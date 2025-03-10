Internal poll finds Donald Trump’s endorsement gives Byron Donalds double-digit lead in Governor’s Primary

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds leads two other Republicans who are likely to run for Governor, as new internal polling shows the more voters learn he’s Donald Trump’s preferred candidate, the better his shot at winning becomes.

Fort Lauderdale-based survey, research and strategic consulting firm Fabrizio Lee & Associates, which Donalds hired for his campaign, polled 600 likely Republican Primary voters in Florida from Feb. 26-27. The poll had a 5-percentage-point margin of error.

Pollsters found that 34% of respondents prefer Donalds as Florida’s next Governor, while 30% like First Lady Casey DeSantis for the job.

Three percent said they plan to vote for Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who is also rumored to be gearing up for a run. The remainder were undecided.

Donalds’ lead in the race is notable, considering DeSantis has much higher name recognition than he does. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they knew who DeSantis is, compared to 65% who said the same about Donalds.

But when pollsters informed voters that Trump had endorsed Donalds for Governor, Donalds’ lead over DeSantis grew to 22 points, 45% to 23% — a nearly 2-to-1 edge. And there’s a lot of room to grow; currently, less than half of Republican Primary voters know Trump has endorsed the race, and Donalds hasn’t yet advertised the President’s support.

Naturally, Casey DeSantis has the full backing of her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis. But it’s not nearly as impactful as the President’s, the poll found. When respondents were told that Ron DeSantis endorsed Casey DeSantis without first hearing about Trump’s endorsement of Donalds, the First Lady’s standing in the race jumped to 35% support, 2 points more than Donalds.

However, when voters knew of both endorsements, 38% of respondents said they preferred Donalds, compared to 28% who said they were siding with DeSantis. Five percent said they would instead cast ballots for Simpson, a 2-point bump, while 29% remained undecided.

“Much like the DeSantises’ fool’s errand in 2024 against President Trump where he got crushed, this data shows that the DeSantises would suffer a similar fate in Florida if Casey should run for Governor,” Fabrizio Lee & Associates partner Tony Fabrizio said in a statement.

“The only real questions are: Will they betray President Trump again? And how many Tallahassee fools will follow them off the cliff a second time to do so?”

Trump is among several Florida Republicans who have supported Donalds’ campaign since he made his candidacy official late last month. Others backing him include state Sens. Randy Fine and Joe Gruters, state Reps Yvette Benarroch, Berny Jacques, Toby Overdorf, and Juan Porras, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, and former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler.

Democrats rumored or confirmed to be mulling a run include Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo, Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, Jacksonville Rep. Angie Nixon, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham.

The 2026 Primary Election is on Aug. 18; the General Election is on Nov. 3.