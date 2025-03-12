March 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Susan Valdés’ bill to nix certificates of completion advances

Andrew PowellMarch 12, 20256min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Sara Roberts McCarley becomes first candidate for open Lakeland Mayor position

HeadlinesInfluence

Vet helpers bill advances in Senate ahead of House committee hearing

2026Headlines

Donald Trump Jr. backs ‘great patriot’ Byron Donalds for Governor

Graduation day--a crowd of people graduating with caps and gowns
Valdés' measure seeks to encourage students to complete their high school diplomas.

The Student Academic Success Committee has advanced a bill that seeks to end the certificates of completion for high school students and adult learners.

Tampa Republican Rep. Susan Valdés introduced the measure (HB 1111). She told committee members that a high school certificate of completion in place of a high school diploma “means absolutely nothing” when it comes to getting them ready for real life.

“For those of you that do not know, a certificate of completion is awarded to a student currently who maybe has not met one of the requirements for a standardized high school diploma,” Valdés said. “And members, this particular certificate completion is the most beautiful piece of paper that a student in high school can receive that means absolutely nothing.”

Valdés said students who receive certificates of completion can’t join the military or even get a job at some fast-food establishments because they require a high school diploma.

“This particular certificate of completion just acknowledges that the student has been in the schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, and didn’t learn much,” Valdés said. “That particular student is not able to go to the military. That particular student is unable to go to a post-secondary college. And in fact, some organizations, such as McDonald’s and others, require a high school diploma in order for you to work at their facility.”

To address this issue, Valdés is proposing to nix certificates of completion altogether from Florida schools, calling them nothing more than a “participation trophy.”

“What this bill does is that it removes the certificate of completion, and it enhances the fact that, you know, while we were in school either you did it or you didn’t, and you had supports along the way,” Valdés said. “Right now there are so many different pathways that educators can really help steer their children, that this particular certificate of completion is just a participation trophy.”

Apopka Republican Rep. Doug Bankson, the committee’s Vice Chair, asked whether removing the certificates would encourage students to finish their education in something that will help them going forward.

Valdés responded by noting that removing the certificates would encourage educators to give students extra support to get their studies completed once they first notice a student could be falling behind and at risk of failing.

“It will make sure that the adults at the high school know ahead of time what students may be struggling along the way,” Valdés said.

“To give them that extra eye and extra attention that they need so that they have ample time between the time that they realize that the child is heading towards receiving that certificate of completion, or about to fail out of school, if you will, to give them that extra support and that extra encouragement in order to meet that benchmark.”

Valdés added that students at Regional Educational Service Centers would be able to sign a waiver to receive a standardized high school diploma and would not be negatively impacted by the bill.

Naples Republican Rep. Yvette Benarroch supported the bill, and thanked Valdés for bringing the legislation forward.

“I did a little bit of research to see how they would come about. How did we end up there, you know, failing our children?” Benarroch said.

“I found out that it’s a policy that started in the ’80s as a workaround. Imagine that, a workaround. I cannot thank you enough for what you’re doing. Because education is a pathway to success, regardless of what that looks like, and that diploma is something that no one can take away from you. So thank you so much, you have my full support.”

The bill was passed unanimously and will make its way next to the PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVet helpers bill advances in Senate ahead of House committee hearing

nextSara Roberts McCarley becomes first candidate for open Lakeland Mayor position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories