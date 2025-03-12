March 12, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill expanding flood risk disclosure requirements to renters coasts through first Senate stop

Jesse SchecknerMarch 12, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Mark Baughman: The hidden dangers of compounded medicines — a call for caution

HeadlinesInfluence

Debra Tendrich’s food additives bill gets temporarily shelved

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody fights for Florida cops in first Senate bill

Hurricane Irma
‘This bill goes a long way to giving tenants the information they need.’

A bill that would extend to renters the same flood risk disclosures now mandated in home sales just sailed through its first stop in the Senate.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-0 to advance the measure (SB 948), which would require landlords to share certain flood risk information with potential tenants.

If a tenant doesn’t receive the disclosure and later suffers significant losses in a flood, they can terminate the lease and receive a refund of any rents paid in advance.

“This bill goes a long way to giving tenants the information they need to assess the risks before they enter into a residential lease and also incentivizes the purchase of flood insurance when they get that material information,” said Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, the bill’s sponsor.

Lawmakers in 2024 unanimously passed HB 1049, sponsored by Bradley and Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, to require sellers of residential real estate to disclose details about the property’s flood risks. The required information includes whether any insurance claims related to flooding have been filed and if federal assistance was ever given due to flooding.

Before the change, property owners and real estate agents didn’t have to share such information with prospective buyers.

Rachel Rhode of the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund praised HB 1049, which she said evidenced “a strong commitment to fostering informed decision-making by enabling homebuyers to access critical information about their flood risk.”

The Florida Association of Realtors backed the bill too and was among three groups, including the Community Associations Institute and Audubon Florida, to signal support for SB 948 Wednesday.

SB 948 will next go to the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee, after which it has one more stop before reaching a floor vote. A similar bill (HB 1015) by Hunschofsky awaits a hearing before the first of three committees to which it was referred.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse panel unanimously votes for death penalty for attempted political assassination

nextHome sales in February for Northeast Florida see a year-to-year drop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories