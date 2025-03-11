March 11, 2025
Personnel note: Matt Helmintoller joins Corcoran Partners to lead firm’s Space Coast office

Drew Wilson

Matt Helmintoller copy
'Matt’s track record of success will be of enormous benefit to our clients.'

Corcoran Partners announced that Matt Helmintoller has joined the firm as it expands with a new office on Florida’s Space Coast.

With offices in Tallahassee, Washington, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Miami, the latest expansion marks the firm’s fifth Florida office and sixth overall.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to Corcoran Partners,” said Mike Corcoran, Founder and CEO. “Matt’s track record of success will be of enormous benefit to our clients. Matt strengthens our presence on the Space Coast and emphasizes our commitment to delivering results for our clients across the state.”

“Matt’s deep relationships on Florida’s Space Coast make him a valuable asset to our team and to our clients,” added Managing Partner Matthew Blair. “We’ve seen Matt move the needle to achieve successful outcomes and we look forward to leveraging his skills as Corcoran Partners continues to expand.”

Before joining Corcoran Partners, Helmintoller leveraged his broad network of industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to accelerate growth opportunities for clients and create new business opportunities.

Helmintoller routinely speaks on leadership, investment and innovation, having successfully guided companies through scaling challenges and market positioning.

“Matt is an incredible advocate, problem solver, and connector,” said Tayt Rule, Partner and Vice President of Operations at Wasson Enterprise. “Truly a leader you want to know both when things aren’t going your way or when they are.”

Helmintoller served as a Managing Partner at Legacy Angel Network where he raised over $14 million for Florida-based startups. He is known as a dynamic entrepreneur and connector with a passion for helping others to succeed.

“Matt is a trailblazer. And the best version of a partner,” said Julie Rieger, former President, Chief Data Strategist & Head of Media at Fox Film.

“Working with Matt has been a pleasure,” addedd Ben Omstein, CEO of Weave. “His responsiveness and eagerness to deeply understand the critical aspects of our business have resulted in numerous successful deals and strategic implementations. His approachable demeanor paired with his professional style has enabled us to seamlessly engage not only with stakeholders from the local Space Coast community but also from across the country.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

