March 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chad Johnson’s private property owners’ rights bill advances

Andrew PowellMarch 14, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ron DeSantis says MLB commish wants Rays to stay in Tampa area

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Luis Valdez-Jimenez: We must reinforce hospital systems that serve as pillars of our state

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida’s local governments expand small business access through smarter procurement

Chad Johnson copy
'I don't think that we as a state, need to burden private property owners with an issue of homelessness on our constituents.'

The House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee has advanced a bill that aims to give additional options for business owners to evict guests if they refuse to pay for their accommodation.

Newberry Republican Rep. Chad Johnson introduced the legislation (HB 535) that seeks to clarify circumstances under which guests who have not paid their bills may be removed from a hotel or motel — also known as public lodging establishments — while giving law enforcement discretion regarding the decision to arrest a noncompliant occupant.

“Private lodging establishment operators are currently permitted by statute to promptly remove non-paying guests upon giving the guest proper notice,” Johnson explained. “Because the language of the statute isn’t clear, a public lodging establishment owner may be unable to remove a non-paying guest when the guest claims the lodging establishment is their sole residence.”

Johnson noted that because of this reason, establishment owners are forced to go through the landlord/tenant process in statutes, despite temporary or transient accommodation — which is a stay of less than 30 days, while non-transient is longer — being excluded from the requirements and procedures of the statutes.

“This can be a lengthy process and puts a significant financial burden on the public lodging establishment,” Johnson said. “This bill simplifies the definition of transient and non-transient occupancy, and it helps public lodging establishment operators, and their guests better understand the difference between being a guest and being a tenant.”

The measure would expand the permitted means of delivering the statutorily required notice, allowing delivery by text or email. Johnson added that the intent is to clarify the law on transient occupancy and to protect the rights of private property owners.

Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani raised concerns over how the bill would affect vulnerable families who are currently using public lodging as their primary residence. In response, Johnson reiterated that the measure is geared towards fixing issues around private property rights, and noted that it is not the responsibility of business owners to fix homelessness.

“This is a private property owners’ issue,” Johnson said. “I don’t think that we as a state need to burden private property owners with an issue of homelessness on our constituents and people who are working in the community. This also identifies transient versus non-transient and is specifically targeted to give that person an opportunity to correct the situation. And the thing that I greatly appreciate: This bill, it makes it a non-misdemeanor offense.”

Johnson added that the measure would give occupants the opportunity to rectify the situation, while not putting an unnecessary burden on law enforcement or compounding a situation by criminalizing it.

“So, if they are asked to remove for not paying their bill, we’re not putting the burden on law enforcement to charge them with a misdemeanor,” Johnson said. “We are giving them the opportunity to simply vacate the property since they have not paid. I’m sympathetic to the situation, but I felt like this is an agreeable response from the standpoint that we’re not criminalizing them.”

An amendment was adopted that states that the occupancy of a transient public lodging establishment, hotel or motel is temporary unless there is a written rental or lease agreement. The amendment was adopted.

The bill was passed 13-3 and will now go to the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida’s local governments expand small business access through smarter procurement

nextLuis Valdez-Jimenez: We must reinforce hospital systems that serve as pillars of our state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Debuting today: The Spring 2025 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more