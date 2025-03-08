March 8, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Heinous crime’: DCF joins human trafficking fight
A young sad woman sits disheveled on the floor of a room. There is a light wall in the background.Human trafficking, sexual slavery concept. Copy space.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 8, 20253min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Could red flag laws be replaced by involuntary commitment?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shine on

HeadlinesSouth Florida

12 Palm Beach municipalities have elections Tuesday. Here’s who’s running and what’s at stake

A young sad woman sits disheveled on the floor of a room. There is a light wall in the background.Human trafficking, sexual slavery concept. Copy space
Florida has the seventh most cases on record nationwide.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families is involved in the larger state fight against human trafficking.

The agency rolled out $900,000 in grant money for law enforcement recently, and DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris says that’s only part of the agency’s commitment.

“We know that elevating awareness of human trafficking is key to combating and hopefully eliminating human trafficking from our state,” said Harris. “Our Department has created toolkits, assessments, and screening tools to give Floridians the knowledge and resources necessary to identify human trafficking risks and indicators for our most vulnerable children and adults. Through new law enforcement grants from the Department, we are investing in our partners as we come together to end this heinous crime.”

DCF is highlighting several initiatives.

Its Child Welfare Human Trafficking Identification Assessment is a tool for investigators to see who might be at risk.

Additionally, the department’s Community Human Trafficking Identification Guide designed in collaboration with the University of South Florida helps teacher and medical professionals identify potential cases of child exploitation and trafficking so they can be reported.

“The screening items included in the Community Human Trafficking Identification Guide describe the most common of trafficking conditions and experiences to enable a community of bystanders to identify victims more efficiently,” said Dr. Joan Reed, Director of the USF Human Trafficking Risk to Resilience Research Lab.

Reed adds that the “implementation of the tool to be in coordination with the comprehensive existing Human Trafficking tools highlights Florida’s efforts in using evidence-based practices to prevent trafficking.”

Florida is currently ranked seventh in the nation for human trafficking, with 738 cases reported in 2024 according to World Population Review. For states with the largest populations, Florida comes in third after California and Texas.

___

Florida Politics’ Andrew Powell contributed reporting.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCould red flag laws be replaced by involuntary commitment?

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "America's #1 Political Prognasticator" American

    March 8, 2025 at 10:33 am

    America, this initiave to Save The Precious Childern from the Evil brought on our Great Nation from The Dook 4 Brains Leftist Democrats will be a Feather in the Hats of Ron & The Beautiful Casey Desantis totally taking them by The Mandate of The American Voters into The White House for the 2 (Two) Presidental Terms following The Sage Donald Trump.
    IN CLOSING:
    We, The American People, are free to “RELAX OUR POLITICAL SPHINCTERS”, secure in the fact we wont suffer the “FOOL DEMONCRATS” in any meaningfull political office for the next ELEVEN YEARS & 10 MONTHS.
    Always Remember, America, “IT’S NOT NEWS UNTIL EARL WEIGHS IN”.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts “America’s #1 Political Prognasticator” American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories