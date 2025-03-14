Luis Valdez-Jimenez: We must reinforce hospital systems that serve as pillars of our state

Quality health care is pivotal for the diverse population of our South Florida community and our state as a whole. There is no place to receive better care than at one of our reliable hospital facilities. Incidents can occur at any time, day or night, and hospitals keep their doors open 24/7. As Congress considers its priorities following the recent transition in Washington, I urge them to give further support for our hospital systems that care for our communities without hesitation.

I have seen firsthand the immense benefits hospitals provide in my personal and professional life. Hospitals have always fostered a caring and comfortable environment for me and my loved ones. I know I am in good hands whether visiting for a simple checkup or undergoing a more serious procedure. Professionally, I have consulted and worked with many health care organizations, including several South Florida hospital systems. I’ve seen their dedication, effectiveness and commitment to patients firsthand.

Hospitals are vital pillars of our economy as well. Florida hospitals contribute $177.8 billion annually to our communities. Hospital systems employ more than 300,000 Floridians, and each hospital job supports an additional 1.73 jobs in our state. These institutions anchor the health care sector and provide a positive ripple effect across our society.

Just a few months ago, during the devastating hurricane season, Florida hospitals heeded the call to provide aid and emergency services to impacted residents. CBS News Miami reported on our hospital systems’ immense efforts to prepare and respond to extreme weather conditions. One hospital system stocked up enough food, water, linens, and medications to last a week. Others made space for evacuated patients or deployed personnel to critically affected areas. Hospital staffers were willing to stay overnight, sometimes treating patients for several days without ever returning home themselves.

In times of crisis, our hospitals show they are the gold standard in caring for our community. But they are facing a growing crisis themselves. In our state, 45 hospital facilities currently operate in the red when it comes to providing patient services. A storm of significant financial threats have led to hospital closures and the cutting of critical services in recent years. Our local hospitals have been trapped between skyrocketing costs — from administration to supplies to workforce — and chronic underpayment from federal programs.

Despite these struggles, hospitals remain an essential part of the health care system. In tandem with vital federal programs like Medicaid and Medicare, they ensure that every patient gets the care they need. I’m shocked that some policymakers have floated the idea of cutting Medicare, Medicaid or local hospital funding. These types of cuts would have a direct negative impact on patients and could worsen access to care in Florida and other states.

With that in mind, I urge Congress and leaders in Florida to support our hospital systems. These facilities are critical to caring for our people and protecting our communities. These systems are there for us no matter what we face, who we are, or what time the clock says. Please preserve their role in our state and nation as a whole.

Luis Valdez-Jimenez is an attorney (licensed in WI), an entrepreneur, and a Florida Army National Guard member. He serves as treasurer of the Miami Young Republicans and past president of the Doral Bar Association.