March 14, 2025
Florida’s local governments expand small business access through smarter procurement
AT&T is expanding fiber internet in Okaloosa County.

Staff Reports

Banking DIgital Online Internet payment and financial technology FIntech concept.
They are seeing real results.

Across Florida, local governments are modernizing their procurement processes to make it easier for small, local and certified businesses to compete for public contracts.

By leveraging technology to streamline vendor sourcing and compliance, agencies are increasing participation and ensuring taxpayer dollars support a wide range of businesses.

For years, municipalities and counties have struggled to meet their participation goals, often hindered by complex regulations and outdated processes that make it difficult for small businesses to compete for government contracts. To bridge this gap, cities and counties are turning to Tough Leaf, a platform that connects agencies with qualified vendors while automating compliance tracking.

Palm Beach County and the city of Miramar are among those leading the way. By using Tough Leaf’s technology, these governments can improve outreach, track certifications in real time, and match vendors with project opportunities. This expands access for small businesses and helps agencies meet procurement requirements more efficiently.

As more Florida municipalities embrace these technology-driven solutions, they are seeing real results — more competitive bids, increased small business participation and stronger local economies. By modernizing procurement, local governments are ensuring that public contracts drive economic growth in the communities they serve.

Staff Reports

