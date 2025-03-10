March 10, 2025
Nancy Metayer Bowen appointed Florida Dems’ Vice Chair of Haitian American Voter Engagement

Jesse Scheckner

Nancy Metayer Headshot 2020 2
‘My goal is to ensure that every Haitian American voice is not only heard but has the power to shape our future.’

Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen is adding another “Vice” title to her résumé.

The 37-year-old, who currently serves as the City Commission’s appointed Vice Mayor, was just named Vice Chair of Haitian American Voter Engagement for the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

In the role, a party press note said, she will work closely with FDP leaders and community partners to create and effectuate initiatives to energize and mobilize Haitian American voters behind Democratic causes.

“Our journey as Haitian Americans and immigrants is not just about survival — it’s about resilience,” Metayer Bowen said in a statement.

“My goal is to ensure that every Haitian American voice is not only heard but has the power to shape our future. Together, we can build a more just and equitable future for all.”

Metayer Bowen, an environmental scientist by trade, made history in 2020 as the first Black and Haitian American woman elected to serve on the Coral Springs Commission. She won re-election in June without opposition.

Her background includes ample experience in government and community work, including service on the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District and myriad board memberships.

In August, Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign tapped Metayer Bowen to serve as its Florida Caribbean Vote Director. Metayer Bowen had previously served as Florida Coalition Manager for the National Institute of Reproductive Health’s State Infrastructure Project.

In August, Metayer Bowen joined a statewide chorus decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to develop Florida’s state parks. In September, she was among many Haitian American leaders who blasted JD Vance for spreading lies that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Ohio.

Metayer Bowen currently serves on Coral Springs’ Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Charter School Advisory Board, the Broward County Climate Change Task Force, and the Florida League of Cities Legislative Committee.

As Vice Chair of Haitian American Voter Engagement, the FDP said she will focus on “ensuring that Haitian Americans and other immigrant communities have the resources and support they need to actively participate in the democratic process.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times.

