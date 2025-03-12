Susan Valdés’ bill to nix certificates of completion advances

The Student Academic Success Committee has advanced a bill that seeks to end the certificates of completion for high school students and adult learners.

Tampa Republican Rep. Susan Valdés introduced the measure (HB 1111). She told committee members that a high school certificate of completion in place of a high school diploma “means absolutely nothing” when it comes to getting them ready for real life.

“For those of you that do not know, a certificate of completion is awarded to a student currently who maybe has not met one of the requirements for a standardized high school diploma,” Valdés said. “And members, this particular certificate completion is the most beautiful piece of paper that a student in high school can receive that means absolutely nothing.”

Valdés said students who receive certificates of completion can’t join the military or even get a job at some fast-food establishments because they require a high school diploma.

“This particular certificate of completion just acknowledges that the student has been in the schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, and didn’t learn much,” Valdés said. “That particular student is not able to go to the military. That particular student is unable to go to a post-secondary college. And in fact, some organizations, such as McDonald’s and others, require a high school diploma in order for you to work at their facility.”

To address this issue, Valdés is proposing to nix certificates of completion altogether from Florida schools, calling them nothing more than a “participation trophy.”

“What this bill does is that it removes the certificate of completion, and it enhances the fact that, you know, while we were in school either you did it or you didn’t, and you had supports along the way,” Valdés said. “Right now there are so many different pathways that educators can really help steer their children, that this particular certificate of completion is just a participation trophy.”

Apopka Republican Rep. Doug Bankson, the committee’s Vice Chair, asked whether removing the certificates would encourage students to finish their education in something that will help them going forward.

Valdés responded by noting that removing the certificates would encourage educators to give students extra support to get their studies completed once they first notice a student could be falling behind and at risk of failing.

“It will make sure that the adults at the high school know ahead of time what students may be struggling along the way,” Valdés said.

“To give them that extra eye and extra attention that they need so that they have ample time between the time that they realize that the child is heading towards receiving that certificate of completion, or about to fail out of school, if you will, to give them that extra support and that extra encouragement in order to meet that benchmark.”

Valdés added that students at Regional Educational Service Centers would be able to sign a waiver to receive a standardized high school diploma and would not be negatively impacted by the bill.

Naples Republican Rep. Yvette Benarroch supported the bill, and thanked Valdés for bringing the legislation forward.

“I did a little bit of research to see how they would come about. How did we end up there, you know, failing our children?” Benarroch said.

“I found out that it’s a policy that started in the ’80s as a workaround. Imagine that, a workaround. I cannot thank you enough for what you’re doing. Because education is a pathway to success, regardless of what that looks like, and that diploma is something that no one can take away from you. So thank you so much, you have my full support.”

The bill was passed unanimously and will make its way next to the PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee.