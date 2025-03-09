Cure on Wheels aims to end in Tallahassee with donation to Moffit Center

What’s now become a tradition, a long bicycle trek through much of Florida’s Gulf Coast promises to raise funds for cancer research and assistance at a key center in Tampa.

Cure on Wheels will stretch along the West Coast of Florida and take four days to complete as bicyclists end their trip on Wednesday in the state capital. The event runs 325 miles beginning Sunday from Tampa to Tallahassee and will wind up in the Capitol Courtyard Wednesday about 11:15 a.m.

Much of the money raised from Cure on Wheels will go to the Moffit Cancer Center & Research Institute. The center, initially established by the Florida Legislature in Tampa, is a nonprofit organization. It was founded in 1981 and the hospital was operational in 1986 on the campus of the University of South Florida.

“Their annual Capitol Ride from Tampa to Tallahassee kicks off the cancer center’s annual Moffitt Day at the Florida Capitol. The day of advocacy recognizes the need for continued legislative support of Moffitt and its mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer,” a news release said.

The key to the bicycle ride is a major financial contribution to the Moffitt Center. There are at least 35 cyclists expected to take part in the ride that peddles through the Gulf Coast. Once the Cure on Wheels riders arrive in Tallahassee, they’ll present three checks totaling $40,000.

That funding will go to help research and treatment for blood and marrow transplant services for adolescent and young adult fertility services.

Cure on Wheels organizes several bicycle rides in multiple areas each year and helps raise funds for various nonprofit causes. Two years ago, the ride from Tampa to Tallahassee raised $70,000

Moffitt has more than 7,800 team members and creates an economic impact in Florida of $2.4 billion. The center in Tampa is part of a larger umbrella of 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers.