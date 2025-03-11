Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.11.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Start today with this must-read — “Jose Alvarez claims he’s no longer welcome in Democratic office for supporting GOP bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Alvarez surprised many in attendance at a March 6 Subcommittee hearing when he backed petition-gathering restrictions. That included House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, who showed up at the hearing to discuss the lawmaker’s vote. One lawmaker present said Driskell “berated” Alvarez. But other witnesses say it was Alvarez who raised his voice. Both Driskell and Alvarez said the other party turned the conversation into a confrontation. … the two left, and the argument continued until Alvarez reached an elevator. That was when Driskell told Alvarez he had been kicked out of the caucus by his account. Driskell, however, said Alvarez hadn’t been booted from the caucus. “I was told he didn’t want to step foot in the caucus again, but he is not banned,” she said. He remains on email lists and is still listed on the Florida House website as a Democrat.

Girl Scout Day at the Capitol is today, and as the dad of a former prolific Girl Scout cookie salesperson, I encourage you to take full advantage of it.

Troops will sell cookies outside The Fiorentino Group’s office Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 225 S. Adams St. at Suite 250.

Preorders are encouraged to ensure you get your favorite Girl Scout sweet treat. You can place them here. All boxes are $6 each, except for the gluten-free caramel chocolate chip variety, which is $7.

Budding entrepreneurs from Girl Scout Troop #94004 in Pensacola. The troop’s goal of selling 8,000 boxes is lofty but doable in a state Capitol full of lawmakers, lobbyists, journalists, staffers and others busy running Florida.

Corcoran Partners announced that Matt Helmintoller has joined the firm, which is expanding with a new office on Florida’s Space Coast.

With offices in Tallahassee, Washington, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Miami, the latest expansion marks the firm’s fifth Florida office and sixth overall.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to Corcoran Partners,” said Mike Corcoran, Founder and CEO. “Matt’s track record of success will be of enormous benefit to our clients. Matt strengthens our presence on the Space Coast and emphasizes our commitment to delivering results for our clients across the state.”

“Matt’s deep relationships on Florida’s Space Coast make him a valuable asset to our team and to our clients,” said Managing Partner Matthew Blair. “We’ve seen Matt move the needle to achieve successful outcomes and we look forward to leveraging his skills as Corcoran Partners continues to expand.”

Before joining Corcoran Partners, Helmintoller leveraged his broad network of industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to accelerate client growth opportunities and create new business opportunities.

Helmintoller routinely speaks on leadership, investment and innovation, successfully guiding companies through scaling challenges and market positioning.

“Matt is an incredible advocate, problem solver and connector,” said Tayt Rule, partner and vice president of Operations at Wasson Enterprise. “Truly a leader you want to know both when things aren’t going your way or when they are.”

Helmintoller served as a Managing Partner at Legacy Angel Network, where he raised over $14 million for Florida-based startups. He is known as a dynamic entrepreneur and connector with a passion for helping others to succeed.

RedTapeFlorida.com launched this week to spotlight local government overreach across Florida. It began with an investigation into the controversy surrounding the revamping of Thomasville Road in Tallahassee.

The site, powered by Hammerhead Communications, aims to cover local bureaucracy — the good, the bad and the ugly — through research, opinion pieces and more.

Skip Foster, a former newspaper publisher and the head of Hammerhead Communications noted that stories of local government overreach abound, affecting businesses and consumers with excessive red tape. While improvements have been made at the state level, local bureaucracy continues to pose challenges, even in conservative areas.

Red Tape Florida is funded by private sector donors and advocates for reducing bureaucratic obstacles without compromising safety or environmental standards. Foster emphasized that while bureaucracy often begins with good intentions, it can evolve to burden taxpayers and hinder efficiency.

One unique feature of the site, “Retribution Watch,” documents instances where unflattering coverage of local governments leads to adverse actions against businesses. This initiative is particularly important as companies often remain anonymous in their sponsorships due to fear of retribution from local officials.

Initial content on RedTapeFlorida.com includes an introduction from Foster, an article linking regulatory costs to affordable housing issues and an in-depth look at the Thomasville Road situation, which drew intervention from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The site will initially focus on Tallahassee, with plans to expand coverage to Panama City and other major Florida markets. Foster invites community members interested in launching Red Tape Florida in their areas to reach out for support.

Advocates and families will gather at the Capitol today for Developmental Disability Awareness Day, highlighting the ongoing needs and challenges faced by Floridians with disabilities.

According to the Florida Department of Health, over 1.3 million individuals in the state live with a developmental disability, a population that continues to grow. This event aims to raise awareness, foster inclusion, and promote legislative action to support this community.

Participants will engage with policymakers and share their stories, urging for greater access to services and resources for people with developmental disabilities across the state. The all-day event will also feature multiple informational booths in the Capitol.

Advocates participating include Nicole Grabner of the One Voice Coalition, Stephanie Nordin and Tom Nurse of For All The People, Scott Darius and Acadia Jacob of Florida Voices For Health, Alan Abramowitz of The Arc of Florida and self-advocate JJ Holmes.

Moffitt Day in the Florida Capitol — Moffitt Cancer Center, the comprehensive cancer center serving all of Florida, will feature its impact on the treatment and cure of cancer, including how research discoveries are being translated into new therapies delivered directly to patients at their bedside at Moffitt.

What you will see today around the Capitol on Moffitt Day:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: The Mole Patrol will provide free head, neck, and skin screenings in the Capitol Courtyard.

11:15 a.m.: Greet cyclists in the courtyard as they complete their 300-mile ride from Tampa.

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Moffitt Cancer Center’s reception featuring State Representative Lauren Melo as a guest speaker.

For more information, visit Moffitt.org/MoffittDay or follow the momentum at #MoffittDay #MoffittImpact.

Tweet, tweet:

—@marcorubio: After a 6-week review, we are officially canceling 83% of the programs at USAID. The 5200 contracts that are now canceled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve (and in some cases even harmed) the core national interests of the United States. In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) now to be administered more effectively under the State Department. Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.

—@atrupar: Tommy Tuberville: “We were probably over-bloated with the stock market here for a while. We went up quite a bit.”

—@EWErickson: Not sure giving (Donald) Trump credit for hurting people’s retirement plans as some sort of good pain is a winning message for the GOP.

—@DouglasSoule: Wow. Currently, a Florida Senate Committee that’s considering a bill that would change how citizens place constitutional amendments on the ballot. The Committee just approved an amendment that would ban the use of public funds to advocate for and against a ballot measure. You’ll remember Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration got criticized by some for doing just that in its fight against Amendment 3 and 4 last year.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 8; 'The Studio' premieres on Apple TV+ — 15; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 17; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 21; Final season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' premieres — 28; 'Your Friends and Neighbors' with Jon Hamm premieres on Apple+ — 31; 'The Last of Us' season two premieres — 33; 'Andor' season two premieres — 42; 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way' premieres on Netflix — 43; 'The Accountant 2' premieres — 45; Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour begins in Los Angeles — 48; 'Thunderbolts' premieres – 52; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 63; Florida Chamber 2025 Leadership Conference on Safety; Health + Sustainability — 65; Epic Universe grand opening — 72; Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' premieres — 73; 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' premieres — 73; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 79; 'Karate Kid: Legends' premieres — 80; 2025 Tony Awards — 89; Special Election for SD 19 — 91; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 92; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 105; 'Squid Game' season three premieres — 108; James Gunn's 'Superman' premieres — 122; 'Happy Gilmore 2' premieres on Netflix — 136; 'Fantastic Four – First Steps' premieres – 136; 'Eyes of Wakanda' premieres on Disney+ — 148; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 154; 2025 Emmys — 187; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 190; 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting — 230; 'Wicked: Part 2' premieres — 255; 2025 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 267; 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 267; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 281; 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premieres – 283; Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 332; 'Avengers 5' premieres – 420; Untitled 'Star Wars' movie premieres – 437; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 458; Another untitled 'Star Wars' movie premieres – 648; 'Avengers: Secret Wars' premieres – 788; 'The Batman 2' premieres – 934; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,221; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,337; 'Avatar 4' premieres – 1,737; 'Avatar 5' premieres – 2,468.

— TOP STORY —

Dozens of municipalities across the state will have elections today. Voters will decide on mayoral races, City Commission and Council seats, and a host of ballot questions. Here is a rundown of some of the local elections being held today.

— MANATEE/SARASOTA —

Longboat Key Town Commission At-Large 1: Steve Branham, a real estate agent, faces Deborah Murphy, a former Town Commissioner.

Palm Beach County

Boynton Beach

Mayor: Former Boynton Beach Community Agency Advisory Board Chair Golen Gordon, marketing executive Courtland McQuire, former City Commissioner David Merker and real estate broker Rebecca Shelton are competing to succeed term-limited Mayor Ty Penserga.

Commission District 3: Incumbent Commissioner Thomas Turkin faces political operative Dominick Vargas.

Jupiter

Mayor: Incumbent Jim Kuretski faces Council member Cameron May.

Council District 1: Realtor Phylis Choy, accountant Andy Weston and administrative office specialist Teri Grooms are competing for the open seat.

Council District 2: Incumbent Malise Sundstrom faces Linda McDermott and Willie Puz.

Lake Park Commission: Incumbent Commissioners Kimberly Glas-Castro, Michael Hensley, Mary Beth Taaylor and Judith Thomas face challengers John Linden and Michael O’Rourke. Voters will pick their four preferred candidates, and the four with the most votes get seats.

Lake Worth Beach

Commission District 2: Incumbent Commissioner Christopher McVoy faces Carla Blockson, who chairs the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

Commission District 4: Incumbent Reinaldo Diaz faces Realtor Greg Richter and businessman Anthony Segrich.

Lantana Council Group 1: Incumbent Council member Lynn Moorhouse faces firefighter Jesse Rivero.

Loxahatchee Groves

Council Seat 4: Building inspector Paul Coleman, farmer Steve Hoffman and medical software product manager Brian William Zdunowski are competing to replace Council member Robert Shorr, who chose not to seek re-election.

Referendum: Voters face one ballot question over whether the town should use the county’s Canvassing Board during municipal elections.

Pahokee Commission Group 1: Incumbent Commissioner Clara “Tasha” Murvin, who is serving as the city’s Vice Mayor, faces a challenge from James Scott.

Palm Beach Gardens

Council Group 2: Incumbent Council member Marcie Tinsley faces Scott Gilow.

Council Group 4: Firefighter John Kemp faces land use and real estate pro Chuck Millar.

Riviera Beach

Council District 1; Incumbent Council member Tradrick McCoy faces Bruce Guyton.

Council District 3: Incumbent Council member Shirley Lanier faces Cedrick Thomas.

Royal Palm Beach

Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Jeff Hmara, appointed in September, faces Vice Mayor Selena Samios and tech entrepreneur Justin Plaza.

Council Group 3: International affairs consultant Steve Avila, grant writer Sylvia Sharps and media pro Donielle Pinto, the widow of late Mayor Fred Pinto, are running for the open seat.

Golf: Voters face three ballot questions: whether to allow the Village Council to consist of three or five members, how to fill public office vacancies, and how to conduct Council votes when fewer than three members are eligible to vote.

Highland Beach: Voters have one ballot question on whether to spend $3.5 million to pay for two public safety projects.

— BROWARD COUNTY —

Coconut Creek

Council District B: Incumbent Council member Jackie Railey, the city’s current Vice Mayor, faces a challenge from author and activist Philippa Sklaar.

Council District C: Incumbent Council member Sandra Welch, the city’s current Mayor, faces drone pilot and app developer Patricia Duaybes.

Council District E: Incumbent Joshua Rydell faces substitute teacher Felicia Shuman Newkirk.

Deerfield Beach

Mayor: Commissioner Todd Drosky, the city’s current Vice Mayor, faces real estate investor Dan Herz for the right to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill Ganz.

Commission District 3: Retired biomedical engineer Philip Bradley, lawyer Daniel Shanetzky and condo manager Karen Shelly are competing to succeed Commissioner Bernie Parness.

Commission District 4: City Planning and Zoning Board Chair Thomas Plaut is running to replace Drosky. He faces Chauncey Chapman, who accidentally checked the “write-in” box on his paperwork and won’t appear on the ballot.

Miramar

Commission Seat 2: Incumbent Yvette Colbourne faces medical entrepreneur Luis Pedraza, who won’t appear on the ballot because he also mistakenly checked the “write-in candidate” box on his paperwork.

Commission Seat 3: Real estate broker Avril Chersard, finance director Nari Tomlinson and radio DJ Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott are competing to replace 22-year Commissioner Winston Barnes.

Commission Seat 4: Lawyer Kertch Conze, marketer Carson “Eddy” Edwards, education executive Kerri-Ann Nesbeth and health care talent acquisition specialist Pamella Reid are vying for the seat Alexandra Davis vacated for a spot on the Broward County Commission.

Sea Ranch Lakes Village Council: Five residents — Leann Bruener, Denise Bryan, Douglas Hodgson, Chad Volkert and Christopher Weber — are running for three Council seats. Hodgson and Weber, both appointees, are running to stay in office. The three candidates with the most votes win.

Pembroke Pines: Voters face eight ballot questions. Six involve the qualifications of, or standards and procedures for replacing, the City Manager. One would require an immediate appointment and subsequent Special Election for City Commission vacancies. One would approve a $230 million bond issue to cover construction and land acquisition costs.

— ORANGE COUNTY —

Bell Isle Mayor: Jason Carson, a City Council member, faces Anthony Carugno, air traffic controller.

Maitland City Council Seat 3: Brad Fess, President of NuDesign Builders, faces Scot French, historian and former library trustee.

Ocoee City Commission District 4: Incumbent George Oliver III is challenged by Ages Hart, a pharmacist and former City Commissioner.

Windermere Town Council: Rotary Club President Frank Krens, High Gear Specialties Vice President of Sales Jessica Lee and incumbent Council Members Mandy David, Tony Davit and Tom Stroup are running against one another for three seats.

Winter Park City Commission Seat 3: Incumbent Commissioner Kris Crusada is challenged by attorney Justin Vermuth.

Winter Park referendum on leaf blowers.

— PINELLAS COUNTY —

City of Gulfport

Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Sam Henderson will face challengers Karen Love, a Realtor and transplant who came for a visit but never left, and John Liccione, who ran unsuccessfully last year for the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Ward 2: Incumbent Christine Brown will face two candidates — Bryan Chalfont, a local businessman running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, and Marlene Shaw, a community manager with experience leading some of Gulfport’s token amenities and events.

City of Indian Rocks Beach

Commissioner (the top two vote-getters will be elected): Commissioners John Bigelow and Hope Wyant are running to retain their seats against two challengers — Hilary King and Michael Mirmanesh.

Town of Indian Shores

Council member (the top two vote-getters will be elected): At least one incumbent will be reelected, with Nicholas Menchise and Mark Housman facing a sole challenger — Bo Bauman.

City of Oldsmar

Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Dan Saracki will face challenger Katie Gannon, an Oldsmar City Council member since 2019.

Council member, Seat 4: Two newcomers are running to replace Gannon, including construction and real estate professional David Pratt and community advocate medical device sector professional Sean Swauger.

Town of Redington Shores

Commissioner, District 4: Incumbent Commissioner and current Vice Mayor Joseph Licata is facing a challenge from local artist Larry Maynard.

16 Referendum questions: Read more about them here.

City of South Pasadena

Commissioner (the top two vote-getters will be elected): Incumbents Benjamin Thomas and Lynda Thompson are seeking re-election, and at least one of them will retain their job as only one candidate has filed to challenge them, Mark McAlees.

City of St. Pete Beach

Commissioner, District 2: Incumbent Lisa Robinson faces Grant Izzi, who is running on a platform centered on speeding up the permitting process following Hurricane Helene’s devastation to the island.

City of Tarpon Springs

Commissioner, Seat 3: Incumbent Michael Eisner faces challenger Georganna Frantzis.

24 Charter Amendments: Read more about them here.

City of Treasure Island

Mayor: With former Mayor Tyler Payne now resigned, two candidates are vying to replace him — John Doctor, the city’s former Vice Mayor who was appointed to replace Payne, and Doyle Wayne Lawson, an army veteran.

Commissioner, District 2: Incumbent Diana Crabill faces sales executive Chris Clark.





— LEGISLATIVE —

“Panel advances Peggy Gossett-Seidman bill to block after-hours debt collection texts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Debt collectors will have to stop sending midnight “you up?” texts in Florida under legislation advancing in the House. Members of the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee have amended and OK’d a bill (HB 147) extending to text messages an existing Sunshine State ban on debt collection calls between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. This restriction would not extend to emails. The legislation would update a 30-year-old state law. And it’s needed, according to Highland Beach Republican Rep. Gossett-Seidman, who said she decided to sponsor the bill after hearing about how a business owner in her district had been targeted with “aggressive debt collection lawsuits.” “I quickly realized this was not an isolated issue but a statewide problem,” she said.

“Psilocybin, holograms and research: Florida universities have big funding asks for lawmakers” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida universities have big requests for lawmakers this year, as they seek more than $1.2 billion combined for over 70 projects aiming to bolster research, ramp up health care programs and improve student life. How many of these ultimately garner state funding is a significant question for the Legislative Session, with lawmakers attempting to cut costs, support universities and avoid increasing the cost of tuition.

“Big Bend lawmakers back bills to block oil drilling and exploration” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new House bill proposes blocking oil drilling near sensitive waterways in the Sunshine State. Rep. Jason Shoaf, whose House District 7 seat represents multiple counties in the Big Bend area along the Gulf Coast, filed the bill (HB 1143), which specifically targets oil drilling near many environmentally threatened aquatic areas in the state. “North Florida has some of the most beautiful coastlines, springs and rivers. These ecosystems are also incredibly fragile, and we must do everything we can to protect them,” Shoaf said in a news release. “I’m not willing to risk the beauty of our region, our coastal economy or the health of our environment for the exploration of oil. Too much is at stake.” The measure proposed by Shoaf addresses permits for oil drilling, exploration, and extraction of oil and gas resources in Florida.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Jonathan Martin’s minimum wage bill advances Committee” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — The Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism advanced a measure Monday that focuses on minimum wage requirements for certain employees in Florida. Sen. Martin filed the bill (SB 676). While making its way through Committee, Martin introduced an amendment that clarifies that an employee must knowingly and voluntarily give up their right to receive minimum wages. If that individual is under 18, the individual’s parent or legal guardian must sign off on their choice. “The Florida Constitution requires that employers pay a certain amount, currently $13 an hour for employees,” Martin said. “But it does not require employees to accept that amount if they waive that right. This bill would allow employees, through a framework, to waive that right if they so choose. We need this bill to ensure that there is a framework to ensure that employees are knowingly and voluntarily giving up that right.”

“Emergency Management Day at the Capitol: State leaders are using data to drive efficiency” via Florida Politics — When a hurricane approaches Florida, the state’s top priority is rapidly sending resources to high-risk areas. Emergency supplies, first responder teams and evacuation plans are coordinated based on real-time data flooding into the State Emergency Operations Center. In the aftermath of the hurricane, the focus shifts to recovery and paying thousands of invoices for supplies and services to ensure communities receive aid. Leaders at every level rely on data to make these decisions accurately and efficiently. The Division of Emergency Management (DEM) is modernizing operations and improving how it uses data to help the state work faster during emergencies and manage taxpayer money responsibly. DEM’s efforts include building a powerful system to collect and analyze data and a machine-learning tool to detect unusual invoices. It’s partnering with Slalom, a technology consulting firm, to maximize efficiency. By leveraging advanced analytics and machine-learning, DEM has empowered its leaders to transition from manual information collection and research into a modern, data-driven approach.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Legis sked

Tuesday, March 11

8:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.:

Senate Appropriations Committee on Pre—K — 12 Education — Room 37, Senate Office Building:

SB 0102 — Exceptional Student Education (Gaetz).

SB 0166 — Administrative Efficiency in Public Schools (Simon).

SB 0296 — Middle School and High School Start Times (Bradley).

Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development — Room 110 Senate Office Building:

SB 0184 — Affordable Housing (Gaetz).

SB 0600 — Manufacturing (Truenow).

SB 0602 — Fees/Florida Manufacturing Promotional Campaign (Truenow).

House Education Administration Subcommittee — Room 102, House Office Building.

House Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee — Room 404, House Office Building.

House State Administration Budget Subcommittee — Room 17, House Office Building.

House Transportation & Economic Development Budget Subcommittee — Room 314, House Office Building.

10:15 a.m. — 12:15 p.m.:

House Higher Education Budget Subcommittee — Room 102, House Office Building.

House Human Services Subcommittee — Room 314, House Office Building.

House Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee — Room 404, House Office Building.

House PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee — Room 17, House Office Building.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m.:

Senate Appropriations Committee on Higher Education — Room 110, Senate Office Building — State University System Funding — Panel Discussion

1 p.m. — 4 p.m.:

House Government Operations Subcommittee — Room 404, House Office Building.

House Housing, Agriculture & Tourism Subcommittee — Room 17, House Office Building.

House Justice Budget Subcommittee — Room 314, House Office Building.

House Student Academic Success Subcommittee — Room 102, House Office Building.

1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.:

Senate Criminal Justice — Room 37, Senate Office Building:

SB 0688 — Canine Support Grant Program for First Responders (Collins).

SB 0716 — Sexual Offenses by Registered Sexual Offenders or Sexual Predators (Martin).

SB 0710 — Public Records/Crime Stoppers Organizations (Osgood).

SB 0878 — Probation for Misdemeanor Offenses (Martin).

SB 0952 — Restrictions on Firearms and Ammunition During Emergencies (Ingoglia).

SB 1022 — Public Nuisances (Wright).

SB 1054 — Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device (García).

SB 1168 — Installation or Use of Tracking Devices or Applications (Leek).

SB 1198 — Fraudulent Use of Gift Cards (DiCeglie).

Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability — Room 110, Senate Office Building.

SB 7000 — OGSR/Site—specific Location Information for Endangered … (Environment and Natural Resources).

SB 7004 — OGSR/Applicants or Participants in Certain Federal, State … (Community Affairs).

SB 7006 — Public Records and Meetings/NG911 Systems (Regulated Industries).

SB 0924 — Coverage for Fertility Preservation Services (Calatayud).

SB 1058 — Gulf of America (Gruters).

SB 0448 — Administrative Procedure (Burgess).

Senate Health Policy — Room 412, Knott Building:

SB 0668 — Storage and Disposal of Prescription Drugs and Sharps (Burgess).

SB 0890 — Improving Screening for and Treatment of Blood Clots (Yarborough).

SB 0182 — Tax Credits for Charitable Contributions (Calatayud).

SB 0762 — Preventing the Spread of Avian Influenza (Berman).

SB 0942 — Invalid Restrictive Covenants in Health Care (Burton).

SB 7018 — OGSR/Parental Consent Requirements Before Terminating a Pregnancy (Health Policy).

Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space and Domestic Security — Room 301, Senate Office Building:

SB 0336 — Educational Dollars for Duty Program (Arrington).

SB 0402 — Unlawful Use of Uniforms, Medals or Insignia (Wright).

SB 0884 — Florida State Guard (Martin).

Joint EDR: Self—Insurance Estimating Conference — Room 117, Knott Building — Topic: Risk Management

— LOBBY REGS —

Heather Turnbull, Melissa Akeson, Erika Chanti, Kevin Comerer, Christopher Finkbeiner, Rubin Turnbull & Associates: Agudath Israel of South Florida, Brightline Trains Florida, SimpliGov, Thoroughbred Racing Initiative, Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust, The GEO Group

— 100 DAYS —

“New Canadian Leader’s balancing act: Negotiate with and fight Donald Trump” via Matina Stevis-Gridneff of The New York Times — Mark Carney, Canada’s soon-to-be prime minister, weathered two era-defining implosions in his career as a central banker: the 2008 global financial crisis and Brexit. He has dealt with political chaos, societal upheaval and economic meltdown. Now he faces what is arguably the challenge of a lifetime: President Trump. Can Carney negotiate with Trump over tariffs and other combustible issues and find room for compromise while trying to win a federal election on a full-throated anti-Trump platform? Carney was elected Sunday as leader of the Liberal Party and, in line with Canada’s parliamentary political system, will be sworn in as prime minister, marking the end of the Justin Trudeau era.

“Ontario slaps 25% tax increase on electricity exports to U.S. in response to Trump’s trade war” via Rob Gillies of The Associated Press — Ontario’s premier, the leader of Canada’s most populous province, announced that effective Monday, it is charging 25% more for electricity to 1.5 million American homes and businesses in response to Trump’s trade war. Ontario provides electricity to Minnesota, New York and Michigan. “I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference in Toronto.

—”Is the United States headed toward a recession?” via Heather Long of The Washington Post

“Trump may resume Ukraine aid if pivotal meeting goes well, Marco Rubio says” via John Hudson of The Washington Post — The Trump administration may resume U.S. military and intelligence support for Ukraine if its leaders commit to a peace process during a high-stakes meeting Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Rubio told reporters. Rubio said the initial suspension of aid “came about because we felt the Ukrainians were not committed” to negotiations to end the three-year war to repel Russia’s invasion, but if that changes, U.S. policy will probably change, too, he said Monday as he landed in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. “My hope is we’ll have a really good meeting tomorrow and be in a different place,” he added. Ahead of Rubio’s arrival in Jeddah, U.S. officials said they were pleased at the high-level delegation (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy chose to send. “The fact that they’re coming here at senior levels is a good indication to us that they want to sit down, and they’re ready to move forward,” a senior State Department official said on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.

“As Trump presses on with trade war, stock market takes its deepest dive of the year” via The Associated Press — The S&P 500 fell 2.7% on Monday as worries build about how much pain Trump is willing for the economy to endure through tariffs in order to get what he wants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 4%. Elon Musk’s Tesla fell to one of the market’s sharpest losses, as did airlines and other companies that need U.S. shoppers to feel confident enough to spend. Bitcoin fell below $79,000 from more than $100,000 in December.

“For Elon Musk and Rubio, public niceties after a private clash” via Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times — Rubio and Musk, the tech billionaire deputized by Trump to slash federal spending, sought to smooth over their ugly confrontation in the White House last week with an awkward social media embrace on Monday, as Rubio formalized deep cuts to foreign aid that Musk had demanded. Rubio and Musk clashed during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House last Thursday, in which the world’s richest man jeered the secretary of state for failing to make more sweeping staffing cuts to the agencies under his purview. In the same meeting, Rubio bristled at how Musk had undercut his leadership to flatten the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government’s lead agency for distributing foreign aid.

“Trump Administration seeks to expel a green-card holder over student protests” via Edward WongCharlie SavageHamed Aleaziz and Luis Ferré-Sadurní of The New York Times — The Trump administration invoked an obscure legal statute over the weekend in an attempt to deport a recent Columbia University graduate who helped lead campus protests against Israel last year, people with knowledge of the action said on Monday. Mahmoud Khalil, 30, who graduated in December from Columbia with a master’s degree from its School of International and Public Affairs, was arrested by immigration officers in New York on Saturday and sent to a detention center in Louisiana. Khalil, who has Palestinian heritage, holds a green card and is married to an American citizen who is eight months pregnant.

“This scientist was making Florida beaches resilient to hurricanes. DOGE fired him.” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — As thousands of Floridians fled beach communities before Hurricane Helene, Michael Slattery rushed toward them. In the final hours before Tampa Bay’s worst storm in a century, Slattery was on Madeira Beach drilling pressure sensors deep into the sand. The data collected from these devices helped local governments, first responders and the public better understand how hurricane storm surge threatens low-lying coastal cities — including in Pinellas County. The U.S. Geological Survey’s team of scientists, including Slattery, helped accurately predict that Pinellas beaches would be over washed by surge, sending thousands of pounds of sand into homes and businesses. Slattery, who has 20 years of scientific research experience and was a University of Tampa professor for nearly a decade, was fired Feb. 14 amid the expansive push by Trump’s administration to cut the federal workforce.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis administration missed self-imposed deadline for hospital immigration data” via Christine Sexton of the Florida Phoenix — A March 1 deadline for the DeSantis administration to submit to the Legislature a report on the immigration status of hospital patients came and went without the report being delivered. According to legislative aides, neither the Senate nor the House had received the statutorily required report by the deadline. The report was mandated by a 2023 immigration law passed by the Legislature before DeSantis’ failed presidential bid.

“James Uthmeier says criminal probe of Andrew, Tristan Tate continues” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier confirms an ongoing criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate, despite their potential departure from the state. Uthmeier emphasized the probe focuses on possible crimes committed in Florida, citing concerns about human trafficking and the Tates’ disturbing comments regarding the age of consent. This follows the Tates’ controversial arrival in Florida after travel restrictions were lifted and amid scrutiny over their global activities. DeSantis previously stated the Tates were not welcome in Florida. While the Tates maintain their innocence and have expressed conflicting intentions about returning to Florida, Uthmeier vows to pursue any evidence of criminal activity within the state’s jurisdiction.

“DeSantis says Idaho isn’t a ‘mature economy’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis downplayed Idaho’s economic growth compared to Florida’s, citing its smaller population while highlighting Florida’s economic performance as second-best among “sizable states.” Despite this dismissal, DeSantis’ appointment of Boise State Professor Scott Yenor to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees has drawn criticism due to Yenor’s controversial past remarks on women and other groups. Despite the controversies surrounding Yenor’s past comments, DeSantis has defended the appointment, dismissing concerns as “cherry-picking” and emphasizing the high percentage of women enrolled in Florida’s universities.

“Judge dismisses Trulieve lawsuit over ‘Big Weed’ commercial footed by Florida GOP” by Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — A state judge has agreed to toss a defamation lawsuit filed against the Florida GOP by the medical marijuana company that backed last year’s failed ballot initiative on legal recreational pot. Gadsden County Circuit Judge Ronald W. Flury granted a Republican Party of Florida motion to dismiss a case filed late last year by Trulieve, which contributed the vast majority of the roughly $150 million in campaign dollars supporting Amendment 3. The state GOP and Gov. Ron DeSantis launched an aggressive campaign against Amendment 3, which sought to legalize recreational pot use for adults 21 and older. Truelieve sued the state GOP and one of a dozen TV stations that ran the “Big Weed” ad.

“Trump urged to action after illicit ‘Vape King’ from Gaza infiltrates U.S. with Chinese contraband” via Jon Michael Raasch of the Daily Mail — The Trump administration is facing pressure to address the booming illegal vape market, particularly involving disposable flavored vaping products from China. Florida has become a hub for these illicit sales, with a distributor known as the “Vape King,” Taher Shriteh of Safa Goods, operating extensively across the U.S. Safa Goods is being sued by New York for allegedly violating flavored vape bans and targeting youth with kid-friendly flavors. Sen. Ashley Moody is urging the Food and Drug Administration to regulate these illegal devices, highlighting their accessibility to children and China’s role in exporting them to the U.S.

“Kevin Guthrie has clocked in 30 years to earn role leading Florida’s emergency response” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — After five years as Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) and three decades working in public safety, Kevin Guthrie’s contributions to the Sunshine State are adding up. Under Guthrie’s management, DEM has been responsible for $11.5 billion in disaster funding distribution that his management has overseen, according to figures provided by the Governor’s Office. That’s the most under any DEM Director in state history. It should be no surprise that Guthrie is in the mix of national conversations about disaster preparedness and relief.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Scholars stranded in America and abroad amid funding freeze of State Department programs” via The Associated Press — Fulbright grant recipient Aubrey Lay was supposed to get paid for three months of work by the U.S. government through his teaching assistantship at a school for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia. Instead, he only got about one week’s pay and no word on when he might see the rest of his grant. Lay is among scholars worldwide who depend on State Department funding to participate in long-established programs like Fulbright and say their payments were abruptly cut off after being notified that officials were reviewing their activities. The move appears to align with the White House’s initiative to sharply slash government spending, a shake-up that has affected scores of federal agencies.

“Democrats backed into a corner on government shutdown bill” via Katy Stech Ferek of The Wall Street Journal — Federal agencies risk shutting down late Friday night, and the Republican-led plan to keep them open has Democrats in Congress backed into a corner with few—if any—good options. The Democratic base has been begging party leaders to fight harder at every turn, but on most issues, congressional Democrats are powerless in Republican-controlled Washington. They can’t stop Trump’s nominations, his still-developing tax bill or GOP regulatory repeals, let alone the cuts that Trump and billionaire ally Musk are making to the federal workforce. This week’s bill to keep the government funded is the first big issue where Democrats have leverage because Republicans need Democratic votes — maybe in the House and definitely in the Senate. But what looks like leverage is something of a trap. Democrats want to keep the government open, and blocking a bill that does that could be counterproductive—handing even more power to the President to manage federal operations.

“D.C. officials protest House stopgap, claiming billion-dollar impact on city” via Mike Debonis of POLITICO — Top D.C. officials protested a House Republican-written funding patch outside the Capitol on Monday, saying the omission of routine language included in prior continuing resolutions could mean a de facto $1 billion budget cut for the city government. Mayor Muriel Bowser — flanked by Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, members of the D.C. Council and other local officials — said the measure would force cuts to police, public schools, sanitation and other key city services if passed later this week.

“Education Department announces antisemitism investigations into 60 universities” by Bianca Quilantan of POLITICO — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating 60 universities’ responses to reports of antisemitic harassment and discrimination on their campuses. The investigation, announced this week, follows the Trump administration’s decision to pull $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia University for failing to address antisemitism. The agency’s Office for Civil Rights also directed staff to prioritize resolving its backlog of complaints alleging antisemitic violence and harassment. “The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

“Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete, with 83% of agency’s programs gone” via The Associated Press — Rubio said the Trump administration had finished its six-week purge of programs of the six-decade-old U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and said he would move the 18% of aid and development programs that survived under the State Department. Rubio made the announcement in a post on X. It marked one of his relatively few public comments on what a historic shift has been away from U.S. foreign aid and development, executed by Trump political appointees at State and DOGE teams. In the post, Rubio thanked DOGE and “our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform” in foreign aid.

“Education Department announces antisemitism investigations into 60 universities” via Bianca Quilantan of POLITICO — The Education Department said it is investigating 60 universities over their responses to reports of antisemitic harassment and discrimination on their campuses. “The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. The announcement follows the Trump administration’s decision last week to pull $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia University for failing to address antisemitism. Last Friday, the agency’s Office for Civil Rights also directed its enforcement staff to prioritize resolving its backlog of complaints alleging antisemitic violence and harassment.

— ELECTIONS —

“Uthmeier to officially kick off AG campaign” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Uthmeier, the former Chief of Staff to DeSantis appointed as Attorney General after former AG Ashley Moody was appointed to the U.S. Senate, will officially kick off his 2026 campaign for the job next week on Tuesday, March 11. The event will be held at The Governor’s Inn, 209 S. Adams St., Tallahassee, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Uthmeier was sworn in as Attorney General earlier this month, replacing Moody, who replaced former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio after he was tapped to serve as Trump’s Secretary of State. His appointment will fill the remaining portion of Moody’s term through 2026, meaning Uthmeier will have to seek election to the seat in 2026 for a full term. Uthmeier filed for that race last week. His appointment to the remainder of the current term will not count toward term limits, meaning that if he is elected, he will have the opportunity to serve nearly 10 years as Attorney General, not just eight.

Jimmy Patronis campaign releases new TV ad — CFO Patronis slams his opponent in a new ad airing in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. “Gay Valimont’s running a dishonest, dirty campaign against Jimmy Patronis. That’s the problem with extreme liberals like Valimont; the truth is not in them,” the ad states. “These extremists have done enough harm to our county and economy. But Jimmy Patronis is the one person who’s fighting for homeowners … he oversaw the largest fine in history against an insurance company.” The narrator then reiterates Patronis’ presidential endorsement, which carried him to victory in the Republican Primary for the seat once held by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. “That’s why President Trump asked him to run. Help President Trump by voting for Jimmy Patronis on April 1.”

“Nancy Metayer Bowen appointed Florida Dems’ Vice Chair of Haitian American Voter Engagement” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coral Springs Commissioner Metayer Bowen is adding another “Vice” title to her résumé. The 37-year-old, who currently serves as the City Commission’s appointed Vice Mayor, was just named Vice Chair of Haitian American Voter Engagement for the Florida Democratic Party (FDP). In the role, a party press note said, she will work closely with FDP leaders and community partners to create and effectuate initiatives to energize and mobilize Haitian American voters behind Democratic causes. “Our journey as Haitian Americans and immigrants is not just about survival — it’s about resilience,” Metayer Bowen said in a statement.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Indiantown to keep nearly $1M after filing overdue financial report with the state” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The village will continue to collect nearly $1 million in sales tax after local officials filed an overdue financial report. A letter from a state legislative committee confirmed the state will be withholding no money from Indiantown. “Everything’s resolved,” said village Finance Director Michael Florio. Florio filed the report sometime after 4:30 p.m. Friday. All Florida municipalities are required by the state each year to file an audit report and annual financial report. The reports were due on June 30. But the state gave Indiantown an extension to Feb. 28. When the village missed that deadline, its final chance was to file by April 3.

“NAACP: County Commissioners could fire outgoing County Administrator Verdenia Baker” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — County Administrator Baker plans to retire May 31, maybe leaving much sooner. The NAACP says it has learned that an attempt is expected to be made at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting to terminate her. Albert Fields, president of the West Palm Beach branch of the NAACP, has called for public support for Baker, a 37-year county employee who has served as County Administrator for the past nine years. She is the county’s first woman and Black person to occupy the position of County Administrator.

“Trump’s $5M gold citizenship card: What South Florida advisers say about the plan” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — From South Florida legal advisers to real estate agents seeking buyers of high-end homes and condos, Trump’s proposed $5 million gold card for foreigners seeking U.S. citizenship has struck a mixed chord. In part, the gold card idea reflects the current EB-5 program that leads to green cards for investors who put up much less money for participating in development projects that create domestic employment. One South Florida developer whose projects have benefited from EB-5 financing and lawyers who advise foreign investors sounded worried about the existing program’s future. And it remained unclear what kind of demand is present for the gold cards.

“The Miami Mayor’s race is heating up. This former City Commissioner is planning a run” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — After a two-year hiatus from public office, former Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell wants to return to City Hall to “clean up” a city he says is “contaminated with bad government.” On Tuesday, Russell, 51, plans to officially file paperwork to run for Mayor of Miami, formally making him the first prominent candidate to enter the 2025 mayoral race. “The city of Miami is bad enough that you’d wonder, who would want to be the Mayor?” Russell said in an interview last week. “It’s like, who would want to be the captain of the Titanic?”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Flagler Co. deputies arrest campaign worker handing out Josh Weil flyers on stolen bike” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A campaign worker handing out flyers for congressional candidate Weil has been arrested in Orange County for burglary. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arlecia Darnae Brown on March 6. At the time, Brown was handing out Weil campaign flyers when authorities arrested the Orlando resident on a bicycle reported stolen the night before. “This is a perfect example of a crime of opportunity. I encourage all residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, and report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thorough detective work and concerned citizens helped lead to a quick resolution in this case of a convicted felon who has been arrested 19 times in the past.”

“Orlando drops controversial SoDo shelter plan, Mayor Buddy Dyer says” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando officials are no longer pursuing a homeless shelter at a former work-release facility in SoDo, Mayor Dyer said, after enduring fierce blowback from a neighborhood east of the site. The about-face raises deep questions about how the region is ever going to expand its supply of shelter beds, since such proposals almost invariably face neighborhood opposition. “We have decided not to pursue locating a shelter at the former work-release site,” Dyer said. City officials had proposed turning the county-owned work-release center on Kaley Avenue into a low-barrier shelter with few requirements for adults to enter. An assessment was underway to see how expensive such a conversion would be for the city to undertake, though it was ultimately never completed.

“Orlando cop in deadly chase was disciplined three previous times, records show” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando police officer involved in the high-speed chase that killed a bystander last month had previously been disciplined in at least three incidents, one involving improper use of force and two for vehicle crashes, the Orlando Sentinel has learned. None of the incidents netted Christopher Moulton, now a detective with OPD, a sanction more serious than a reprimand, records show. But Moulton’s disciplinary record is of interest following the death of Gerald Neal, 56, who was killed Feb. 12 as Moulton — driving an unmarked truck and in apparent violation of OPD’s pursuit protocol — chased another vehicle into the Holden Heights neighborhood over an unreadable license plate. Both vehicles struck Neal.

“EF2 tornado destroys at least one house, damages others in Seminole County” via Richard Tribou and Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — A widespread storm system that moved quickly across Central Florida spawned a powerful tornado near Lake Mary that leveled most of a house, damaged roofs, toppled trees and left hundreds of residents without power. Emergency officials said no one was hurt in the destroyed four-bedroom home in the Whispering Winds subdivision off Markham Woods Road. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that they were able to make it out safely,” Seminole Sheriff Dennis Lemma said of a couple inside. “These storms move so fast.”

“‘Anchors, under your desks!’: Tornado hits Orlando TV station” via Johnny Diaz of The New York Times — As powerful storms swept across Central Florida on Monday morning, an Orlando television station’s weather camera captured a tornado hitting the station. “Take shelter!” a Fox 35 morning meteorologist, Brooks Garner, shouted on the air, warning co-workers to get under their desks — the designated safe spaces for such occurrences. He had been delivering updates on tornado warnings for Volusia and Seminole counties when rainy and windy conditions rapidly worsened, turning images into a blurry gray on the monitor. “We’re catching debris right now on the roof,” Garner said. “Seek shelter immediately,” he added. “Get under your desks, guys. Anchors, under your desks!”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Council member Luis Viera weighs options for next political move” via John C. Cotey of the Tampa Beacon — Although it feels like election season just ended yesterday, politicians are already making plans for the next cycle. That includes Viera, the popular Tampa City Council member representing the North and New Tampa areas in District 7. The 47-year-old lawyer’s term is up in 2027, the same year a new Mayor will take office. And while many have said the timing is perfect for Viera to make that jump and try to replace Jane Castor, who is being termed out the same time as Viera, the Hunter’s Green resident has already ruled that one out. “It isn’t my time, with work, family, a bunch of different issues, to run for Mayor,” Viera said, while sipping on a café con leche with three Splendas and taking a few bites of French toast at Box of Cubans, one of his favorite New Tampa eateries. “But that doesn’t mean I’m leaving public service.”

“Tampa got a $1.6 million grant to plant trees. Federal DEI cuts took it away.” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — The U.S. Forest Service has terminated a $1.6 million grant to the city of Tampa to plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat and improve access to natural areas. The blow to Tampa’s already shrinking tree canopy stems from the Trump administration’s far-reaching cuts to diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Tampa’s tree grant was to be aimed at low-income areas.

“TGH, Palantir aim to create ‘DoorDash for health care’ with multiyear AI partnership” via Anjelica Rubin of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa General Hospital is doubling down on its partnership with Denver-based Palantir Technologies, expanding a collaboration that has reshaped how the hospital uses artificial intelligence in patient care, operations and research. As part of the deal, Palantir is also making a physical commitment to Tampa Bay’s health care ecosystem. The tech giant will lease space in TGH’s new medical and research district, further embedding its engineers into the hospital’s daily operations. The expansion signals a deepening relationship, one that hospital leaders say has already yielded transformative results.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Leon County group invests $2.5 million in expanding affordable after-school and Summer programs for kids” via Staci Inez of WCTV — The Children’s Services Council of Leon County (CSC Leon) is allocating millions of dollars toward expanding after-school and Summer programs for children in the Capital County. CSC Leon is investing $2.5 million of its funds toward supporting 13 youth development programs and offering free tuition to some families. CSC Leon Executive Director Cecka Rose Green said the programs, which are paid for through tax dollars, help eliminate financial barriers for some families. “These programs help to recreate that village or create that village for that family, such that they know that they are not in this parenting and caregiving space alone, but rather it is a group effort, and we are going to help you find ways to be engaged,” Green said.

“Tallahassee NOAA weather radio went down Sunday during severe storms” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — People trying to get updates on their NOAA weather radios during Sunday’s record rainfall got an earful of static. The National Weather Radio broadcast originates from the National Weather Service’s office at Florida State University and has been down since Sunday morning. The problem involves a Verizon communication line outside the office to a broadcast tower, said Lance Frank, a meteorologist with NWS Tallahassee, on Monday morning. He added that the phone company responded to the issue but couldn’t say when service would be restored. “We want to reassure everyone that we know their concerns, and we’re actively working with the phone company to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Frank said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“DeSantis appoints four to previously inactive Board of Collier County Housing Authority” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A governing body that will have been dormant for a year by the time it meets next month now has four new members. DeSantis appointed former aviation executive Randolph Cash, Naples Realtor Danielle Hudson, real estate adviser Joe Murgalo Jr. and Collier Community Foundation Vice President Lindsey Touchette to the Board of the Collier County Housing Authority. According to its website, the Board last met on March 19, 2024, which shows 12 consecutive canceled meetings since. Its next meeting is scheduled for April 15. The lone retiree of the four, Cash is the former president of Flamingo Air Management Inc., a Naples-based small business specializing in air traffic control services and airfield operation.

“As aid trickles to some Hurricane Ian victims, Sarasota County group seeks leadership role” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Nearly two and a half years after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across Southwest Florida, some of Sarasota County’s most vulnerable storm-ravaged residents will finally get some relief from the damage it caused. Meanwhile, the county is planning how to spend a new batch of federal disaster money connected to last Fall’s hurricanes, and one local nonprofit spearheaded by the United Way of South Sarasota County thinks it can help move aid to families faster and more efficiently this time around. Award notices were recently sent to the first nine of about 400 households eligible for assistance through the county’s Resilient SRQ Hurricane Ian Housing Recovery Program, established to manage federal hurricane relief money spending.

“Close Everglades Airpark? Collier Commissioners to discuss plan to study closure” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Commissioners are set to consider researching what it would take to close Everglades Airpark, which Airport Manager Bryant Garrett says is a money loser that is costly to maintain and lacks the ability to expand. “The Everglades Airpark has operated at an annual deficit, with additional losses due to the depreciation of assets,” Garrett wrote in an executive summary to the Board of Commissioners. “The Marco Island Executive Airport and the Immokalee Regional Airport currently maintain a positive net operating position, while financial losses at Everglades Airpark are expected to continue.” The proposal to study the closure is on the Board’s consent agenda, which can be voted on without discussion.

— TOP OPINION —

“Let’s get our DOGE on. Ax Florida’s Lieutenant Governor” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Republicans are proposing to eliminate the office of Lieutenant Governor, an idea that has been floated for years due to the position’s perceived lack of purpose.

The state constitution does not outline specific duties for the Lieutenant Governor, and the position has often been associated with scandals and unnecessary expenses, including staff and security.

Several other states manage without a Lieutenant Governor, assigning succession duties to other officials.

While the proposal to eliminate the post has garnered support, the bill also suggests creating a new elected position, the “Commissioner of Government Efficiency,” raising concerns about adding more political bureaucracy.

Critics argue that Florida has too many elected positions, such as the Agriculture Commissioner, which can be influenced by campaign donations from the industries they regulate, and that competent administrators rather than politicians could manage positions like tax collectors.

Politicians just can’t seem to stop themselves from creating more political bureaucracy, even when they’re supposedly cutting it. This is why political positions like these stay in place.

In fact, it’s been my experience that many of the politicians who get chainsaw-loud about supposed waste when demonizing frontline workers can’t bring themselves to trim the political fat for themselves and their buddies. But I’d love for them to prove me wrong.

— OPINIONS —

“Show some backbone, Florida lawmakers. Don’t back down on saving state parks” via the USA Today editorial board — A Florida bill (SB 80/HB 209) aiming to protect state parks from development faces potential weakening by lawmakers swayed by lobbyists, despite widespread public support for park preservation. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Gayle Harrell and Rep. John Snyder, seeks to restrict development, like pickleball courts and golf courses, within state parks and increase transparency regarding proposed changes. This follows a previous attempt to develop state parks that was met with public outcry. Floridians are urged to demand their legislators resist efforts to undermine the bill and protect Florida’s natural beauty by supporting the proposed legislation in its current form.

“Property insurance reforms are working; Stay the course, Florida Legislature” via Mark Wilson for the Miami Herald — Florida’s homeowners’ insurance market is stabilizing after Gov. DeSantis and the Legislature enacted lawsuit abuse reforms in 2022-23, curbing excessive litigation. The reforms addressed “one-way attorney fees,” which incentivized meritless lawsuits and drove up rates. As a result, 11 new insurance companies have entered Florida, and rates are stabilizing or decreasing with increased competition. In 2024, Florida saw the lowest average homeowners’ premium increase nationally, and Citizens Property Insurance experienced a significant policy reduction. These positive trends indicate the reforms are working, leading to a more competitive and stable insurance market that benefits Florida homeowners and businesses.

— ALOE —

“Disney didn’t steal idea for ‘Moana,’ jury finds” via Winston Cho of The Hollywood Reporter — A Los Angeles jury has found that Disney didn’t steal the idea for Moana from an animator’s story about the adventures of a young surfer in Hawaii. After deliberating for just over two hours, the jury on Monday sided with a Disney unit that it didn’t infringe on Buck Woodall’s copyright to “Bucky and the Surfer Boy” because none of its employees ever saw works related to his screenplay. He alleged that he had shared materials for “Bucky” more than a decade earlier with his brother’s sister-in-law, who worked for Mandeville Films on the Disney lot at the time and allegedly shared it with an individual at Disney Animation TV, before the beginning of development for Moana.

