturday would add billions of dollars in spending for deportations, veterans’ health care and the military while cutting an even greater amount of funding for non-defense programs. The measure, crafted by Speaker Johnson in coordination with the White House, reflects Trump’s top policy priorities and heightens a confrontation with Democrats ahead of a Friday midnight shutdown deadline. On Saturday, Trump urged Republicans to back the legislation: “We have to remain UNITED — NO DISSENT — Fight for another day when the timing is right. VERY IMPORTANT,” he wrote on Truth Social. House Democratic leaders have already declared themselves firmly opposed to the GOP-written stopgap.

“Mike Johnson defends Musk; says essential veteran jobs ‘will come back’” via Ali Bianco of POLITICO — “I think the President did a recalibration yesterday. He brought in Elon, and he brought in the Cabinet secretaries, and they had a dialogue about the process to formalize more of this,” Johnson said. When asked about his message to fired veterans across the country growing angry at Republicans over DOGE’s move fast and break things approach, Johnson said, “We have to take care of our veterans.” He defended Musk, saying, “There’s no playbook” for DOGE and that Tesla’s CEO and special adviser to Trump may have some mishaps that will be fixed.

“Amy Coney Barrett and the right’s elite-building problem” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — This week, Barrett joined John Roberts and the three liberal Supreme Court justices to leave in place a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to pay out nearly $2 billion in foreign aid reimbursements for contracts that had already been fulfilled and that the White House sought to cancel. This prompted anti-Barrett outrage among conservative influencers, with epithets like “DEI hire” and “DEI judge.” Anti-Barrett sentiment has been building on the populist right; she’s been a conservative vote on the most significant cases of the last few years. However, she’s broken with the other conservatives on smaller issues in a way consistent enough to constitute a pattern.

“New EPA guidance says spending items greater than $50,000 must get approval from DOGE” via The Associated Press — The EPA has issued new guidance that spending items greater than $50,000 now require approval from DOGE. The guidance, issued this week, escalates the role that the new efficiency group, DOGE, plays in EPA operations. “Any assistance agreement, contract or interagency agreement transaction (valued at) $50,000 or greater must receive approval from an EPA DOGE team member,″ the EPA guidance says. The guidance says that to facilitate the DOGE team review, EPA staff members have been directed to submit a brief, one-page explanation of each funding action each day between 3 and 6 p.m. Eastern time. Other relevant forms also must be completed.

“Top U.S. health agency makes $25,000 buyout offer to most of its employees” via The Associated Press — Most of the 80,000 federal workers responsible for researching diseases, inspecting food and administering Medicare and Medicaid under the auspices of the Health and Human Services Department were emailed an offer to leave their job for as much as a $25,000 payment as part of Trump’s government cuts. The workers have until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit a response to the so-called voluntary separation offer. The email was sent to staff across the department, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration, both in Maryland.

“Democrats’ uncoordinated response to Trump speech a ‘mistake’: Sen. Adam Schiff” via Isabel Danzis of ABC News — “I think the lack of a coordinated response in the State of the Union was a mistake, and frankly, it took the focus off of where it should have been, which is on the fact that the President spoke for an hour and 40 minutes and had nothing to say about what he would do to bring down costs for American families that were watching that lengthy address sitting at the kitchen table, hoping that he would offer something to help them afford a new home or pay the rent to afford health care or child care,” Schiff said. Schiff refuted Democratic strategist James Carville’s recent proposal in a New York Times op-ed that Democrats should “roll over and play dead” and wait for Republicans “to crumble beneath their own weight,” with the California Senator instead saying that the right approach is focusing on “the economic well-being of Americans.”

“‘They’re moving so fast’: John Rutherford wants more ‘detail’ on DOGE cuts amid constituent concern” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rep. Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican in the DOGE Caucus, expressed concerns about the rapid pace of cuts within the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency. Rutherford noted, “I want more information about what’s going to happen before it happens. They’re moving so fast.” While previously endorsing the DOGE mission as directed by Trump to eliminate waste, Rutherford’s recent comments suggest a cautious approach amid constituent anxieties. Cuts could impact his district, potentially involving the sale of the Charles E. Bennett Federal Building and the relocation of key agencies, including the IRS. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is also vacating offices.

“Americans for Free Markets applauds Banking Committee introduction of legislation to address debanking” via ForFreeMarkets.org — Senate Banking Committee Republicans, led by Chair Tim Scott, introduced the FIRM Act, aiming to curb regulatory overreach by preventing regulators from using “reputational risk” to assess banks’ financial stability. Supporters argue this practice leads to politically motivated debanking. “Chairman Scott’s bill will prevent this misguided regulatory framework and the weaponization of banks in pursuit of political goals,” stated former Sen. Pat Toomey. Industry leaders from Texas and Florida lauded the bill, emphasizing its potential to foster a fairer financial system free from partisan interference, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers. The legislation ensures financial decisions are based on clear legal standards, not shifting political winds.

“‘Potty mouth’ Democrats have some new fighting words we can’t put in this headline” via Adam Wren, Mia McCarthy, and Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO — When Rep. Jasmine Crockett reacted to Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening, profanity leaped effortlessly from her lips: “Somebody slap me and wake me the fuck up because I’m ready to get on with it.” Just a few days earlier, when asked about her message to Musk, she told him to “Fuck off.” Ken Martin, the new Chair of the Democratic National Committee, took a more Midwestern approach: “Go to hell,” he said later on X: “I said what I said.” Meanwhile, Senate Democrats launched coordinated social media videos fact-checking Trump, each of them calling his claims “shit that ain’t true.”

— ELECTIONS —

“Byron Donalds promises ‘cordial conversations’ with Legislature as Governor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Let the healing begin. That’s the big takeaway from U.S. Rep. Donalds‘ interview Saturday night on Fox News. Donalds said he’d be collaborative with the Legislature, a meaningful comment given the arm-twisting from the Governor’s Office and national media surrogates about legislative “RINOs” and “Republican-lite squishes” surrounding the immigration legislation passed after a series of Special Sessions earlier this year. “We saw some of the stuff in the Legislature, and I don’t really want to get too deep in it,” Donalds said, prioritizing “setting the example of how we’re going to have the cordial conversations that are necessary.” Beyond that, Donalds had a message for those allied with likely gubernatorial candidate First Lady DeSantis, who might want to push oppo against him.

“Gwen Graham looks to make the ‘right decision’ about future. Another run for Governor?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate who looked like the presumptive nominee up until Primary Day is not ruling out a second try at the nomination. That’s what many observers of Florida Politics are taking away from Graham, saying that she is “taking some time to figure out what I should do next” after being urged to run for Governor again. Graham finished a strong second to former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the 2018 Primary after she fell prey to being targeted by other candidates with deep pocketbooks and no chance of winning. Graham isn’t saying anything about how seriously she is considering a second statewide campaign after working for the Joe Biden administration.

“‘Committed to Florida’s future’: Florida Chamber backs Debbie Mayfield bid to return to Senate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Nearly a month after the proverbial dust settled around whether she could return to the Legislature’s upper chamber, Rep. Mayfield is adding the Sunshine State’s chief business advocacy organization to her list of supporters. The Florida Chamber of Commerce officially backs Mayfield’s bid for Senate District 19, describing her as a “stalwart defender of free enterprise” who fights “against job-killing regulations.” “Rep. Debbie Mayfield is committed to Florida’s future and will continue to work to help Florida maintain a pro-jobs climate and safeguard the strength of our growing economy,” Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said in a statement.

“‘A strong defender of our rights and liberties’: Joel Rudman backs Hayden Hudson for HD 3” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Rudman isn’t sitting out of the race to succeed him in House District 3. He’s backing Assistant State Attorney Hudson over eight other Republican Primary candidates as his preferred successor, citing Hudson’s lifelong residency, support of DeSantis and endorsements from other conservative figures and groups. “He is a native of Santa Rosa County, a tireless worker for law-abiding citizens in the office of Ginger Bowden Madden, an aggressive anti-crime prosecutor, a Second Amendment supporter, a staunch believer in deporting illegal aliens, and a strong defender of our rights and liberties,” Rudman said in a statement.

“Boynton Beach will have a new Mayor as four candidates vie for vacant position” via Sage West for the Palm Beach Post — Four candidates are running for Mayor in Boynton Beach, the county’s third biggest municipality, which holds its election Tuesday, March 11. The office is currently held by Ty Penserga, who has served three years and is term-limited. Golene Gordon, Court McQuire, David Merker and Rebecca Shelton are running for the vacant position. There is also a race for the District 3 seat on the City Commission. Incumbent Thomas Turkin faces challenger Dominick Vargas in a race that has already been contentious. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been investigating an “altercation” between the two, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office.

“How Lake Worth Beach candidates plan to tackle housing, utilities and more” via Chris Persaud of the Palm Beach Post — Once one of Palm Beach County’s most affordable places, even Lake Worth Beach has become a nightmare for renters and prospective homebuyers. Five City Commission candidates aim to tackle the city’s cost of living in Tuesday’s election, but they have very different ideas on how. Commissioner Chris McVoy faces challenger Carla Blockson, Chair of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency. Commissioner Reinaldo Diaz faces two opponents: Realtor Greg Richter and businessman Anthony Segrich. They offer voters a variety of ideas for tackling expenses, including easing regulations on home construction, embracing solar energy and selling water from the city.

“Three Commission races draw nine candidates in Miramar. Most of them say the city’s finances need scrutiny” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Miramar will have at least two new faces on its five-member Commission after Tuesday’s at-large election — possibly three if the lone incumbent in the race is unseated. Miramar, a bedroom community in southwest Broward County founded in 1955, faces many challenges ahead. Most recently, it battled a controversial proposal by Miami-Dade County, in which the county considered building a new trash incinerator less than a mile from Miramar city limits. Nine candidates are competing for three at-large Commission seats in the upcoming election. The winners will earn a yearly salary of $49,461. Incumbent Yvette Colbourne faces a challenge from write-in candidate Luis Pedraza for Commission Seat 2.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Mike Pence in West Palm Beach: Former VP to discuss time in office at Kravis Center on Friday” via Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — Former Vice President Pence will appear at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts on Friday to discuss his life experiences and time in office. Pence will address nearly 700 people during a one-hour luncheon and Q&A moderated by WPTV anchor Hollani Davis. Audience members can submit questions of their own at the event, which begins at noon and is hosted by the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Tickets to attend in person ranged from $55 to $80 and sold out within three days, said Forum Club CEO Sarah Elwell. Tickets to watch online are still available and cost $25 for Forum Club members and $30 for non-members.

“Indiantown at risk of losing nearly $1M in revenue because of a filing delay” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Officials here were scrambling to file an overdue state financial report and avoid a nearly $1 million penalty for the 8½-month delinquency. If Indiantown fails to meet an April 3 deadline, the $949,554 from the half-cent county sales tax would go to the state and be lost to the village, according to state law. Two annual reports were due to the state on June 30. Indiantown filed one on Wednesday. The state gave Indiantown until April 3 to have both reports submitted. Previously, the state had given Indiantown an extension until Feb. 28. Mayor Carmine Dipaolo said he is confident the village will make the new deadline.

“Sheriff suspends enforcement of some Miami school bus camera tickets after complaints” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced she is offering some reprieve to drivers who have been hit with school bus camera tickets. The action follows an investigation by the Miami Herald and the nonprofit Tributary newsroom, which revealed that the tickets were being issued in error. The Herald/Tributary investigation found that many Miami-Dade drivers were ticketed by the School District’s bus safety program, though they’d done nothing wrong. Cordero-Stutz posted on the social media platform X that she was suspending these violations. “Urgent Update on Bus Camera. I have immediately suspended enforcement of all citations that relate to median violations. Stay tuned for further updates.”

Dedicated longtime Miami-Dade School Board member Perla Tabares Hantman dies at 88” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Hantman, a longtime Miami-Dade County School Board member known as a tough-as-nails yet compassionate leader with an uncompromising commitment to education, died from natural causes at the University of Miami Hospital. She was 88. Hantman was the first Hispanic woman to serve as School Board Chair. Hantman served on the School Board for 26 years and as Chair 14 times, where she was known for running very strict and efficient meetings. She represented District 4 which includes the communities of Miami Lakes, much of Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens. Jose Dotres, the current Superintendent of schools in Miami-Dade, recalls how persistent and capable Hantman was, leading the district professionally through challenging times.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Search firm narrows Orlando Airport CEO field, but contenders are a secret” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — The agency that runs the Orlando International Airport wants to hire a CEO as early as the end of the month. A search firm has flagged 13 contenders for the job. But so far, the public has been mostly shut out of the firm’s work of finding a new leader to oversee the nation’s seventh busiest airport. A list of the candidates hasn’t been released, with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority insisting to the Orlando Sentinel that no written list exists. It’s unclear whether interviews will take place in public. The executive search firm Korn Ferry handles CEO recruitment for GOAA, the public entity overseeing the airport. A Florida open government group contacted by the Sentinel said Korn Ferry’s secretive process seems designed to bypass public scrutiny. The aviation authority is subject to Florida’s open meetings and public records laws. The authority’s Board has said it wants to move quickly to replace the airport’s outgoing CEO, Kevin Thibault, who resigned in September, citing his wife’s illness and the need to spend time with her.

“Seminole County makes first arrest in homeless camping ban” via Abe Aboraya of the Orlando Sentinel — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homeless people after a state law banning sleeping or camping on public property went into full effect this January. The camp was on Raven Park property, at U.S. Highway 17-92 and Raven Avenue in the Longwood area. It’s just north of The Sharing Center, a nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing homelessness. Ten people received trespass warnings, which meant they could be arrested if they were found on public property again. One individual was later arrested and is now facing two charges: trespassing and possession of methamphetamines. Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bob Kealing said to the agency’s knowledge, this is the first arrest under the camping ban in Seminole County. “As to why this area was chosen, deputies say the entrances to this camp are visible from the roadway,” Kealing said.

“In Disney wrongful death lawsuit, widower fights for restaurant records” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The man whose wife died from severe food allergies after eating at a Disney Springs restaurant is fighting to get recipes, the fryer’s cleaning history and other records as part of his ongoing lawsuit. According to a motion filed last month, Jeffrey Piccolo’s attorney complained that Raglan Road is slow to release records. Orange Circuit Judge A. James Craner called an April 17 court hearing over the issue. Piccolo is suing Disney and Raglan Road, the independently run Irish pub, following his wife’s 2023 death. Kanokporn Tangsuan, 42, a beloved doctor from New York, died from anaphylaxis after she collapsed at the popular Disney World outdoor shopping and restaurant complex shortly after eating dinner at Raglan Road.

— LOCAL: TB —

“What if the Rays stick with stadium deal? What happens if they don’t?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The standstill continues, but time is running out. The future of the Tampa Bay Rays stadium and a $6.5 billion redevelopment of downtown St. Petersburg hinges on a March 31 deadline for the Rays to meet a list of obligations. If the Rays don’t meet the March 31 deadline to prove they have $700 million to pay their share and have done enough work to move the deal forward — or if they send a termination letter to the city — the team will be in default and the deal will unwind. Plans to build the $1.3 billion stadium would fall apart. If the Rays do everything they need to do by March 31, then the project should proceed. All work suspended in November, when the Rays said they could not afford increased costs, could resume.

“Bill Queen resigns as longtime Mayor of North Redington Beach” via Jeannie Carlson of the Tampa Bay Newspapers — After serving 20 years as Mayor of North Redington Beach, Bill Queen resigned Feb. 18 via phone call to the town’s attorney, Jay Daigneault. Queen had sold his home in North Redington Beach and moved to Seminole on Feb. 18, making him no longer qualified to remain on the Board of Commissioners. Vice Mayor Kevin Kennedy is acting Mayor until the new Mayor, Jay Super, is sworn in on Thursday.

“Greg Kehoe selected to be U.S. Attorney in Tampa, court documents state” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Kehoe, a prominent Tampa defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, has been selected as the next U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. A document by Kehoe states he told a judge on Feb. 25 that he had a conflict of interest in the case “because he was informed the night before that he had been selected to be the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.” The U.S. Senate must confirm Kehoe if he is formally nominated. He could be appointed acting U.S. attorney while a permanent nomination is pending.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville Beach businesses ramp up security and staffing for Spring Break” via Christina Burgess of First Coast News — Jacksonville Beach will soon be buzzing with Spring Breakers. In preparation for the busy weeks, Jacksonville Beach police will have additional officers patrolling the area. Restaurant and bar workers at Jacksonville Beach said they plan to increase staff and security for an influx of Spring Breakers. Many of them say they also feel safe with an increase in police. Kevin Beaugrand is an employee at Flask & Cannon on Jacksonville Beach and was working when shots rang out on St. Patrick’s Day, 2024. “We saw some people running around a little bit and then the police basically came and told us to kick everyone out and lock doors. There’s been a shooting, and that was it,” said Beaugrand, “I was really sad. I was appalled that it happened so close to where I spent so much of my time.”

“Citizens Property Insurance says it will move from downtown Jacksonville to suburbs” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Citizens Property Insurance Corp. intends to move its Jacksonville office with roughly 1,000 employees from EverBank Center in downtown to the Southside suburbs in 2026. Citizens announced it had chosen an office building at 8787 Baypine Road as the future home of its Jacksonville operations. The Florida Coastal School of Law previously used the five-story building until the college shut down. Citizens moved more than 1,000 employees into the EverBank Center in 2015, a decision city officials hailed as a big win for downtown. The prospect of it leaving downtown spurred appeals from Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, JAX Chamber, and business leaders for it to stay.

“Jacksonville set for next step in building $1B jail at site to be determined” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Movement on building a new $1 billion jail is heating up as the city seeks to bring on board a firm that will design and construct it in a public-private partnership that will answer the hot-button question of what part of Jacksonville will be the site of the corrections complex. City leaders say the campus-style jail complex will be built outside of downtown and will need enough acreage for multiple buildings and land for future expansion. But they have not decided what the best place would be for it. Deegan said her preference would be an arrangement where a firm builds the jail and then leases it back to the city.

“FAMU partners with North Florida College, marking 20th transfer program partnership” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — As Florida A&M University (FAMU) continues to attract scholars from both near and far, it established its 20th partnership with a public state college to give transfer students a better chance of becoming a Rattler. North Florida College in Madison County has joined the FAMU Ignite Program in collaboration with the university. This admissions initiative offers eligible students attending an institution in the Florida College System a smooth transfer process to select programs at the HBCU (historically Black college or university) once they complete their associate degree. Allyson Watson, FAMU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, says the new partnership marks an “exciting milestone” for the university.

“An Oct. 7 survivor’s story moves hearts in Tallahassee” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — On Ash Wednesday, an interfaith group of residents and leaders — including Rep. David Borrero — packed into Tallahassee’s Congregation Shomrei Torah to hear the testimony of Gal Cohen-Solal, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, when the tranquility of his Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel was shattered as the community found itself under siege by Hamas terrorists. The visit was organized by Faces of October Seventh, whose mission is to combat antisemitism through face-to-face connection, address a systemic lack of media coverage and bring Oct. 7 survivors to communities worldwide to share their testimonies. Cohen-Solal did just that and more.

“Cure on Wheels aims to end in Tallahassee with donation to Moffit Center” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — What’s now become a tradition, a long bicycle trek through much of Florida’s Gulf Coast promises to raise funds for cancer research and assistance at a key center in Tampa. Cure on Wheels will stretch along the West Coast of Florida and take four days to complete as bicyclists end their trip on Wednesday in the state capital. The event runs 325 miles from Tampa to Tallahassee beginning Sunday and will wind up in the Capitol Courtyard Wednesday at about 11:15 a.m. Much of the money raised from Cure on Wheels will go to the Moffit Cancer Center & Research Institute. “Their annual Capitol Ride from Tampa to Tallahassee kicks off the cancer center’s annual Moffitt Day at the Florida Capitol. The day of advocacy recognizes the need for continued legislative support of Moffitt and its mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer,” a press release said.

“Monster Jam brings thousands to EverBank Stadium one last time before renovation” via Zach Wilcox of First Coast News — Twelve-thousand-pound trucks wreaked havoc in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday night. Monster Jam returned to EverBank Stadium for one last ride before renovations began. Renovations already had some impact, as construction machines were scattered around the stadium, closing several gates and ramps. However, there was still plenty of excitement out there, with fans young and old anxious to see those steel beasts rev their engines.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“How New College has pursued its aggressive expansion through land acquisitions” via Alice Herman of the Suncoast Searchlight — The recent proposal by DeSantis to transfer the 66-acre John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art from Florida State University to New College of Florida is just the latest in a series of attempted and successful land grabs by, and on behalf of, the school as it seeks to expand its footprint dramatically. It has been two years since DeSantis overhauled New College’s Board of Trustees and helped place former state Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran as its President. During that time, the new leadership sought to transform the school from a progressive intellectual enclave into a conservative institution. From the dismantling of its Gender Studies program to the creation of a new intercollegiate athletics department, the administration has made significant moves to reshape the college’s identity, often drawing sharp criticism from students, faculty, and local stakeholders.

“City hosts free public document shredding event” via the Observer — Shred Stock, a free document shredding event, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 15, in the parking lot of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail. The city hosts the drive-up shredding event in partnership with The Bay park. Residents can safely and securely dispose of as many as four boxes of documents. Attendees should remain in their vehicles throughout the process, and proof of city residence may be required. Any paper document or folder containing or not containing staples can be shredded. Not accepted are binders, binder-clipped documents and digital media storage items. Participants should place their boxes in the trunk of their vehicle, from which city staff will collect them. Once all documents have been shredded, the boxes will be returned to the cars.

“Mayor Phil Stokes to host North Port State of City Address in Wellen Park” via the West Villages Sun — North Port Mayor Stokes is set to give the State of the City address. Stokes is the District 5 Commissioner for the city of North Port. That district includes Wellen Park.

— TOP OPINION —

“The MAGA culture war comes for Georgetown Law” via David French of The New York Times — Recent actions by the Trump administration are drawing sharp criticism for alleged First Amendment violations, sparking concerns about the weaponization of government power against political opponents.

A U.S. attorney’s inquiry into Georgetown Law’s DEI programs and Trump’s sanctions against Perkins Coie, a firm with Democratic ties, are cited as examples.

The executive order against Perkins Coie alleges election interference, prompting security clearance revocations and restricted access. These moves echo past incidents, including attacks on a law firm providing pro bono services to a special counsel investigating Trump.

Critics argue the administration is targeting perceived enemies, violating core principles of free speech and religious liberty.

In a 1943 case called West Virginia v. Barnette, the Supreme Court upheld the right of two sisters who were Jehovah’s Witnesses to refuse to salute the flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at school. In defending their liberty, the court wrote, “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein.”

It is when our disagreements are sharpest that our liberties are most precious. Or, as the Supreme Court said in Barnette: “But freedom to differ is not limited to things that do not matter much. That would be a mere shadow of freedom.” That’s where Trump wants his opponents — in the shadows, suffering for their failure to support the man who would be king.

If Americans don’t have to salute the flag during a war for the survival of Western civilization, then they certainly don’t have to genuflect to Trump or Trumpism as a condition for exercising their unalienable rights.

Or, put another way, if our liberties can survive a world war, then they can and should survive a culture war.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s crypto reserve is really happening” via Ben Walsh of The Atlantic — Yesterday, the President signed an executive order creating both a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” and a “Digital Asset Stockpile” made up of different kinds of cryptocurrencies. The bitcoin stockpile, presumably the larger of the two, amounts to “a virtual Fort Knox for digital gold,” Trump said during a crypto summit at the White House. “‘Never sell your bitcoin.’ That’s a little phrase that they have. I don’t know if that’s right or not. Who the hell knows.” There are reasons for governments to stockpile essential commodities. America has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve to protect against disruptions in the global oil market or during natural disasters or other emergencies. But a crypto reserve would serve none of these functions. The ostensible idea is that stockpiling crypto could help “drive economic growth and technological leadership,” as a fact sheet for the executive order states. However, unlike oil or even cabbage, crypto does not serve the core functioning of society.

“Trump should let free trade work its magic” via Ian Murray for the Tampa Bay Times — Tariff advocates have three main arguments. One, they raise revenue. Two, they revive domestic industries. And three, they are a diplomatic negotiating tool. These arguments do not stand on their own; they contradict one another. According to a Federal Reserve study, the 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs reduced manufacturing employment by 75,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the increase in steel and aluminum production employment was only 1,000 jobs. This looks like a pretty lousy deal for the American worker. So, if tariffs can’t replace taxes and don’t actually help workers, what about the third claim? Can the threat of tariffs lead to better outcomes for America in international negotiations? There’s also a sub-argument here that tariffs can lead to “strategic decoupling” as firms rejigger their supply chains away from strategic adversaries like China and toward places like Vietnam.

“Floridians pray they can trust House, Senate leaders on insurance reform” via Krys Fluker of the Orlando Sentinel — There may be a storm brewing in Tallahassee — and for once, Floridians could emerge the better and stronger for it if they win a round of political gamesmanship over property insurance. It all depends on the sincerity of House Speaker Daniel Perez, who dropped a terse bombshell into his brief speech during Tuesday’s opening-day ceremonies for the 2025 Legislative Session. “Property insurance matters to the people of the state of Florida,” the Miami Republican said. “A couple of years ago the insurance industry came to the Legislature and said without sweeping reforms, companies could not compete in Florida. We have since learned of reports — in existence at that time but not disclosed to the Legislature — that may suggest some insurance companies were using accounting tricks to hide substantial profits while telling us they were in a crisis.”

“Dennis Gagnon: Florida’s insurance crossroads — a warning we can’t ignore” via Florida Politics — Florida’s insurance market teeters on the brink of collapse as lawmakers consider reversing critical 2022 reforms. These changes halted rampant litigation and fraudulent claims destabilizing the market, leading to insurer bankruptcies and soaring rates. Reversing course could trigger a return to this crisis, warns experts. Despite representing only 9% of national claims, Florida accounted for nearly 80% of homeowner insurance lawsuits before the reforms. The proposed legislation, backed by trial lawyers, threatens to undo these gains. The outcome could be catastrophic: a state-run insurer, soaring premiums, a struggling housing market, and ultimately, an unaffordable Florida. Reinsurers are watching, and Florida homeowners will pay the price.

“Protecting environment must be key for Legislature” via Dawn Shirreffs for the Orlando Sentinel — As a flurry of new lawmakers embarks on Session in Tallahassee, it remains clear that to keep Florida’s communities safer, cleaner and more affordable we need bold action. Florida lawmakers face critical decisions this Session on how to address the challenges posed by rising energy demands, vulnerable water resources and the impacts of extreme weather. These decisions will shape our state’s future, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Public outcry opposing last year’s proposal to develop hotels and pickleball courts on state park lands sent a clear message. Floridians are unified in the belief that our natural resources, healthy communities and thriving economy are interdependent and protecting what makes our state so special must be a top priority.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“The Players PGA tourney gears up for competition this week and sizable charitable donations” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Arguably, the highest profile golf tournament in Florida in recent memory gets underway this week and there’s going to be a lot more than golf pros competing for a purse of $25 million. While competition among the golfers will be intense, the bounty of charitable donations will be sizable. The Players Championship at Sawgrass has quite a setting ahead of it for the tournament at The Players Stadium Course this week as one of the most compelling storylines is rising PGA superstar Scottie Scheffler will be aiming for a “three-peat” of winning the tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach. No player has ever won The Players Tournament three years in a row since it was founded in 1974. While the competition will heat up until the final round on March 16, the contributions to the community will flow from the organizers of The Players. Whether The Players should officially become the fifth major golf tournament on the PGA Tour has often been debated. Still, there’s no debating the substantial charitable contributions generated from the event.

“Disney teases what you’ll see on Cars and Monsters, Inc. rides during SXSW” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney Imagineers are building their first-ever suspended coaster with a vertical lift for the Monsters, Inc. ride coming to Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. Disney also wants to take passengers on a bumpy ride for the new Cars attraction at the Magic Kingdom. Disney is going at great lengths to get the details just right, including inventing a new ride vehicle. Disney Imagineers gave the updates Saturday during a presentation at SXSW. The rides don’t have official opening dates yet. At Hollywood Studios, the Monsters Inc. ride will include the memorable scene from the movie where Mike, Sully and Boo venture through a vault to find the child’s closet door.

“Disney shows more ‘Monsters, Inc.,’ ‘Cars,’ Smugglers Run details” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney executives shared more details Saturday about upcoming projects at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme parks, including a dramatic start for its “Monsters, Inc.”-based roller coaster. The announcements were built into the “Future of World-Building at Disney” presentation at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas. It was headed by Disney Experiences Chair Josh D’Amaro and Disney Entertainment co-Chair Alan Bergman, but there were appearances by multiple Imagineers, movie studio executives, knee-high droids and actor Robert Downey Jr. The coaster, announced in August, will be a part of a “Monsters, Inc.” land designed for Hollywood Studios. Its theme will spin-off from the elaborate door factory scene from the 2001 Pixar animated film. “We can’t use the traditional lift hill where you kind of click and clack up an incline. It’s not going to cut it,” Michael Hudgen, Walt Disney World portfolio executive producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, said before showing an animation of the attraction’s loading area Saturday.

“‘The Last of Us’ season two official trailer revealed: ‘They’re not best of friends’” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — HBO revealed the official trailer for “The Last of Us” season two on Saturday. The action-packed trailer (below) greatly expands upon the teaser footage previously released and gives a first glimpse of several new season two characters. The creators and cast of HBO’s Emmy-winning post-apocalyptic drama series were on hand at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday before the show’s second season. “[Joel and Ellie’s] relationship has changed a little, and we start to see why,” star Bella Ramsey said, in addition to referencing a line in the trailer where Ellie scolds Joel by saying, “You swore …” — referencing the end of the first season where Joel swears to Ellie that what he told her about what happened with the Fireflies was the truth.

To watch the trailer, please click the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Sen. Doug Broxson, friend and lobbyist Shawn Foster, Patrick (Booter) Imhof, and POLITICO Florida’s Arek Sarkissian.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.