March 13, 2025
Department of Labor: Jobless claims see slight uptick in Florida after weeks of declines
First-time unemployment claims dropped for the week ending June 22.

Unemployment sign
Florida's unemployment picture holds pretty steady as anxieties over economy start to grow.

For the first time in a month, weekly unemployment claims in Florida increased, though the uptick was nominal.

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) figures show there were 5,734 first-time jobless filings for the week ending March 8. That’s up by 168 claims compared to the week ending March 1, when there were 5,566 new claims.

The last time the weekly report saw Florida unemployment filings go up was in early February. Most weeks this year have seen those claims dropping.

The modest increase in Florida’s unemployment claims is at odds with the national trend, which saw 212,817 new claims in the past week. That figure for the week ending March 8 is a 5.8% decline, down by 13,202 claims.

That drop in national first-time jobless claims is more than DOL analysts had projected. The forecast called for a drop of about 10,890 new claims for the week.

The national figures did increase year-to-year. The first week of March last year registered 202,722 first-time filings across the country.

The stable picture regarding new unemployment filings in the state reflects the general unemployment rate, which has held steady at 3.4% for several months. Florida has also had a lower unemployment rate than the national figure for 50 straight months, according to FloridaCommerce.

But the level jobless rate is in contrast to growing worries about the economy among Floridians. The February consumer sentiment survey and analysis conducted by the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research released last week shows residents are becoming increasingly uneasy about the economic outlook.

The consumer sentiment figure fell 2.6 points compared to January’s figure, settling in at 86.9 in February.

“The decline in consumer sentiment is primarily driven by Floridians’ pessimistic expectations about future economic outlooks, which have decreased for the second consecutive month. In particular, expectations for the U.S. economy dropped sharply, nearly reversing the gains seen since the presidential election in November,” said Hector H. Sandoval, Director of the consumer sentiment survey, which tapped 550 Floridians with questionnaires online and through mobile phone contact.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

  • PeterH

    March 13, 2025 at 10:58 am

    How low can the DOW go? That’s what Florida retirees are thinking!

    • Linwood Wright

      March 13, 2025 at 12:05 pm

      Florida retirees deserve what they voted for. The Boomers can eat cat food for all I care.

    • Impeach Musk

      March 13, 2025 at 12:22 pm

      Never mind retirees, anyone with a 401K is going to be watching it drop as they wonder when, or even if, they’ll ever be able to retire. To quote Maximus Meridius “Are you not entertained?” I know I’m not but the people got what they wanted.

  • Linwood Wright

    March 13, 2025 at 12:05 pm

    It’s going to get a LOT worse. President Musk’s dumping of millions of people onto unemployment across the country is going to have a catastrophic ripple effect. The US will be in an Economic Depression by years end.

    Reply

