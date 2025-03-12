March 12, 2025
Vet helpers bill advances in Senate ahead of House committee hearing

A.G. Gancarski

The Golden retriever and the kitten
The bill sets training and supervision requirements.

Your cats, dogs and other pets may have some extra help during future vet visits.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s legislation (SB 652), which qualifies “veterinary professional associates,” moved forward in the Regulated Industries Committee and now has two stops before the floor.

Bradley noted that this bill simply extends the long-standing parameters that apply to human care to house pets.

“Almost 50 years ago back in 1976, we first recognized physicians’ assistants for humans, allowing PAs to practice under physician supervision. This bill brings the same model to veterinary care,” she said.

These associates must be trained, with master’s degrees from approved programs. And in most cases, they must be supervised.

They can give shots and submit the animal to anesthesia with the vet on hand, and can give medicine and get stool and blood samples unsupervised. However, they are barred from prescribing drugs or performing surgery except for spaying and neutering.

The supervising vet is liable if the associate commits an error.

If the bill becomes law, it takes effect in July.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund and Americans for Prosperity support this legislation.

Other advocates on hand noted that skyrocketing costs and lack of easy access to vets have led to some animals going without care and others being surrendered.

Reaction to the bill defied traditional partisan lines.

Sen. Jim Boyd — a Republican, like Bradley — objected to the bill, saying that vets he had talked to had raised concerns about assistants doing these surgeries.

However, Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo said he backs the legislation.

The bill seems to have a path in the House as well.

The companion bill from Republican Rep. Lauren Melo has its first hearing Wednesday in the Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee.

Both bills have two stops ahead.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

