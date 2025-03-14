March 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Man of his word’: Andrew Connors backs Brian Hodgers in upcoming HD 32 election

Jacob OglesMarch 14, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ryan Chamberlin bill to crack down on suspects fleeing law enforcement ready for House floor

HeadlinesSW Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints Amanda Levy-Reis, James Stewart to 20th Circuit Court bench

HeadlinesInfluence

As GOP pushes to pause town halls, Florida Dems launch town hall campaign in red districts

Brian Hodgers
'I can’t begin to thank Mayor Connors enough for his endorsement.'

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors is throwing his support behind Republican Brian Hodgers in a House District 32 Special Election.

“Brian Hodgers has my wholehearted support in this race for the Florida State House,” Connors said.

“Brian is a man of his word and working Brevard County families can trust him when he says he will fight tirelessly to lower insurance rates and cut the cost of living. He has a finger on the pulse of District 32 and is acutely aware of the issues most important to residents. I’m proud to endorse Brian and encourage the rest of Brevard County to stand with him in this fight for our conservative principles in the state legislature.”

Connors won a close election for Titusville Mayor in November, beating Vickie Conklin by just over 400 votes. Connors is the President of Atlantic Enrollment Solutions, an insurance company. He previously chaired the Titusville YMCA and was a board member of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce.

Hodgers embraced the community leader’s support.

“I can’t begin to thank Mayor Connors enough for his endorsement,” Hodgers said.

“Putting people first has been the hallmark of each and every one of his endeavors, and his commitment to upholding our family values is exceptional. As the April 1 primary draws near, it is becoming more clear that the establishment doesn’t want me in Tallahassee. But with the continued support of strong conservatives like Mayor Connors, I’m confident that my team and I will emerge with a victory on Election Day.”

Hodgers is running in an April 1 Republican Primary in HD 32. The winner of that race will advance to a June 10 Special General Election. The General Election winner will succeed Rep. Debbie Mayfield, who resigned to run for Senate.

The support from Connors comes shortly after the Florida Chamber of Commerce also endorsed Hodgers.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs GOP pushes to pause town halls, Florida Dems launch town hall campaign in red districts

nextGov. DeSantis appoints Amanda Levy-Reis, James Stewart to 20th Circuit Court bench

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Debuting today: The Spring 2025 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more