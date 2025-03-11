Keith Truenow’s manufacturing legislation takes a step forward

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development advanced a bill aiming to boost Florida’s manufacturing sector and help grow sustainability in the industry.

Tavares Republican Sen. Keith Truenow introduced the bill (SB 600). The measure seeks to expand market exposure for manufactured goods and products and to build a partnership between the industry and the state to promote products efficiently.

Chris Dawson from FloridaMakes showed his support for the bill and noted that it would be helping to develop tens of thousands of manufacturing businesses in Florida.

“There are currently 72,127 manufacturing companies in Florida, 80% of those have 20 employees or less,” Dawson told the committee. “That’s the group that we’re targeting this support for workforce development at. We want to maintain and home grow Florida’s massive manufacturing businesses of tomorrow, and we’re starting with the small folks at home.”

The legislation does several things, including creating the Florida Manufacturing Promotional Campaign within FloridaCommerce, which would be overseen by the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO), who would then work in coordination with the Manufacturing Extension Partnership. The Department would further develop logos, authorize their use, register participants each year, contract with media, and collect rental receipts for advertising programs.

The committee adopted an amendment that clarifies that the CMO is a role that already exists, and grants would be awarded by FloridaCommerce.

Small manufacturers that are developing new technology could be eligible for funding from the Florida Manufacturers’ Workforce Development Grant Program. Businesses that develop cybersecurity infrastructure and workforce training would also be eligible for grants, with priority being given to innovative plans and advanced technologies.

The committee unanimously advanced the bill alongside a companion bill (SB 602) that establishes registration and renewal fees to cover the costs of a manufacturing promotional campaign. This also was amended to clarify that fees would be set at no greater than $100.

The bill will now advance to the Senate Committee on Appropriations.