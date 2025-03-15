Takeaways from Tallahassee — Paddy’s Pub Fun

St Patrick’s Day, the one day of the year where getting somewhat intoxicated and doing a horrible Irish accent in front of your friends is socially acceptable.

The reason we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, believe it or not, isn’t simply to drink Guinness and pinch people who aren’t wearing green; it’s to commemorate Saint Patrick’s bringing Christianity to the island of Ireland. And, of course, one of the most famous stories of St. Patrick was when he used his staff and banished all the venomous snakes from Ireland and drove them all to the sea.

Now, like with most things related to religion, it’s best not to dig too deep. If you do, you might learn St. Patrick most definitely did not drive away the snakes, seeing as there haven’t been any on the Emerald Isle since the last ice age. Although, to be fair, most historians and religious scholars view the snake story as a metaphor for driving out Paganism, not literal snakes committing seppuku in the ocean.

History and religious lessons aside, St. Patrick’s Day is among the most welcome signs of Spring arriving and March Madness dominating water cooler talks. And here in Tallahassee, there will be plenty of ways to celebrate during the weekend leading up to St. Patrick’s Day proper on Monday.

In the downtown area? Amicus Brewing Ventures will be having “Shamrock Slushees” served, $5 Pastor’s Pasture Pils on tap, and specialty Irish music blaring starting at noon on the day. If partying on a weeknight isn’t in the cards, Oyster City on Saturday will have live music in their beer garden from 1-4 p.m. followed by an encore from 7-10 p.m., all while serving “Green Tates Nitro Stout” on tap and delicious oysters from Osceola Oyster Co.

An Irish staple year-round in the 850, Finnegan’s Wake Irish Pub is teaming up with neighbor Fire Betty’s with green beer on tap, $5 shamrock shots, and live music from several groups such as Groove Merchants, Apalachicola Sound and Upside Ave. The fun starts at 8 a.m. Monday — yes, 8 a.m. — so you can further perhaps the most pervasive of all Irish stereotypes: drinking before noon!

If you reside near College Town or feel like running with the Noles, maybe check out Madison Social, where festivities are scheduled at 10 a.m. on St Patrick’s Day. Highlights include $4 “Irish breakfast” shots, $5 Dublin mules, $6 Guinness pints and $7 Jamesons.

Meanwhile, classic midtown destination The Brass Tap is gearing up for its 10th annual “Biggest Baddest St. Paddy’s Party.” The event starts on Sunday at noon and ends on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will feature Irish cuisine, live music and appropriate — presumably green — beer and drinks.

If you can feel the hangover just by reading the above, maybe buying some soda bread, corned beef, and cabbage is the best route. That sounds a lot tastier than flat beer with a squirt of green food coloring.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

TCOB — The Senate this week approved legislation that would provide more services to children with autism, one of Senate President Ben Albritton’s priorities. SB 112, which passed unanimously, proposes sweeping changes, including applying for federal funding to expand the Early Steps intervention program to care for up to 4-year-olds. The age limit is currently 3 years old. The upper chamber also teed up another Albritton priority for a final vote this week. SB 110, sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, aims to spur a “Rural Renaissance” in Florida’s small counties by fostering opportunities for infrastructure improvements, education and health care enhancements for rural communities. With an affirmative vote from the Fiscal Policy Committee on Thursday, the legislation is now heading to the Senate floor.

Florida bound? — Florida’s U.S. Senators are putting their muscle behind a DeSantis priority regarding the future of NASA. U.S. Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott introduced the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently (CAPE) at Canaveral Act to move the space agency’s headquarters to the Space Coast. “Establishing NASA’s headquarters within the Space Coast will bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together,” Moody said. Moody contends it’s pointless for the agency to build a new headquarters in Washington, D.C., given that their current digs have had as little as a 15% occupancy rate. DeSantis said last month that he wants the proposed build in the nation’s capital stopped partly because “nobody shows up to work there anyways.” He thinks the project will end up “costing a billion” dollars, a spend not needed because “renovations” are already happening at Cape Canaveral.

Fightin’ words — The most controversial figure in kickboxing history continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Attorney General he recently appointed. “Why hasn’t Ron or his homosexual AG arrested me yet? Struggling to find probable cause? Ran your mouth like clowns but can’t do anything? Uh oh. COURT. OF. LAW. Innocent until PROVEN guilty. This is America, not Romania. I dare you to arrest me,” tweeted Andrew Tate about DeSantis and James Uthmeier on Thursday. That tweet was later deleted but was only the first in a series of statements. Tate said he’s back in Miami and that if he’s arrested and charged, he could “clear (his) name in a USA court of law once and for all.” DeSantis and Uthmeier have not responded to recent provocations from Andrew Tate or his brother Tristan.

Rollback rolls forward — Legislation that could roll back age restrictions on gun purchases put in place after the Parkland shooting cleared its first House committee this week. HB 759, which would reduce the age limit to buy firearms from 21 to 18, follows a call from DeSantis to reverse restrictions signed by Scott following the MSD massacre. Unraveling the post-Parkland law has been a priority of pro-gun organizations for years, with proponents alleging the current state law infringes on the Second Amendment. “At 18 to 20 years old, you can be tried for crimes and sentenced to death. You can sign contracts, can sue and be sued,” said Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican sponsoring the legislation. Democrats on the committee criticized House Republicans for entertaining the repeal, but the measure moved forward nonetheless.

Denied — U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday rejected a request by a consortium of technology companies for a preliminary injunction that would have at least further temporarily blocked the state’s ban on social media for young teens from taking effect. In his 13-page ruling, Walker said the groups representing trade associations failed to prove which social media platforms — such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, X and others — would be affected under Florida’s ban. The technology companies had argued in court that at least one of the social media platforms would likely be covered by Florida’s law and would have to spend money and resources to comply with it. Walker said that wasn’t enough of a convincing argument.

— Chunk of change —

DeSantis dished out $2 million to the Manatee County Port Authority through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund this week to support infrastructure improvements at SeaPort Manatee.

The cash will be used for the reconstruction and repaving of key roadways, including South Dock Street, as well as essential stormwater mitigation enhancements. These upgrades aim to bolster the port’s resiliency, stimulate economic growth, and assist the region in recovering from the financial challenges posed by the 2024 hurricane season.

“Today’s investment in SeaPort Manatee will grow Florida’s export potential and increase manufacturing in our great state,” said DeSantis. “As Florida continues to attract more domestic and international business, it is critical that we bolster Florida’s ports for greater operations.”

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue echoed the Governor, highlighting that “seaports are the backbone of Florida’s supply chain.”

The project is anticipated to create approximately 300 jobs while enhancing port efficiency and supporting the expansion of Honeywell, a manufacturer of home, aerospace and automotive products. Furthermore, infrastructure improvements are expected to attract new businesses over the next five years, including a cold storage warehouse, a fuel terminal and a manufacturing facility.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund promotes economic development through public infrastructure and workforce training initiatives, with proposals reviewed by FloridaCommerce and selected by Gov. DeSantis to address community needs across the state.

— Busted! —

Attorney General James Uthmeier, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and representatives from a handful of other law enforcement agencies announced a half-dozen arrests in a rental car theft bust.

“Thanks to the help of our law enforcement partners, six criminal aliens who stole upward of 80 cars will be brought to justice by our Statewide Prosecutors. Florida is a law-and-order state; we will pursue justice and work with the Trump administration to send these criminals back to where they came from,” said Uthmeier.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass praised the collaboration between agencies, calling it a “textbook example of law enforcement teamwork” that dismantled a sophisticated crime ring operating across Florida’s west coast.

The investigation began in June 2022 when FDLE agents in Fort Myers identified 12 stolen vehicles from Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The suspects, residing in the Tampa Bay area, were found to be targeting airport rental vehicles. They gained access to keys for high-end rentals, allowing them to transport vehicles out of rental lots to alter their vehicle identification numbers (VINs) before selling them. Some suspects also planted tracking devices on rental cars to locate and steal them from legitimate customers.

On March 11, 2025, law enforcement agencies arrested five of the six suspects on racketeering charges. One suspect was additionally charged with possession of a vehicle containing altered VINs.

The arrested individuals include Hector Rafael Gonzalez Tamayo, Yoan Oriol Gonzalez Solorzano, and Felipe Benitez Alonso, each of whom has been charged with racketeering. Yainier Pinillo Toro is currently in custody in Tarrant County, Texas. Meanwhile, Maria Beatriz Rodriguez La Rosa has been arrested and charged with possession of a vehicle with altered VINs and racketeering.

Authorities are still on the hunt for accused co-conspirator Inti Gomez Alonso.

— Smokey and the Bandits —

While Florida’s parks have faced threats from unexpected sources lately — golf courses, anyone? — that isn’t stopping Attorney General Uthmeier from cracking down on ne’er-do-wells spoiling their pristine natural beauty.

This week, Uthmeier, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, announced prison sentences for four criminals in connection with a string of state park burglaries.

The not-so-masterminds include Chandler Parrish Ellison, Alyssa Michelle Brewer, Aaron Tyler Higgins and Kayly Dawn Burns. Their charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, armed burglary, and offenses related to burglarizing ranger stations in Central Florida and South Georgia. All four defendants pleaded guilty.

“Thanks to the cooperative work of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and our Statewide Prosecutors, four individuals who burglarized state parks will serve a collective 38 years behind bars. Florida parks showcase and preserve the natural beauty of this state, and I thank Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Robert Miller and FWC for pursuing justice and protecting our parks,” Uthmeier said.

The sentences result from an investigation that began in 2022 when numerous state parks in North Florida were burglarized.

“The collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies have been instrumental in bringing these individuals to justice and mitigating further threats to public property and visitor safety within state parks,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

— Uthmeier brings the smoke —

Right when it looked like “tobacco-free” campaigns were working and bringing down youth smoking, vaping and e-cigarettes made their debut.

At first, it was a way to help traditional smokers kick their habits without going “cold turkey.” The vape market has since transformed into a massive industry with a dizzying array of flavors and oddly named devices. To many, the menagerie of vaping options appears to be purposefully tailored to entice youth into nicotine addiction. Studies show it worked, and companies like JUUL found themselves at the center of many of these “targeting” controversies.

On March 10, Uthmeier announced a $79 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve litigation over the past marketing the company employed in Florida that allegedly targeted youth. JUUL is no longer allowed to take any action to reach children or youth in Florida through advertising, promotion or marketing of their products.

“As a father, the safety and well-being of children is top of mind, all the time. Florida has been a leader in the fight to end teen vaping, and I’m proud to announce this monumental settlement with JUUL. However, our work continues — which is why I am establishing the Vape Free Florida Fund, which allocates $30 million of the settlement funds toward enforcement of Florida’s laws protecting children from harmful marketing and products,” Uthmeier said.

Additional terms of the settlement include: JUUL shall not use models under the age of 35 in its advertising; JUUL shall not use brand names or cartoons in any of its advertising; JUUL shall not have its product or logo placed in TV or movies; JUUL shall not make any claims or representations comparing the quantification of the amount of nicotine in JUUL products to that found in combustible tobacco products; JUUL shall not advertise products in media or outlets in Florida (unless 85% or more of the audience of the media are not youth), and JUUL shall not use billboards in Florida.

The days of Joe Camel and tobacco companies clearly targeting youth may not be completely dead just yet when flavors like mango and crème brûlée, which can be smoked in a shiny new vape that can play “Brickbreaker” and be snagged at the suspiciously brand-new smoke shop across the street that conveniently doesn’t ID.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis has appointed Amanda Levy-Reis to serve as a judge in the 20th Circuit. Levy-Reis has worked as a Florida Rural Legal Services staff attorney since 2023. Previously, she was a law clerk for the U.S. District Court. She earned both her bachelor’s and law degrees from Stetson University. Levy-Reis fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Joseph Fuller. DeSantis also named James Stewart the court to fill the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge James Sloan. Stewart has served as the Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit since 2022 and as Assistant State Attorney in the circuit since 2007. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his law degree from Northeastern University.

— Treasure hunt! —

Jimmy Patronis issued what’s likely his final monthly unclaimed property update as state Chief Financial Officer this week and it was a biggie.

According to the Department of Financial Services, $42 million was returned to its rightful owners last month, with the Miami metro accounting for a whopping $11.8 million of the overall total.

“I’m excited to announce that our Unclaimed Property team returned more than $42 million in unclaimed property this February to Floridians statewide. Enjoy a little more green in your pocket this St. Patrick’s Day by sharing some luck with your friends, family, and your business by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov and searching for your unclaimed property today,” Patronis said in a press release.

Unclaimed property updates have been a staple of Patronis’ nearly eight-year tenure as CFO. The Panama City Republican often hams it up with holiday tie-ins and has made clearing the state’s inventory of unclaimed property a top priority.

His final score isn’t too shabby — more than $2.7 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida residents since Patronis took office in 2017.

That’s not to say there won’t be any treasure left in the vault when Patronis leaves office, likely as the next Representative of Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“It’s estimated that one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed, with an average claim of $825. There may be a pot of gold waiting for you in our unclaimed property vault — claim it!” Patronis said.

— Strike teams deployed —

While homeowners can build sandbag walls, keep their disaster kits stocked and triple-check their insurance coverage, there is only so much they can do to protect their homes from nature’s wrath.

Worse yet, disaster often double dips after the sun pokes back out by way of fraudsters, opportunists and scam artists.

Patronis activated his Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams (DFAST) this week to head to Central Florida following a major tornado that ravaged Seminole County. Two teams of nine law enforcement officers were deployed on March 11, and another team was dispatched the following day.

“DON’T SIGN ANYTHING! Bad actors, scam artists, and illegal contractors will be ready to knock on your door and take advantage of you and your family long before first responders ever arrive,” Patronis said.

“These fraudsters want to come between you and your recovery; that’s why I have deployed my Disaster Fraud Action Strike Teams to storm-impacted areas in Seminole County to be on the lookout for bad actors. These well-trained insurance anti-fraud strike teams are equipped with specialized knowledge of homeowners and auto insurance fraud and will be going door-to-door to educate residents on the signs of fraud and their rights as consumers and ensure lawbreakers are held responsible. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is.”

Some common signs that someone may be trying to pull one over on you include offers to waive or discount an insurance deductible; a contractor has received a payment and hasn’t done any work on your home, and if a contractor doesn’t respond to your contact attempts after a payment.

— Don’t delay —

FloridaCommerce is reminding homeowners that the Hurricane Ian Housing Repair and Replacement Program application deadline is fast approaching.

Homeowners who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian, as well as those whose homes were further impacted by Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene or Milton have until March 31 to get their ducks in a row and submit their applications.

Funding is available to low-to-moderate-income households in 20 designated counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole and St. Johns.

Homeowners are encouraged to apply for assistance as soon as possible. For further information about the program, visit ian.rebuildflorida.gov or call 800-915-6803.

The Hurricane Ian Rebuild Florida Program aims to support homeowners affected by the September 2022 storm. This program provides eligible households with essential resources to help rebuild their homes and recover from the disaster.

— Mental health matters —

Kissimmee Democratic Sen. Kristen Arrington and Coral Springs Democratic Rep. Dan Daley have filed two bills (SB 1750/HB 1591) to support first responders’ mental health.

The bill proposes allocating funds to the First Responders Trust Fund for grants specifically designed to support first responder mental health initiatives. The legislation further revises the EMS Trust Fund to the First Responders Trust Fund, increasing funding while stipulating that these funds can be used to support the mental health of first responders.

Arrington said in a statement that Florida’s first responders face stress and challenges daily and that the bill would help to bolster mental health support.

“Our first responders face unimaginable stress and challenges daily. It’s our duty to ensure they have access to the mental health resources they need to thrive. SB 1750 is a step toward acknowledging their sacrifices and providing them with the support they deserve,” Arrington said.

Daley added, “This bill ensures that First Responders have access to the support and resources they need to cope with the intense pressures that come with their jobs. It is about standing up for those who stand up for us and put their lives on the line every day.”

If passed, the legislation would take effect Oct. 1.

— Buggin’ Out —

What is the worst part of living in Florida? Bugs. Especially mosquitoes.

The best way to get back at them is to learn their ways and strike. So, on Tuesday on the third floor of the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., come check out the “Florida Mosquito Control Association Advocacy Day,” which will include something straight out of your worst nightmare: an eight-foot lifelike replica of the Aedes aegypti mosquito!

The Aedes aegypti mosquito comes from Key West and is notorious for spreading disease.

Nearly 100 members of the Florida Mosquito Control Association Advocacy will be there to answer questions about one of our most hostile but important pests, the mosquito.

Hosted by Sen. Jim Boyd, FMCA Day will showcase new technology, such as the Skydio drone — a device that allows scientists to see mosquito breeding grounds from high above — and discuss new approaches and breakthroughs in mosquito control.

Over 80 mosquito species from Florida will be displayed, and there will be tables with FMCA scientists who can help people examine mosquito larvae.

As the sun comes back out in North Florida and spring breakers enjoy the beach and nature, it’s time to get that bottle of OFF ready or make sure you have the fastest reflexes to swat that sucker (literally).

— The girls are back in town —

On the eve of National Girl Scout Day, the Girl Scouts of Florida Association hosted its annual advocacy day at the Florida Capitol, uniting Girl Scouts, volunteers and leaders from across the state.

The event allowed attendees to engage with lawmakers, share personal experiences and promote policies that support the growth and success of Florida girls.

A highlight of the day was the Girl Scout Pinning Ceremony, which recognized lawmakers and state officials for their commitment to empowering girls. This ceremony underscored the partnership between Girl Scouts and Florida leaders, emphasizing investing in programs that foster girls’ development.

The Capitol Day also featured the presentation of the Girl Scouts State of the Florida Girl Report, which highlighted significant challenges facing girls today. The report included some alarming statistics, including that one in eight female students miss school due to safety concerns, that girls are twice as likely as boys to contemplate suicide and 46% of female K-12 students are not performing at grade level in math.

Despite these challenges, the report also showcased organizations such as Girl Scouts’ vital role in helping girls build confidence, leadership skills and resilience through mentorship and support.

“Capitol Day is a reminder of the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices for Florida’s girls,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, Girl Scouts of Florida Association President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Tropical. “The Girl Scouts State of the Florida Girl Report underscores the urgent need for support, but it also reinforces why Girl Scouts matters. We are committed to ensuring every girl has a safe, nurturing place to learn, lead, and grow into the changemakers of tomorrow.”

The entire State of the Florida Girl Report is available on floridagirlscouts.org.

— Have mercy! —

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops (FCCB) has asked DeSantis to stop the execution of Edward James, scheduled for March 20, and commute his sentence to life without parole.

James was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the 1993 murders of Betty Dick and her eight-year-old granddaughter, Toni Neuner, in Seminole County.

FCCB executive director Michael Sheedy wrote a letter to DeSantis stating that while the bishops mourn the victims’ loss, society must recognize the “intrinsic dignity and unalienable rights of every human life.”

“It is better for the people of Florida to punish severely without themselves acting to kill a human being,” Sheedy wrote. “Life imprisonment without the possibility of parole is still a severe punishment which also serves to protect society from further danger from Mr. James.”

The press release states the Catholic Church teaches that human life is sacred and that the death penalty “perpetuates the cycle of violence” and “attacks the inviolability of the human person.”

It further asserts that executions are unnecessary and life imprisonment without the possibility of parole is severe but more humane. The group further calls for an end to the death penalty in the Sunshine State.

— Striking Beauty, Smarts and Confidence —

FAMU aims to help “strike, strike, strike” and motivate the next generation of young Black women leaders.

This past Sunday, Florida A&M University hosted the “Impressions of Beauty Black Girls Matter Meetup Brunch.” The event, powered by Sally Beauty Supply, saw students, aspiring entrepreneurs, the community, and industry professionals unite to celebrate women’s beauty, confidence, strength, and resilience and recognize their achievements in business and beyond.

A significant highlight of the event was the panel discussion, which featured Ashlee Gomez, CEO and Founder of Impressions of Beauty (and proud Rattler), Maya Smith, founder of “The Doux” and award-winning hairstylist, and Kailyn Thompson, also known as Miss FAMU. The panel was moderated by Brianna Harmon, a FAMU grad, who guided the discussion through the themes and importance of representation, self-care, and confidence.

The panel included sage networking advice for the young, hungry business minds in the room from Gomez: “Make sure you make and maintain good connections because you never know who you will have to work with in the future. And do what makes you happy — follow what aligns with you.”

Miss FAMU, while the panel discussed faith and perseverance, reminded the room during this Lent season: “Remember that beauty is not defined by what’s on the outside. It’s about true inner beauty and your intelligence. Trust in Him with all that you do.”

All attendees were given a gift bag full of beauty supplies and a $10 gift card to Sally Beauty Supply.

— Write back at FSU —

Knowledge is power. Reading is like going to the gym for one’s mind, strengthening it, and gaining knowledge and power.

Crappy book metaphor aside, Florida State University honored faculty and staff this week during “Authors Day” 2025 to celebrate those who have put knowledge, art, news, and escapism out in the world through the written word.

The event highlighted various works, including scholarly monographs, textbooks, handbooks, edited volumes, music scores, poetry, and novels, all released in 2024.

All told, 85 FSU faculty and staff members had their work showcased, genuinely revealing the variety and range of publications FSU staff produce. This included 97 books and compositions from across 13 different colleges at FSU.

“The books on display reflect the depth of our academic community. From groundbreaking research to insightful analyses, from powerful creative works to indispensable textbooks, these publications represent years — sometimes decades — of dedication, curiosity and perseverance,” said FSU Provost Jim Clark.

This year’s reception took place in the Beth Moor Lounge in the Longmire Building on FSU’s campus and was all organized by the FSU Libraries and Office of Faculty Development.

“The FSU faculty and staff are the heart and soul of the university. Their scholarship is used in the teaching they do with all of our students. They are really changing the world with the research they’re doing, and they are representing the best of higher education,” said Gale Etschmaier, dean of University Libraries.

Take this as a sign to finally write that novel, finish that screenplay, or even start that essay. You never know what your work might add to the world.

— TSC bags a boost —

Tax season is here. Just in time, too, as the stock market is crashing. How fun!

Unless you’re Al Capone, there’s a good chance you pay your taxes and know how much of a difference write-offs can make. So, too, does Thomas Howell Ferguson P.A. CPAs, which shipped $10,000 to the Tallahassee State College Foundation to assist and support students pursuing careers in accounting and technology.

TSC said the donation will assist students who show promise and interest in these fields.

“We are deeply grateful to Thomas Howell Ferguson for their investment in our students and their futures. This scholarship will help remove financial barriers and open doors for students who aspire to build careers in accounting and technology, fields that are vital to our region’s economy,” said TSC Foundation Executive Director Heather Mitchell.

The “Thomas Howell Ferguson Accounting and Technology Scholarship” reaffirms the firm’s commitment to the education field in north Florida and demonstrates its hope for a steady pipeline of accountants in the area.

“At Thomas Howell Ferguson, we believe in the power of education to transform lives and strengthen our industry. By establishing this scholarship, we hope to inspire and support students who are passionate about accounting and technology, ensuring they have the resources needed to succeed,” said Jeff Barbacci, the firm’s managing shareholder.

— Madness approaches —

Get your office pools ready (for entertainment purposes only).

The annual show — Selection Sunday — will set the field of 68 for the NCAA basketball tournament (6 p.m. ET, CBS).

Among the questions to be answered is which teams will earn No. 1 seeds. It seems likely that Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida will be the top seeds in the four regionals.

The last time Florida was a top seed, in 2014, the Gators advanced to the Final Four. Other programs, such as Alabama and Tennessee, will be considered for the top seeds, although both programs finished behind Florida in the SEC standings.

There will be questions about the nation’s top player entering the tournament as Duke first-year phenom Cooper Flagg injured his ankle in the Blue Devils’ first game of the ACC Tournament.

At the other end of the list, teams on the bubble will wait to hear if they have been awarded an at-large bid. Thirty-one automatic bids are awarded via conference tournament championships. The selection committee will determine the other 37 spots.

Two-time defending national champions, Connecticut has struggled at times this season. Still, it should have the opportunity to attempt to become the first program to win three consecutive championships since UCLA in 1973.

The tournament tips off on Tuesday with two “First Four” games. The first round is played on Thursday and Friday. The tournament culminates with the national championship game on April 7. The Final Four will be held in San Antonio.

— Capitol Directions —

RON & CASEY DESANTIS — Up arrow — There’s not much better than playing Ferris Bueller and taking in a Spring Training game. We’re jealous!

RON DESANTIS — Up arrow — Nice uppercut by beating Trump to the punch on university DEI.

BYRON DONALDS — Up arrow — Save some for 2026, Congressman!

BEN ALBRITTON — Up arrow — A big W for ASD legislation.

DANNY PEREZ — Up arrow — Name the last Speaker who broke bread with the rank-and-file every day. We’ll wait.

ALVAREZ V. DRISKELL — Down arrow — ♫♫ People love it when you lose. They love dirty laundry. ♫♫

JENN BRADLEY — Up arrow — Shoveling taxpayer dollars to ballot amendment campaigns shouldn’t be a debatable issue, but here we are. Thankfully, the right side has a solid QB.

ERIN GRALL — Up arrow — Sorry, the ‘I was just queuing up a podcast, officer’ defense won’t cut it anymore.

DOTIE JOSEPH — Down arrow — Fighting with the Chair in committee is an interesting strategy … and not in a good way.

JUAN PORRAS — Up arrow — Not only did he get four bills passed through Committee, he got multiple Dem votes in favor of ‘Gulf of America.’

ALEX RIZO — Up arrow — If he keeps it up, he might just bring us back to the Christmas morning NSDs of yesteryear.

BRAD YEAGER — Up arrow — The Insurance Committee hasn’t been must-watch TV in forever. Great questions!

BUREAUCRACY — Down arrow — Which is worse: Losing $160M or forgetting to spend $360M?

MICHAEL YAWORSKY — Up arrow — It’s good to see the Insurance Commish standing up for retirement residents. A model public servant.

COLONOSCOPIES — Crossways arrow — Normally these are done in private, but former Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier got to enjoy a very public one.

DAVID ALTMAIER — Up arrow — Despite the reaming, he’s a truth teller. No subpoena needed.

FLORIDA TAXWATCH — Up arrow — Their report on private higher ed ROI was illuminating. Is it time to make school choice K-20?

TUITION — Crossways arrow — If jacking up out-of-state tuition shaves a few bucks off our kids’ tuition, we’re all about it.

FHA — Up arrow — Hospital leaders made their rounds, prescribing high-quality care for Floridians during FHA’s #HospitalDays.

FLORIDA PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS — Up arrow — It’s not just luck: Florida’s firefighters and paramedics packed the Capitol and put on a stellar King of the Hill game.

MERCURY — Up arrow — Danielle Alvarez is back, and she brought a stacked resume with her.

BILL PROCTOR — Up arrow — Seizing federal land in the South isn’t new, but getting a story out of it in 2025 is.

SKIP FOSTER — Up arrow — RTF doesn’t have the same ring as DOGE, but we’re cautiously optimistic.

SALLY BRADSHAW — Up arrow — Speak softly and carry a big Midtown stick.

GERALDINE THOMPSON — Halo — She was a ‘perfect blend of grace and strength,’ and the Senate’s send-off was pure class. Rest in peace.