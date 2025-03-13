Florida Public Policy Project urges lawmakers to establish Criminal Justice Commission

An organization monitoring public policy in Florida is advocating for the state to establish a Criminal Justice Commission to help improve the prison system.

The Florida Public Policy Project laid out the need for such a Commission this week, detailing the elements of the board and why it should be established. A position paper is being circulated among state lawmakers as the Legislature is in the middle of its Regular Session.

The report highlights comments from Department of Corrections (FDC) Secretary Ricky Dixon in recent legislative committees looking into improving corrections facilities. Dixon testified that more than half of the state’s corrections officers have fewer than two years of experience, and about 70% of those officers have fewer than three years of work in the field.

“That keeps me up at night,” Dixon said during legislative committee testimony. “The inmates have much more experience than they do.”

The Florida Public Policy Project has declared that the state is in a “corrections crisis.” Given that, the corrections system needs an oversight board to improve conditions and upgrades to the prison system.

“A commission would include appointments from the department secretary, attorney general, legislative leaders, and the governor, with additional seats for academic researchers, community advocates, and elected legislators,” said a position paper issued by the Florida Public Policy Project.

The Project referred to a study produced by KPMG that was completed in 2023 and cost $2.3 million. The report analyzed the state of Florida’s corrections system and suggested improvements over the next two decades. Some of the main suggestions included addressing workforce shortages and planning for improved corrections facilities.

The study also specifically recommended that Florida establish a Criminal Justice Commission. The report said the panel should be patterned from boards that already exist in such states as Texas, Ohio and Georgia, and that a Commission would be able to usher in sustainability programs that would benefit the Florida corrections system over the long term.

The KPMG report added that Florida should spend an estimated $2.2 billion on capital improvements to physical facilities and hiring thousands of additional employees.

The Florida Public Policy Project acknowledged that the state has started to address some of the issues recommended, but not many. The state has increased pay for correctional officers and has committed $100 million toward repairs and maintenance of facilities. But there is much more work to be done.

“This is merely a starting point. Immediate action is necessary,” the Florida Public Policy position paper said. “The DOC is overwhelmed by daily operational challenges, making it impossible to execute and develop a 20-year strategic plan without outside support. A Criminal Justice Commission could ensure oversight and planning.”