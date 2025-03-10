Last Call for 3.10.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

With the 2025 Legislative Session underway, Florida TaxWatch will host its annual State of the Taxpayer Dinner tomorrow night.

The event will take place at the Goodwood Museum & Gardens in Tallahassee, providing a platform for the state’s elected leaders and policymakers to engage directly with the concerns of hardworking taxpayers and their families.

The evening will commence with a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a program from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The dinner’s confirmed speakers include Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo, Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro, and Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jeff Kottkamp.

Florida TaxWatch has been a nonpartisan, independent government watchdog for over 40 years. Its focus is on improving government accountability and productivity. The organization researches to assess the impact of fiscal and economic policies on taxpayers and businesses.

Media representatives are invited to attend, and a riser and press feed box are available on-site. An agenda will be provided to those who RSVP before the event. Prospective attendees can contact Christina Johnson via [email protected] to RSVP.

Quote of the Day

“Much like the DeSantises’ fool’s errand in 2024 against President Trump where he got crushed, this data shows that the DeSantises would suffer a similar fate in Florida if Casey should run for Governor.”

— Fabrizio Lee & Associates partner Tony Fabrizio, on polling showing Byron Donalds dominating the GOP field for Governor.

Tune In

NFL free agency begins

Today at noon, the NFL’s “legal tampering” period began in free agency. In truth, teams and agents have been sending messages back and forth for months so it should come as no surprise that a number of deals are already being reported.

Here’s a rundown of the moves made by the three Florida teams so far.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the most active team. Under new general manager James Gladstone and a new coaching staff, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with eight new players as of 4 p.m. ET today.

Offensive linemen Chuma Edoga of the Dallas Cowboys and Patrick Mekari of the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Dyami Brown of the Washington Commanders, tight ends Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt, defensive backs Eric Murray of the Houston Texans and Jourdan Lewis of the Cowboys and quarterback Nick Mullens who worked under new Jaguars’ offensive coordinator Grant Udinski in Minnesota.

The Miami Dolphins are limited in free agency by limited salary cap space but the Dolphins could add depth on both lines and will likely need to find a veteran quarterback to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami wide receiver Braxton Berrios signed with the Texans in free agency but Miami re-signed defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year extension and guard Ben Bredeson to a three-year contract while defensive end Haason Reddick left the Jets for Tampa Bay.

Officially, teams can submit new contracts to the league starting on Wednesday.

