Personnel note: Danielle Alvarez returns to Mercury Public Affairs

Mercury Public Affairs is adding Danielle Alvarez to its Florida and Washington, D.C. teams.

Alvarez, a Mercury alum, most recently served as a Senior Adviser to the Trump 2024 campaign. She previously worked as the Republican National Committee’s Communications Director in the 2022 cycle and served as the Communications Director for the Southern Gulf region on Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Danielle to the team,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “She has long been part of the Mercury family, and she rejoins us with unmatched expertise, strategic insight, and a deep network of relationships to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of federal and state politics, media, and grassroots mobilization. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence and drive success for our clients.”

Alvarez added, “Returning to the talented team at Mercury during such a transitional moment for government, politics, and media is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and to putting wins on the board for clients as we help shape the future of public affairs.”

During her previous tenure at Mercury, Alvarez successfully crafted and executed impactful public affairs strategies for a broad range of clients, including multinational corporations, political campaigns, healthcare entities, market disruptors, and commercial real estate businesses.

Alvarez also worked on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign and administration and served on Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2010 Senate campaign.

Alvarez’s return marks a new chapter of growth and success for Mercury as the firm continues to lead in the public affairs space.