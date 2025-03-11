March 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alexis Calatayud’s tax credit legislation moves through first committee
Mr. Rogers said: 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.' Alexis Calatayud is one of them.

Andrew PowellMarch 11, 20254min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

J. Scott Angle: Innovation is a bet on American farmers, a path to global competitiveness

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Lori Augustyniak: The real story behind Florida’s insurance market

HeadlinesInfluence

To honor Geraldine Thompson, Gov. DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff

Alexis Calatayud
Calatayud's legislation would help charitable organizations provide low to no cost accommodation for families of critically ill children.

The Senate Committee on Health Policy unanimously advanced a tax credits bill that is geared towards providing family housing while a child who is critically ill is receiving treatment and care.

Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud introduced the measure (SB 182). It would create the Home Away From Home Tax Credit to provide tax credits capped at $2.5 million in each fiscal year. Eligible businesses would need contribute to charitable organizations that provide housing for families of children who are ill for little or no cost to the family while their child receives care.

“When a family is dealing with a diagnosis that requires travel and treatment away from home, expenses can add up so quickly. The last thing we want is for families to endure prolonged separations or incur additional debts to facilitate housing near a treatment facility,” Calatayud said.

“This bill is about keeping families together, comforting and supporting a child who is fighting for his or her life. Through this legislation we are offering businesses the chance to partner with charitable organizations to build or expand housing for families in these difficult circumstances.”

Wauchula Republican and Senate President Ben Albritton supports the bill and noted that families are often forced to make hard choices about how they’re going to pay for the many expenses that can add up while their child gets treatment.

“Watching your child suffer is just about the hardest thing I can imagine. It’s heartbreaking to hear from families who have to make difficult choices about housing, travel and other ancillary costs associated with prolonged medical treatment for a sick child. We want to stand with these families as they guide their children through difficult circumstances,” Albritton said.

To qualify as a charitable organization, the bill specifies that the entity is required to be Florida-based, with its primary office located in Florida. It must also be a 501 (c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code and provide housing for families of critically ill children for either no cost or a small cost while a child is getting treatment.

The organization would further be required to expend 100% of all contributions to expand current structures or the construction of new facilities, provide support and comfort to families, and ease or remove the burden of accommodation costs for those experiencing significant medical costs.

The bill further specifies the procedures and requirements for eligible charitable organizations to apply with the Department of Health (DOH), which would require organizations to conduct criminal background checks on all volunteer staff, and those working directly with children in programs funded with contributions. The organization would also be responsible for submitting annual reports for the DOH.

The bill will now make its way to the Senate Committee on Finance and Tax.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJ. Scott Angle: Innovation is a bet on American farmers, a path to global competitiveness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories