March 10, 2025
Tracie Davis bill addressing psych insurance issues clears first committee hurdle
Tracie Davis

A.G. GancarskiMarch 10, 20252min0

The bill has 2 stops ahead.

Senate Democratic Leader-designate Tracie Davis is getting support for her proposal to assist psychologists by shortening the time that insurers have to remedy overpayment issues.

The Banking and Insurance Committee advanced the Jacksonville Senator’s legislation (SB 944) via a unanimous vote.

Davis’ bill would shorten the look-back period from 30 months to 12 months after the payment of the claim, a move that could make insurance networks more attractive for psychologists.

She noted that back in 2008, other providers benefited from a shortened look-back period, but psychologists were left out. Her bill is intended to “correct that oversight” and “put all health care providers on the same page.”

A representative of the Florida Psychological Association backed the bill, which moves on next to Health Policy and Rules committees.

The House companion bill has three committee stops ahead.

If this bill becomes law, it takes effect in July.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

