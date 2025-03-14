March 14, 2025
Countdown to 30 years of Children’s Week Florida

Children friendship concept with happy girl kids in the park having fun sitting under tree shade playing together enjoying good memory and moment of student lifestyle with friends in school time day
'Thousands of people across the state are working every day to improve the lives of Florida’s children.'

In just 30 days, Florida’s largest annual event will return to the state Capitol for a milestone celebration. Children’s Week Florida, now in its 30th year, has become more than just an annual gathering — it is a movement dedicated to ensuring that every child in the state is seen, heard, and supported year-round.

For three decades, Children’s Week events and activities have united legislators, educators, parents, child advocates and community leaders in a shared commitment to Florida’s children. What began in 1995 as a single day dedicated to prioritizing children in legislative discussions has since grown into a statewide initiative driving positive change for young children, teens, and families across Florida.

“This event makes the world a little smaller,” said Erin Smeltzer, President and CEO of the Children’s Forum, organizing partner for the event. “It brings together those who work tirelessly to put children first. It’s a reminder that no one is in this fight alone — thousands of people across the state are working every day to improve the lives of Florida’s children.”

As Children’s Week Florida prepares to mark this major milestone, they are focused on working alongside a generous network of partners to deliver the message that every child should be healthy, ready to learn, and able to achieve their full potential.

One of the event’s most celebrated traditions, Storybook Village, brings books to life through interactive storytelling, music, dance and celebrity readers. In recent years, Children’s Week Florida recognized a gap in accessibility — the hustle and bustle of Children’s Day was overwhelming for some children.

“This was a blind spot for us,” Smeltzer said. “Despite our best intentions, we realized that not every child could fully enjoy this experience. That’s why this year, we are excited to announce Storybook Garden, a quiet, calming, and unique-ability friendly space where kids who may have some sensory overload with all the excitement of Children’s Day at the Capitol, can still experience the joy of having a story come to life.”

The new addition will also include trained American Sign Language (ASL) professionals to ensure every child can experience the magic of storytelling.

Children’s Week Florida will take place April 13-18 at the Florida Capitol, offering numerous opportunities for legislators, child advocates and partners to engage and connect on the issues that matter most for Florida’s future.

To learn more about the week’s events or to register, visit childrensweek.org.

