Diagnosis for 3.10.25: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the No. 2 hospital globally for the seventh consecutive year, according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025.

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital also earned a place among the best hospitals in the United States, ranking 48th overall and holding the title of the highest-ranked hospital in South Florida and second in Florida.

“This recognition reflects the exceptional dedication of our caregivers, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver world-class care to our patients every single day,” said F. Scott Ross, M.D., vice president and Chief Medical Officer for Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, which was also named a top hospital in the nation in 2024. “It reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research and innovation and improving lives.”

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital also received recognition in Newsweek’s 2025 rankings of World’s Best Smart Hospitals and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals, with accolades in key areas including cardiac surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology and urology. The hospital was also honored on the inaugural list of America’s Best Weight Loss Clinics & Centers.

The World’s Best Hospitals rankings are based on surveys and data from hospitals in 30 countries. Newsweek partners with Statista to compile the annual rankings. Data sources include opinions from more than 85,000 medical experts globally, publicly available data on patient experience and hospital quality metrics and patient-reported outcomes measures.

Nursing students at the University of West Florida (UWF) receive a unique education and perform uniquely compared to other schools.

The UWF School of Nursing graduates outperformed other nursing schools in Florida and similar institutions nationwide. Some 97.67% of UWF School of Nursing graduates passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses on their first attempt. That’s the second highest percentage of passing rate in Florida’s university system.

UWF nursing graduates who earned a Bachelor of Science degree also surpassed the national average for those who took the exam. For the first two quarters of 2024, all UWF nursing grads passed the exam. UWF nursing majors passed it with 100%. There was a total of 129 UWF nursing graduates who earned their license to practice by passing that exam. “The success of our students is a testament to their dedication, the tireless efforts of our faculty, community support from local partnerships, and the strong leadership within the college,” said Renee Davis, who was recently hired as the new director of UWF’s School of Nursing. “Our faculty take pride in providing a rigorous and supportive learning environment that allows our students’ hard work and determination to shine. It’s their commitment that ultimately drives their success.”

BayCare recently opened the state’s first behavioral health urgent care center in New Port Richey. This outpatient facility, funded by a $3.6 million grant from the Pasco County Commission, offers walk-in and same-day appointments for adults facing urgent mental health and substance use issues.

The center aims to bridge a critical gap in mental health services by providing timely access to trained professionals and helping individuals avoid crises that might otherwise lead them to emergency rooms or law enforcement. BayCare’s Director of Clinical Operations, Tracey Kaly, emphasized the importance of this facility as a safe space for urgent care and ongoing support.

“When we evaluated how we could better deliver mental health services to the community, we recognized that there was a piece of the puzzle missing,” Kaly said.

“Often, people do not seek help until they are in crisis and feel their only options are to call law enforcement or visit the ER. This center is a bridge — a safe space where people in urgent need of mental health or addiction care can be seen in a timely manner by a trained professional who can evaluate their needs and connect them with ongoing services in their area, hopefully mitigating the need for hospitalization.”

BayCare Behavioral Health Urgent Care patients undergo screenings and clinical evaluations to determine their immediate needs. They can also connect with recovery support specialists, who provide guidance based on personal experiences.

The project received significant backing from the Pasco County Commission, which allocated a large portion of the county’s opioid settlement funds to support it. BayCare leadership and County Commissioners, including Jack Mariano, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 26. Mariano highlighted the center’s potential to save lives and reduce costs for taxpayers by keeping individuals out of jail.

Since its opening three weeks ago, the center has successfully provided comprehensive care to all patients, including safety plans and follow-up appointments, effectively mitigating the need for hospitalization. The BayCare Behavioral Health Urgent Care operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Same-day appointments can be made by calling (727) 281-3350.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Nancy Swift’s appointment and Mary Chambers and James “Doc” Muir’s reappointment to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District.

Swift is a self-employed Certified Public Accountant and Realtor. Active in her community, she currently serves as a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Key West Association of Realtors. Swift earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida International University.

Chambers is the president of MyCERA. A former Superintendent of Alachua County Schools and Deputy Superintendent of Monroe County Schools, she currently serves as the Treasurer of the Monroe County Education Foundation and the Monroe County Tropical Research Nonprofit. Chambers earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida State University, her master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Florida, and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Florida.

Muir is retired and previously served as an airline pilot for FedEx Corp. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retiring with more than 20 years of service. Muir earned his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York.

“‘Forced medication’: Ron DeSantis wants fluoride out of water” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t holding back on fluoride in water supplies, believing it’s “forced medication.” “When you’re forcing it into the water supply, that’s not really giving people the choice. If people want to be able to purchase fluoridated water or do more, then they already have the ability to do it,” DeSantis said. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo had previously said putting fluoride in water was “insane,” given the compound’s “caustic” nature and the fact that toothpaste and other consumer products contain it and give people the option to self-administer. He recommended against community water fluoridation last year. DeSantis said Tuesday that he expects the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to “lean in the direction of Ladapo under Bobby Kennedy,” presumably offering similar guidance.

“Families praise Clay Yarborough’s proposed ‘free kill’ repeal, but health care pros say it’s inoperable” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that would upend Florida’s unique law barring many medical malpractice lawsuits is again advancing in the Senate. Families who had little recourse after losing loved ones say change is needed to bring overdue justice to the state’s health care market. Opponents, most of them in the medical or insurance fields, warn it will make an already expensive industry unaffordable for patients and practitioners. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 9-2 to advance SB 734, which would repeal a 35-year-old state statute — 768.21(8) — prohibiting adult children and their parents from collecting negligence and noneconomic damages for medical malpractice. The law, which detractors have dubbed “free kill,” applies to anyone over 25 seeking medical care in the state, including residents and visitors.

“House passes Vern Buchanan-backed expansion of chronic disease coverage” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House has passed legislation championed by U.S. Rep. Buchanan that could expand chronic disease coverage nationwide. The Chronic Disease Flexible Coverage Act (HR 919) cleared the House chamber. If the bill becomes law, it will allow employers to offer high-deductible health plan coverage for employees, including pre-deductible coverage for certain health care services that treat common chronic illnesses. “With six in 10 Americans living with at least one chronic disease, it is clear that we must expand options for people to manage their chronic health conditions,” said Buchanan, Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. In remarks on the floor, Buchanan said the cost of chronic diseases accounts for $1 trillion in spending in the American economy. It also accounts for a high percentage of preventable deaths, he said.

“Measles confirmed in Miami teenager, the first in Florida this year” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Orlando Sentinel — A teenager in Miami-Dade has a confirmed case of measles, the first such infection in Florida since a small outbreak of the disease in South Florida in 2024. The infection was reported in the Florida Department of Health database for Florida’s infectious and reportable diseases. A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that a Miami Palmetto Senior High School student was infected. The school district has notified the parents of other students at the school. Florida Department of Health officials are working to trace anyone the student may have come into contact with, according to a letter sent to school parents by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. “Due to the high immunity rate in the school, as well as the burden on families and the educational cost of healthy children missing school, DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance,” the letter states.

“New bill aims to end Florida contract with controversial pregnancy centers” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Democrat Rep. Kelly Skidmore has introduced a bill to end the state’s $29.5 million contract with a controversial pregnancy care provider. While Skidmore of Boca Raton has targeted the Florida Pregnancy Care Network and its lucrative contract in the past, this time is different. That’s because DeSantis also wants to end this same state contract. The Florida Pregnancy Care Network is a private nonprofit with over 95 locations statewide. Critics say centers in the network can be mistaken for reproductive health clinics that provide pregnancy care but are actually nonmedical facilities.

The Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Mental Health Counseling has issued a final rule, 64B4-3.0051, regarding documentation of substantially equivalent licensing examinations. More here.

The Board of Medicine has issued a final rule, 64B8-8.0011, regarding discipline and licensure restrictions. More here.

The Board of Opticianry has issued a final rule, 64B12-9.0015, regarding application for examination and licensure. More here.

