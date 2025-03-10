March 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kevin Guthrie has clocked in 30 years to earn role leading Florida’s emergency response
Kevin Guthrie.

Drew DixonMarch 10, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Republicans want to stop Gov. DeSantis from spending taxpayer money to fight ballot initiatives

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody presses Marty Makary on Chinese vapes during FDA confirmation hearing

HeadlinesInfluence

Danny Burgess’ artificial intelligence bill advances unanimously

44d03ed0-032e-4f2d-9e2a-901cd1e3219a
Guthrie was seriously considered to run FEMA earlier this year.

After five years as Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) and three decades of experience in public safety, Kevin Guthrie’s contributions to the Sunshine State are adding up.

Heading into his sixth year as Director, under Guthrie’s management DEM has been responsible for $11.5 billion in disaster funding distribution that his management has overseen, according to figures provided by the Governor’s Office.

The dollars distributed for disaster funding are the most under any single DEM Director in Florida history. In that time, more than $8 billion of that funding was from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance funding that has helped communities rebuild after disasters.

It’s the FEMA connection that spurred speculation earlier this year over the possibility that Guthrie could be tapped by President Donald Trump to head up the national agency. With FEMA in turmoil and top officials being fired in recent weeks, it’s still not clear whether Trump will seek Guthrie for FEMA’s top slot.

It seemed a real possibility in January as multiple media outlets, including Florida Politics, reported that Guthrie could be moved into the national post. The mere thought of losing Guthrie caused Gov. Ron DeSantis to gush over Guthrie in January.

It should be no surprise that Guthrie is in the mix of national conversations about disaster preparedness and relief. While he is famed for his Florida work, Guthrie has provided mutual assistance and disaster response to states such as Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He oversaw the deployment of more than 200 personnel in those multistate recovery efforts.

Guthrie also offered help to Texas again as recently as December to assist with border protection.

Will Guthrie’s name come up again for a possible transition into the federal post? It’s not clear. At this stage, Trump has publicly pondered the possibility of doing away with the agency entirely. Should he reconsider, we may see another Florida man moving to Washington.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublicans want to stop Gov. DeSantis from spending taxpayer money to fight ballot initiatives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Poll: Donald Trump’s endorsement gives Byron Donalds double-digit lead in GOP Primary for Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more