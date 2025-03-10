March 10, 2025
Flagler Co. deputies arrest campaign worker handing out Josh Weil flyers on stolen bike
Arlecia Darnae Brown. Image via Flagler County

Jacob OglesMarch 10, 20254min3

Arlecia Darnae Brown
Randy Fine slammed Democrats for utilizing a staffer with a lengthy criminal record.

A campaign worker handing out flyers for congressional candidate Josh Weil has been arrested in Orange County for burglary.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arlecia Darnae Brown on March 6. At the time, Brown was handing out Weil campaign flyers when authorities arrested the Orlando resident on a bicycle reported stolen the night before.

“This is a perfect example of a crime of opportunity. I encourage all residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, and report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

“Thorough detective work and concerned citizens helped lead to a quick resolution in this case of a convicted felon who has been arrested 19 times in the past. I also thank the resident who ‘saw something, said something,’ which helped us quickly locate the suspect and make an arrest.”  

Weil’s team said Brown did not work directly for the campaign.

“This individual was hired by and worked for a third party contractor,” said Wendy Garcia, Weil’s Campaign Manager. “This is an unacceptable incident and we support the justice system working to deliver accountability. The individual is no longer authorized to do any work on behalf of our campaign.”

Weil faces Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, in an April 1 Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Fine held a press conference in Tallahassee on Monday criticizing Weil for hiring a longtime criminal to his campaign.

He also criticized Weil for allegations in his own background, including accusations that the teacher assaulted a student and stalked a female teacher. He repeatedly referred to Weil, a converted Muslim, as “Jihad Josh Weil.”

“Josh Weil has a lengthy, documented history of supporting Muslim terror and justifying and participating in criminal activity himself,” Fine said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brown had previously been arrested on 14 misdemeanor charges and 15 felony charges. Brown was convicted of three felonies: robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jail records show Brown currently faces charges of home solicitation without a permit and possession of a forged driver’s license. Reports show the suspect had two Florida driver’s licenses, neither with Brown’s name, and had burglary tools.

Authorities say the children’s bicycle in use by Brown was stolen from an open garage, and surveillance footage was used to identify Brown as the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies had responded to a call about a “suspicious person with a bicycle inside the fenced yard” at a vacant Palm Coast home.

Brown is currently being held on a $67,500 bond.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

3 comments

  • PeterH

    March 10, 2025 at 2:54 pm

    The USA has five million unemployable convicted felons, many of whom call Florida home, including Republican President Donald Trump.

    Reply

    • Larry "Bud" Melman

      March 10, 2025 at 3:10 pm

      Hold on there Pete,
      Dont you think we should wait until Earl weighs in before we go to making willie nillie partisan statements?
      Thanks Pete
      Larry “Bud” Melman

      Reply

