Alexis Calatayud’s tax credit legislation moves through first committee

The Senate Committee on Health Policy unanimously advanced a tax credits bill that is geared towards providing family housing while a child who is critically ill is receiving treatment and care.

Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud introduced the measure (SB 182). It would create the Home Away From Home Tax Credit to provide tax credits capped at $2.5 million in each fiscal year. Eligible businesses would need contribute to charitable organizations that provide housing for families of children who are ill for little or no cost to the family while their child receives care.

“When a family is dealing with a diagnosis that requires travel and treatment away from home, expenses can add up so quickly. The last thing we want is for families to endure prolonged separations or incur additional debts to facilitate housing near a treatment facility,” Calatayud said.

“This bill is about keeping families together, comforting and supporting a child who is fighting for his or her life. Through this legislation we are offering businesses the chance to partner with charitable organizations to build or expand housing for families in these difficult circumstances.”

Wauchula Republican and Senate President Ben Albritton supports the bill and noted that families are often forced to make hard choices about how they’re going to pay for the many expenses that can add up while their child gets treatment.

“Watching your child suffer is just about the hardest thing I can imagine. It’s heartbreaking to hear from families who have to make difficult choices about housing, travel and other ancillary costs associated with prolonged medical treatment for a sick child. We want to stand with these families as they guide their children through difficult circumstances,” Albritton said.

To qualify as a charitable organization, the bill specifies that the entity is required to be Florida-based, with its primary office located in Florida. It must also be a 501 (c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code and provide housing for families of critically ill children for either no cost or a small cost while a child is getting treatment.

The organization would further be required to expend 100% of all contributions to expand current structures or the construction of new facilities, provide support and comfort to families, and ease or remove the burden of accommodation costs for those experiencing significant medical costs.

The bill further specifies the procedures and requirements for eligible charitable organizations to apply with the Department of Health (DOH), which would require organizations to conduct criminal background checks on all volunteer staff, and those working directly with children in programs funded with contributions. The organization would also be responsible for submitting annual reports for the DOH.

The bill will now make its way to the Senate Committee on Finance and Tax.