June 5, 2025
James Uthmeier ready to go to jail to protect Florida immigration law

A.G. GancarskiJune 5, 20254min3

James uthmeier Tesla x
'I'm willing to take that.'

Attorney General James Uthmeier may be Florida’s top cop. But he’s also willing to risk lockup to protect the state’s prerogatives in fighting illegal immigration.

“I am not going to sign this letter to law enforcement telling them to stand down on a law when they’re not a party to the case,” he said to podcaster Josh Hammer.

“And the Judge, if she wants to lock me up in jail, I’m willing to take that. I’m not going to cave and renege on my oath to uphold and defend our state constitution and laws.”

The Judge in question is the Barack Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams. She is considering holding Uthmeier, who was recently appointed AG by Gov. Ron DeSantis, in contempt of court.

At issue is Senate Bill 4C, which proscribes penalties for illegal entry and illegal reentry, mandates imprisonment for being in Florida illegally, and capital punishment for any such undocumented immigrant who commits capital crimes.

Uthmeier’s position is that he lacks standing to tell law enforcement to stand down in invoking the law against people suspected of being in the country illegally.

“The Judge in Miami … wants to hold me in contempt because I said I would not … order law enforcement to stand down on our immigration laws. And it’s because none of these law enforcement agencies she wanted me to direct are even parties to the case,” he said.

During the interview first publicized Thursday, Uthmeier expressed hope that his stand would be a model for others “pushing back … and fighting against these Judges that really act like radical legislators,” and would lead Judges to stand down.

“It’s going to take leaders across the country saying, ‘You don’t have the authority to do what you’re doing. And, you know, I don’t care what you do to me. At the end of the day, the Constitution and my principles are more important,'” he told Hammer.

“And I think as you start to question the authority, you’ll have Judges, hopefully the Supreme Court (as) we’ve already seen some adjustment to preserve their own credibility, start to adjust and change their ways.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Andy

    June 5, 2025 at 9:36 am

    Let’s ’HOPE’ you are willing to go to jail for Medicaid fraud as a servant? Maybe we can ship the guilty ones to Venezuela?

  • Paul S.B.

    June 5, 2025 at 11:34 am

    This is now how the rule of law works. Courts DO HAVE THE POWER to declare laws unconstitutional. Separation of Powers. It i fundamental. Glad our AG does not believe in the founding principals of our republic and our state.

Categories