‘Man of his word’: Andrew Connors backs Brian Hodgers in upcoming HD 32 election

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors is throwing his support behind Republican Brian Hodgers in a House District 32 Special Election.

“Brian Hodgers has my wholehearted support in this race for the Florida State House,” Connors said.

“Brian is a man of his word and working Brevard County families can trust him when he says he will fight tirelessly to lower insurance rates and cut the cost of living. He has a finger on the pulse of District 32 and is acutely aware of the issues most important to residents. I’m proud to endorse Brian and encourage the rest of Brevard County to stand with him in this fight for our conservative principles in the state legislature.”

Connors won a close election for Titusville Mayor in November, beating Vickie Conklin by just over 400 votes. Connors is the President of Atlantic Enrollment Solutions, an insurance company. He previously chaired the Titusville YMCA and was a board member of the Titusville Chamber of Commerce.

Hodgers embraced the community leader’s support.

“I can’t begin to thank Mayor Connors enough for his endorsement,” Hodgers said.

“Putting people first has been the hallmark of each and every one of his endeavors, and his commitment to upholding our family values is exceptional. As the April 1 primary draws near, it is becoming more clear that the establishment doesn’t want me in Tallahassee. But with the continued support of strong conservatives like Mayor Connors, I’m confident that my team and I will emerge with a victory on Election Day.”

Hodgers is running in an April 1 Republican Primary in HD 32. The winner of that race will advance to a June 10 Special General Election. The General Election winner will succeed Rep. Debbie Mayfield, who resigned to run for Senate.

The support from Connors comes shortly after the Florida Chamber of Commerce also endorsed Hodgers.