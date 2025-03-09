March 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Authorities: Armed man shot by Secret Service near White House while Donald Trump out of town
Image via AP.

Associated PressMarch 9, 20252min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesNew Administration

Elon Musk and DOGE try to slash government by cutting out those who answer to voters

FederalHeadlines

Summit puts Rick Scott at center of conservative policy in GOP-controlled Washington

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 3.2.25

White House
Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident in Washington, D.C.

An armed man believed to be traveling from Indiana was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House after a confrontation early Sunday, according to authorities.

No one else was injured in the shooting that happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual” who was traveling from Indiana and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown.”

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers. A message left Sunday for the police department wasn’t immediately returned.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSummit puts Rick Scott at center of conservative policy in GOP-controlled Washington

nextElon Musk and DOGE try to slash government by cutting out those who answer to voters

One comment

  • Peachy

    March 9, 2025 at 8:36 am

    Rick Whitaker?🤣

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories