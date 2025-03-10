Personnel note: William Russell joins Ballard Partners

William Russell is joining Ballard Partners as a Partner in its Washington, D.C. office.

With more than a decade of experience in government and politics, Russell brings a wealth of expertise from both the Legislative and Executive branches.

A Mississippi native, Russell began his career on Capitol Hill, serving members of his home state, including Senator Thad Cochran and Congressman Alan Nunnelee. He later received a presidential appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture during President Donald Trump’s first term before advancing to the White House, where he served as Special Assistant to the President, Deputy Director of Presidential Advance, and Trip Director. Most recently, Russell played a key role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign as the State Director for Mississippi and an Advisor for D.C. Outreach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Will to Ballard Partners,” said Brian Ballard, founder and President of Ballard Partners. “His deep understanding of both the Legislative and Executive branches of government will be invaluable to our clients. He is highly respected and exceptionally well- connected, and we are confident he will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

During his tenure at the White House, Russell was responsible for planning and directing President Trump’s daily travel, ensuring seamless logistics for both domestic and international engagements. In this role, he regularly briefed the President on critical policy issues, current events, and strategic communications. He also led a team of Advance Operations Associates, overseeing the coordination of high-level meetings between the President and Cabinet members, foreign officials, Members of Congress, and key stakeholders.

Beyond his government service, Russell founded Magnolia Management Group, where he successfully built strategic partnerships and cultivated professional relationships across various industries.