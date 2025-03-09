March 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cure on Wheels aims to end in Tallahassee with donation to Moffit Center

Drew DixonMarch 9, 20254min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Facing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives and loosen laws to attract power plants

HeadlinesNew Administration

Elon Musk and DOGE try to slash government by cutting out those who answer to voters

FederalHeadlines

Authorities: Armed man shot by Secret Service near White House while Donald Trump out of town

cure_on_wheels_03192023
Financial donations will be bestowed to Moffit Cancer Center when bike ride ends Wednesday in Tallahassee.

What’s now become a tradition, a long bicycle trek through much of Florida’s Gulf Coast promises to raise funds for cancer research and assistance at a key center in Tampa.

Cure on Wheels will stretch along the West Coast of Florida and take four days to complete as bicyclists end their trip on Wednesday in the state capital. The event runs 325 miles  beginning Sunday from Tampa to Tallahassee and will wind up in the Capitol Courtyard Wednesday about 11:15 a.m.

Much of the money raised from Cure on Wheels will go to the Moffit Cancer Center & Research Institute. The center, initially established by the Florida Legislature in Tampa, is a nonprofit organization. It was founded in 1981 and the hospital was operational in 1986 on the campus of the University of South Florida.

“Their annual Capitol Ride from Tampa to Tallahassee kicks off the cancer center’s annual Moffitt Day at the Florida Capitol. The day of advocacy recognizes the need for continued legislative support of Moffitt and its mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer,” a news release said.

The key to the bicycle ride is a major financial contribution to the Moffitt Center. There are at least 35 cyclists expected to take part in the ride that peddles through the Gulf Coast. Once the Cure on Wheels riders arrive in Tallahassee, they’ll present three checks totaling $40,000.

That funding will go to help research and treatment for blood and marrow transplant services for adolescent and young adult fertility services.

Cure on Wheels organizes several bicycle rides in multiple areas each year and helps raise funds for various nonprofit causes. Two years ago, the ride from Tampa to Tallahassee raised $70,000

Moffitt has more than 7,800 team members and creates an economic impact in Florida of $2.4 billion. The center in Tampa is part of a larger umbrella of 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElon Musk and DOGE try to slash government by cutting out those who answer to voters

nextFacing competition from Big Tech, states dangle incentives and loosen laws to attract power plants

2 comments

  • EarnApp

    March 9, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. {fl-02} I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do..
    .
    CLICK ON MY PROFILE

    Reply

  • EarnApp

    March 9, 2025 at 12:07 pm

    Google is paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. {fl-05} I joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life has improved completely! Take a gander at what I do..
    .
    CLICK ON MY PROFILE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories