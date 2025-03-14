March 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

SAVE unveils new Action Center to streamline LGBTQ-aligned activism
SAVE activists meet with Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky. Image via SAVE.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 14, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Beach Mayor wants to end lease of theater that screened Israeli-Palestinian documentary

FederalHeadlines

Immigration officials arrest second person who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida lawmakers honor the ‘trailblazing legacy’ of late Geraldine Thompson

SAVE LGBTQ
‘It is time we look these threats in the eye, gather our community, and fight back.’

SAVE is making it easier than ever for LGBTQ-aligned activists to organize and participate in events and protests.

The South Florida nonprofit just unveiled its new Action Center. It’s an online portal through which visitors can sign up to speak at a local City Commission meeting, contact elected officials, register to vote, learn lobbying skills and volunteer for events.

Democracy is under attack, the group says, and the time to act — boldly and locally — is now.

“The assault on American values, the erosion of democracy, and the emboldening of extremists is an affront to who we are. Ignoring this won’t solve anything. It is time we look these threats in the eye, gather our community, and fight back,” a Friday statement from the Miami-based organization said.

“National organizations alone cannot do this work for us. If we are going to win this fight, we must invest in local organizations. That means breaking old habits and recognizing that our best defense begins in our own backyard. SAVE is part of the last line of defense in South Florida. We will hold the line, defend the truth, and execute a regional strategy to fight back. But we need you with us.”

SAVE activists meet with Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky. Image via SAVE.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-dominated Legislature have enacted several laws in recent years targeting LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. They include a ban on classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual preference in public schools, easier book-challenging policies for school libraries and criminalizing the use of bathrooms or participation in sports not matching a person’s sex at birth.

Republican lawmakers this Session are carrying bills to ban pride flags and other banners with “political viewpoints” at government facilities, prohibit certain employees from having to use the preferred pronouns of coworkers and outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion at medical schools.

Miles Davis, Director of Advocacy and Communications for SAVE, said the Action Center “will serve as a central hub for supporters to participate in initiatives that drive real change at the local level.”

“Our goal with the new Action Center,” he told Florida politics, “is to empower individuals to take meaningful action in support of LGBTQ+ equality through advocacy, civic engagement, and community involvement.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRyan Chamberlin bill to crack down on suspects fleeing law enforcement ready for House floor

nextDelegation for 3.14.25: Party on — targeted — first time — fresh fruit — talking turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Debuting today: The Spring 2025 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more