Gov. DeSantis signs off on Donald Trump Presidential Library preemption bill

A.G. GancarskiJune 23, 20254min10

"'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie ... and President Trump's library should be located here in the state of Florida."

A Ron DeSantis signature on Monday ensures the state of Florida, and not local governments, will guide the process for the future Donald Trump Presidential Library.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur’s measure (SB 118), which is now law, paves the way for a building that is expected to be located in South Florida, near where the Trump family resides when not at the White House. The Associated Press says Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University are among the sites being explored for construction.

The bill reserves to the state “all regulatory authority over the establishment, maintenance, activities, and operations of presidential libraries.” It blocks “counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions from enacting or enforcing any ordinance, resolution, rule, or other measure regarding presidential libraries unless authorized by federal law.”

Central to the legislative premise is the idea that such libraries are “unique national institutions designated to house, preserve, and make accessible the records of former presidents.”

The bill uses the definition of a presidential library adopted by Congress in 1986, during Ronald Reagan’s presidency, which encompasses “research facilities and museum facilities.” It enshrines them as part of the National Archives system.

The federal legislation applied to Presidents after Reagan, such as George H.W. BushBill ClintonGeorge W. Bush, and Barack Obama; it took effect for chief executives inaugurated for their first terms after 1985, when Reagan began his second and final term as President.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

10 comments

  • PeterH

    April 29, 2025 at 4:16 pm

    The Trump library should be located in a double wide adjacent to THE VILLAGES circus tent. No books are necessary….. just pictures, inflatable diapered baby balloons, a placard with his 10,000 lies and of course a marketable flash drive with his thousands of Tweets, postings attributable to “Lying Social and dozens of binders containing the Project 2025 narrative that the liar-in-chief knew nothing about!

    • SuzyQ

      April 30, 2025 at 10:29 am

      You speak as though you had actually read all 922 pages of it. You haven’t, have you? Some people are readers while most are just pretenders.

    • Frankie M.

      June 23, 2025 at 7:34 pm

      Gonna be alot of picture books and “Art of the Deal” in there. Everyone knows Trump doesn’t read.

  • MH/Duuuval

    April 29, 2025 at 6:45 pm

    And, grits are groceries.

    Please keep this proposed monstrosity in South Florida where folks like I M Peachy have easy access — if they have the price of admission. The few books to pass muster will be bound in gold and what Trump said will be printed in red.

    • SuzyQ

      April 30, 2025 at 10:44 am

      Thanks for sharing your personal reading list.

  • Bill Pollard

    April 30, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Buy many coloring books and crayons, so there will be many books “authored” by Mr. Trump.

    • SuzyQ

      April 30, 2025 at 10:34 am

      Autopen?

  • LawLib

    April 30, 2025 at 10:15 am

    Just like ” military intelligence”, “freezer burn”, “crash landing”, ” deafening silence” and “jumbo shrimp” are examples of an oxymoron, the classic is “Trump library”! Enough said.

    • SuzyQ

      April 30, 2025 at 10:33 am

      You could serve as yet another example.

