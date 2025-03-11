March 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Steve Branham wins Longboat Key Town Commission seat
Longboat Key Town Hall. Image via Wikimedia.

Jacob OglesMarch 11, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

5 Broward County cities had elections on Tuesday. Here are the results

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Palm Beach Gardens voters re-elect Marcie Tinsley to City Council, pick John Kemp for Group 4 seat

HeadlinesOrlando

Belle Isle picks Jason Carson for Mayor and Ocoee keeps George Oliver

Longboat_Key_Town_Hall_(Guy_Peterson,_Architect,_FAIA)
Voters in Sarasota and Manatee counties cast votes on Tuesday.

Voters in Longboat Key elected Steve Branham to the Town Commission.

Election results after the close of polls showed Branham beating Debbie Murphy for an at-large seat on the Commission. In Sarasota County, where more than two-thirds of the city’s voters reside, Branham was leading with more than 76.5% of the vote. He received 889 votes to Murphy’s 273, with the most votes in Sarasota County tabulated.

Branham, a real estate agent with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty St. Armands, previously worked as a Rear Admiral and Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard. He later served as Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, directing over 11,000 men and women in the Southeast United States and the Caribbean.

The Pensacola native has served in various capacities in the community, including Chair of the town’s Consolidated Pension Board of Trustees, President of the SunCoast Blood Bank Board of Directors, and President of the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club.

Murphy previously served on the Longboat Key Town Commission in the District 5 seat but resigned over a requirement for Form 6 financial disclosures that is no longer in effect, according to the Longboat Key Observer. She had previously been sworn into office in 2023.

Murphy told media outlets that her finances were private, and it wasn’t right for the Legislature to require disclosure for a volunteer position. She filed to run again after the requirement went away.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTodd Drosky wins race for Deerfield Beach Mayor as voters pick two new Commissioners

nextBoynton Beach voters pick Rebecca Shelton as Mayor, re-elect Thomas Turkin to City Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories