Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.15.25

This will be a down-ballot race to watch in 2026 — A longtime Republican leader in Sarasota will run for Bridget Ziegler’s seat on the Sarasota County School Board.

Heidi Brandt, incoming president of the Southside Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, will run for the nonpartisan District 1 seat. Southside has been an “A”-rated school for 21 consecutive years.

“I take great pride in sending my daughter to public school in Sarasota County,” Brandt said. “It is imperative that we continue to empower parents, invest in high-quality teachers, and enhance workforce training so students can thrive inside the classroom and beyond.”

She will be the first candidate to file for the seat. Many expect that Ziegler, who became embroiled in a nationally watched sex scandal last year, will not seek another term. But she has rebuffed calls to resign.

Brandt listed another reason prompting her to run: a recent spike in school campus lockdowns. As a parent with an 8-year-old daughter, Mia, attending school, Brandt is concerned.

“Just last month, three public schools in South Sarasota County locked down due to threats received,” she said. “We are fortunate to have a Sheriff’s Department that is so well-trained and prepared, but we can always do more to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers and staff.”

While School Board members hold nonpartisan office, local parties have become increasingly involved in seat races. On that point, it may be important that Brandt is the vice president of the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota.

Brandt also assists with Sunday School lessons at Covenant Life Church, which she attends with her fiancé, Jerry Wells.

The seat is up in 2026, with a first election scheduled for next August and a potential runoff expected in November.

The last time the seat was up for election, a conservative majority won the Sarasota County School Board. However, two Democrats won seats on the Board last year.

Fresh off a 30th anniversary celebration in Washington, top lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is angling to expand in the Sunshine State.

“We started our Washington, D.C. office as humbly as one can begin: in a small office above the Capital Grill. I founded a strong law firm in 1968 with Steve Farber and Jack Hyatt, and from there, my vision was to expand with a bipartisan lobbying shop,” founder and Chair Norm Brownstein recalled during a well-attended celebration in D.C.

“Thirty years ago, I hired one Republican and one Democrat and today, our D.C. office has remained bipartisan with over 100 employees and is the top lobbying firm in the country. We have played on the world’s biggest stage for three decades and been involved in the most pressing issues. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished for our clients and know we’ve made a difference.”

Founded in Denver, Colorado, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has grown over the decades into a powerhouse firm with more than a dozen offices in major metros across the country, including L.A., Las Vegas and Atlantic City. The latest addition to the list: Tampa.

The firm has some heavy-hitters supporting its entry into the Florida lobbying world. When it announced the Tampa expansion earlier this year, Brownstein billed it as further strengthening its strategic alliance with Rubin Turnbull & Associates, the Tallahassee-based shop co-led by veteran lobbyists Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull, which routinely places in the Top 5 on Florida Politics’ Lobby Firm Rankings.

“As the country’s top lobbying firm, it makes absolute sense to expand our physical presence in Florida, given the state’s importance on the national political scene,” Brownstein Managing Partner Rich Benenson said when announcing the Tampa office. “We have had strong collaboration with Bill and Heather’s team at Rubin Turnbull since 2021 and look forward to this next stage of growth. This investment in Florida highlights the intersection where Brownstein thrives: business, law and politics.”

Brownstein has tapped shareholder Melissa Kuipers Blake, a veteran of the firm’s Government Relations practice, as Managing Partner of the Tampa office.

“As a Floridian, I’m thrilled to lead this new office and focus on growth in the state where I started my career with Bill Rubin more than two decades ago,” said Kuipers Blake. “This homecoming and increased collaboration with Bill and Heather is special for me. Florida is such a significant player on the national level and in Washington, D.C., and an important state for many of our clients.”

Rubin added, “We have enjoyed working with Brownstein since the start of our strategic alliance. Our goal is to continue creating great synergy with Brownstein’s national platform and our existing market position in a key state like Florida.”

Blake, Rubin, Turnbull, and fellow Rubin Turnbull lobbyist Matt Sacco will attend a grand opening reception next month.

The Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet’s 5th Annual Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability kicks off today.

Held in Orlando, the conference promises world-class keynotes, immersive cohort training and hands-on experience for professionals committed to making Florida the safest, healthiest, and most sustainable state in the nation.

A highlight of this year’s edition is “Florida Pitch Tank with the Sharks,” which gives attendees a front-row seat to live pitches judged by Daymond John of Shark Tank fame, entrepreneur-slash-author Matt Higgins, and a panel of C-suite executives.

Additionally, this year’s conference is trading traditional breakouts for competitive, team-based leadership challenges led by Victory Strategies. Attendees will rotate through interactive challenges focused on building stronger safety cultures, elevating mental health strategies and advancing sustainability initiatives.

Other headliners include Carey Lohrenz, the first female U.S. Navy fighter pilot, and Christopher Marr, a decorated Australian special forces veteran and health care leader.

“This conference is not just an event. It’s a platform for bold ideas, courageous leadership, and driving real-world change across Florida’s workplaces,” said Katie Yeutter, president of the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet.

“Through initiatives like Florida Pitch Tank and the Florida Chamber EHS Connect community, we’re building the infrastructure Florida needs to lead the nation in safety, mental health, and sustainability.”

Here are some truths about living in Florida: Housing in many parts of the state is expensive, there’s no single solution to making it less expensive and the term “affordable” housing is misunderstood to the point where many people who don’t need it don’t want it in their neighborhoods.

All of these problems are difficult to overcome, which is why the Florida Policy Project gathered industry experts on Wednesday for a daylong meeting to discuss solutions.

“There is not one silver bullet. There are only the lead ones and we’ve got to fire them all,” said Jeff Brandes, a former Republican state Senator and founder of the Florida Policy Project.

Part of the problem is that there’s a misconception that affordable housing is for “poor” people. The definition of affordable housing is spending no more than 30% of your gross household income on housing costs, including utilities.

The median household income in Florida was $71,7111 in 2023, which means housing costs must be $1,793 a month or below to be considered affordable, according to the U.S. Census. The problem is that the average housing cost with a mortgage was $1,860, and the average rent without utilities was $1,564. The gap between income and housing costs has grown even more in the past two years.

So “affordable” is by no means cheap.

“Everybody immediately goes to Section 8, or people who are going to live in that housing don’t look like me. We have to change the dialogue,” Brandes said about the term “affordable.”

The FPP summit touched on a wide range of issues, most of which will require action by policymakers on the local and state levels. Among the topics: shedding the stigma of manufactured homes, easing zoning restrictions that make it more difficult to build, encouraging assessor dwelling units (better known as mother-in-law suites or granny flats), and changing public attitudes about affordable housing.

—@Fineout: .@JohnMorganESQ also says he saw @GovRonDeSantis at Kentucky Derby on May 3. Morgan said he asked DeSantis about Gov mentioning him in robocalls & recent statements about House. Said DeSantis said it wasn’t personal … Derby visit wasn’t on Gov public schedule

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@CharlieKirk11: In-N-Out is getting rid of artificial food colorings for its strawberry shakes and pink lemonades and is replacing the corn syrup in its ketchup with real sugar. Always knew I was right to have them as my favorite fast-food joint.

“‘Leaning against it’: Doubts mount about Casey DeSantis running for Florida Governor” via David Catanese of the Miami Herald — The once-buoyant trial balloon for Florida First Lady DeSantis to run for Governor in 2026 is rapidly losing air, according to multiple Republican sources.

Insiders from Tallahassee to Washington now believe she is unlikely to challenge Congressman Byron Donalds in next year’s GOP Primary, a significant shift from just over a month ago when her candidacy was widely anticipated.

A key factor in this reversal is former President Donald Trump’s early and robust endorsement of Donalds, which presented a formidable hurdle. Compounding this, a weekslong controversy surrounding Ms. DeSantis’ Hope Florida Foundation has reportedly damaged her image at a critical juncture. Scrutiny over the DeSantis administration steering a $10 million Medicaid settlement toward the initiative, with funds subsequently flowing to a PAC run by a former DeSantis Chief of Staff, led to a GOP-led legislative investigation alleging potential financial impropriety.

“She’s leaning against running now,” one Florida Republican consultant stated anonymously. Stephen Lawson, a former aide to Gov. DeSantis, observed, “The chatter has certainly died way down,” adding, “I think Byron will be the next Governor.”

Meanwhile, Donalds has been aggressively fundraising, reportedly amassing $15 million in 45 days, and a recent poll showed him leading Casey DeSantis by 19 points when Trump’s endorsement was mentioned.

Further complicating a potential DeSantis run is opposition from key Trump White House figures like Susie Wiles and James Blair, who have a “blood feud” with the DeSantises. The Governor’s Office dismissed the speculation as “anonymous political quarterbacking,” stating “nothing changed or new to report.” However, with Ms. DeSantis remaining silent on a bid and Donalds gaining momentum, operatives suggest the window for her candidacy is closing fast.

“Casey DeSantis says ‘slanderous, false accusations’ won’t stop Hope Florida program” via Lawrence Mower and Alexandra Glorioso of the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau — Gov. Ron and First Lady Casey DeSantis vehemently defended their Hope Florida program Wednesday against mounting criticism and a Republican-led House investigation. Casey DeSantis decried “slanderous, false accusations” while Gov. DeSantis insisted a controversial $10 million Medicaid settlement channeled through the Hope Florida Foundation to political committees was “legally sound.” This comes as Rep. Alex Andrade alleges the funds, directed by DeSantis’ then-chief of staff James Uthmeier, went to fight marijuana legalization and claims to have met with federal investigators. The foundation also faces scrutiny over alleged tax filings, audits, and transparency failures. Casey DeSantis hinted at a potential gubernatorial run, with Hope Florida as a key achievement.

“Ron DeSantis declines House invitation to present property tax proposal in front of a Committee” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis said he will not accept an invitation by the House Select Committee on Property Taxes to attend a meeting to present his proposals on property tax relief. DeSantis has been calling for property tax relief since before the 2025 Legislative Session and multiple lawmakers also filed bills this Session aimed at helping with property tax relief, none of which were taken up by the legislature. Instead, House Speaker Daniel Perez formed a select Committee, which held its first hearing on the last scheduled day of the Regular Legislative Session.

—“Former Senate budget chairs see rough waters ahead as negotiations unfold in Legislature” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Florida will likely cut property taxes, but Florida TaxWatch study shows the impact won’t be felt equally” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As Florida leaders debate how to cut taxes, Republicans agree they want to reduce property tax burdens. But what would the impact of broad slashes be on local government? Kurt Wenner, Florida TaxWatch’s senior vice president of Research, presented a study at the organization’s Spring meeting that looked at what cuts would be felt the most, and where. He said the $55 billion raised in Florida through property taxes is “by far the biggest tax source” for the state. That’s partly because property values — and in turn, generated revenues — have surged. The revenues raised have gone steadily up, particularly since 2021, for county governments and school districts, according to the Florida TaxWatch analysis.

“Florida TaxWatch celebrates Florida’s innovative K-12 principals” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida TaxWatch honored innovative educators from around Florida with its annual Principal Leadership Awards. A total of 15 administrators for Florida elementary, middle and high schools gathered for a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. Participants heard an address from Scott Moss, the CEO of Moss & Associates and a member of the Florida TaxWatch Board of Trustees. He discussed the need to provide assistance to students while also ensuring the quality of education, especially at many of the income-challenged schools where principals being honored operate. “We see scenarios and situations that are especially difficult, and you have to have a deep devotion to those people to make sure they get through. At the same time, you have to hold them to a high standard. Just because they’re in that situation doesn’t mean we should lower the standard. That means you have to care very deeply and keep that standard of how we’re going to operate and how we’re going to behave high,” Moss said. “I want to thank you for keeping that standard high.”

“DeSantis poised to sign legislation banning psychedelic mushroom spores in Florida” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis said last week that he will soon sign legislation that, among its provisions, would ban trafficking in psychedelic mushroom spores. That measure is part of an omnibus “Florida Farm Bill” (SB 700) sponsored by Keith Truenow that is best known for including a ban on certain additives like fluoride in the drinking water supply. Psilocybin mushrooms are illegal in the United States for possession and sale because psilocybin is considered a controlled substance. Psilocybin spores, the small reproduction units that get dispersed by fungi, are legal, however, because they don’t contain psilocybin. As the bill’s House analysis says, “Certain mushroom spores and mycelium, which is a type of fungi, can be propagated and grown into mushrooms that have psilocybin properties. But the spores do not contain any psilocybin properties themselves and therefore could be considered legal under current law.

“Electronic sensors could detect the next condo collapse. But will Florida building codes require them?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Could modern technology predict or prevent the next major structural collapse in Florida? A case study presented by RADISE International founder Kumar Allady showed attendees of Florida TaxWatch’s Spring meeting how sensors embedded in concrete could detect and track corrosion of cement. “Sensor technology and the Internet of Things is revolutionizing concrete structures,” he said. Ahead of the presentation, Florida TaxWatch vice president of Research Bob Nave reminded attendees of several recent disasters that drew national attention.

Happening today — Rep. Chip La Marca will join Rep. Christine Hunschofsky and Ellyn Bogdanoff for a Fort Lauderdale forum to discuss the 2025 Legislative Session: 7:30 a.m., Broward College downtown, 111 E Las Olas Blvd, 12th Floor, Fort Lauderdale.

Happening today — The State University System Board of Governors meets: 11 a.m., Zoom link here.

“DeSantis dodges question of whether Donald Trump should take Qatar plane” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis sidestepped direct criticism of Trump accepting a plane from Qatar, instead cautioning about the nation’s “influence” and alleged funding of “dangerous causes.” DeSantis praised Trump’s first term, saying, “If he can just simply replicate that … that would be a big success.” Trump vehemently defended the gift, posting, “Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.” He told Sean Hannity, “Why wouldn’t I accept a gift?” Contrastingly, Sen. Rick Scott expressed direct concern: “I worry about the President … flying on any plane owned by a foreign government, especially a foreign government that supports Hamas.” The debate highlights divisions over the controversial offering.

“Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio at forefront of Trump’s controversies” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Attorney General Bondi and Secretary of State Rubio, prominent Floridians who joined Trump’s Cabinet promising “integrity,” are now embroiled in significant controversies. Bondi faces intense scrutiny for her proclaimed loyalty “at the directive of Donald Trump,” including threatening judges and approving a luxury jet gift from Qatar, a nation she previously lobbied for. Meanwhile, Rubio has controversially claimed the power to detain students based on social media and echoed Trump’s rhetoric against allies. Critics, like law professor Bob Jarvis, assert they lack independence, while Florida’s GOP Chair lauds their performance. The actions of both officials are fueling concerns over their adherence to impartiality and their roles within the administration.

“Rubio working on major changes to National Security Council” via Olympia Sonnier, Julie Tsirkin, Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee of NBC News — Secretary of State Rubio, in his new add-on role of National Security Adviser, is expected to significantly scale down the size of the National Security Council (NSC) and make a drastic change to how it works, four people with direct knowledge of the plans told NBC News. Shrinking the staff at the NSC would be in part designed to more closely align how it operates with the way Trump makes decisions, these people said. Rather than a large staff generating policy recommendations for the President, the idea is to create a version along the lines Trump prefers — more top-down, with the President directing the National Security Adviser, who then leads the staff to carry out those orders.

“How has Trump’s favorability rating changed? One group had big shift, poll finds” via Brendan Rascius of the Miami Herald — Over 100 days into President Trump’s second term, his overall favorability has dropped to a net -8 (45% favorable, 53% unfavorable), an 11-point decline since January, a new Economist/YouGov poll reveals. The most dramatic shift is among 18-29-year-olds, where Trump’s rating plummeted from a net +5 to -29, a stunning 34-point swing. This sharp decline among young voters follows a whirlwind of new policies. While other age demographics saw more modest shifts, significant favorability drops were also recorded among Black (net -48) and Hispanic (net -25) Americans. The poll surveyed 1,786 U.S. adults May 9-12, with a +/- 3.3% margin of error.

“New poll: Americans oppose cuts to Medicaid, want Democrats to control the U.S. House” via G. Elliott Morris of Strength in Numbers — Americans broadly disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President and favor Democratic U.S. House candidates for the 2026 Midterms by six points, a new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll finds. In a survey experiment, support for the President’s immigration agenda falls when respondents are informed of mistaken deportations, such as the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Adults say the economy and inflation are their top priorities, but do not think either party is prioritizing the issues enough. A majority opposes making budget cuts to social programs, such as Medicaid, in order to extend tax cuts and shrink the deficit.

“NRCC bashes Jared Moskowitz for stock trades amid tariff turmoil” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic U.S. Rep. Moskowitz is facing criticism following revelations that he purchased tens of thousands of dollars in stocks on the same day he publicly criticized Trump’s tariff policy. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which is targeting Moskowitz’s seat representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, said the move reeks of hypocrisy. “Jared Moskowitz is in Congress to get attention and line his own pockets, not serve Floridians,” NRCC spokesperson Maureen O’Toole said in a statement. A report this week from Business Insider detailed that on April 7, Moskowitz bought between $20,000 and $300,000 in stocks across 20 companies — including Amazon, Lockheed Martin, NVIDIA and Oracle — while the market reeled from Trump’s April 2 announcement of new tariffs.

“Ballard Partners dumps POLITICO’s parent company after report firm was ‘iced out’ of White House” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Axel Springer has swiftly reached the FAFO “find out” stage. After POLITICO published a disputed report alleging powerhouse lobbyist Brian Ballard was “iced out” of the White House – a claim Ballard refuted, meeting with Trump days later – and Business Insider ran a “hit piece” likening Don Jr. to Hunter Biden, Ballard Partners predictably ditched their media client. It’s simply untenable to represent a company whose publications attack your most powerful client, Trump. At best, it’s a conflict; at worst, this move calls Springer’s reporting validity into question. Ballard has effectively flipped the script, potentially saving face even if there was trouble.

—”Business Insider’s fake Donald Trump Jr. attack costs German parent company half-million-dollar lobbyist contract” via Matthew Boyle of Breitbart

“Orlando attorney John Morgan won’t say he’s running for Governor. But he is starting a new party” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — People have been asking Morgan to run for Governor and talking about his potential candidacy for so long, the Orlando celebrity lawyer told a local political club, “that I became like a candidate and that’s where all this talk is coming from.” But the high-profile Florida lawyer, who is known nationally for his billboards and TV ads with his “For the People” slogan and for getting medical marijuana and a $15 minimum wage approved in Florida, is not running, he told members of the Capital Tiger Bay Club Wednesday. Not yet, anyway. But he is starting his own political party. “If there are certain people running and have a chance of being Governor, it may be too much for me to bear,” Morgan said. “There are moments when I think I could do it, but when I am in my house in Hawaii with a marijuana cigarette and a glass of rosé …” he added, letting the thought trail off. Instead, he said, he’s going to take a wait-and-see approach before deciding if he wants to enter the fray.

“Richard Lamondin enters CD 27 race, promises ‘real action to address the rising cost of living’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After teasing a run last month, Miami native Lamondin has officially jumped into the race for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. He promises, if elected, to deliver real-world results in a gridlocked Washington. “I’m not a politician — I’m a dad, a husband, and a business owner who’s sick of watching Washington fail our community,” Lamondin said in a statement. “While career politicians trade talking points, families here are struggling with the rising cost of rent, groceries, and everything else.” As a first-time candidate, the 37-year-old Democrat is touting his business bona fides. Lamondin is the co-founder and CEO of eco fi, an environmental services company that helped conserve 10 billion gallons of water and prevent over 300,000 metric tons of carbon emissions while assisting renters in saving on utility bills.

Police union backs Brian Hodgers for HD 32 — The Florida Police Benevolent Association is endorsing Republican nominee Hodgers in the Special Election for House District 32. “I’m very honored to have the endorsement and support of our state’s law enforcement officers,” Hodgers said. “Every day, these brave men and women put on a bulletproof vest and put their lives on the line in order to carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve. My brother has been in law enforcement for over three decades, and because of that, I have gained valuable insight into the issues important to our officers. They deserve a strong voice in our legislature, and I’m committed to being just that in Tallahassee. I look forward to working alongside our local and state agencies to ensure our officers have the resources and tools they need to do their jobs and get home to their families.” Hodgers faces Democratic nominee Juan Hinojosa in a June 10 Special Election for the seat.

“‘Dignity and purpose’: Alex Fernandez launches re-election bid for Miami Beach Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fernandez is running to keep his seat on the Miami Beach Commission. Fernandez, who handily won his at-large Group 3 seat in 2021, filed his paperwork for the city’s Nov. 4 General Election. He said he wants to continue advancing measures to improve public safety, historic preservation and government accountability. “I’m energized and ready to keep working every day with honor and integrity for the people who call Miami Beach home,” he said in a statement. “Together, we’re shaping a cleaner, safer, more resilient, and more beautiful Miami Beach that truly reflects the people who call it home.”

“Democrats fly ‘Qatar-a-Lago’ banner over Trump’s Palm Beach resort” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As outcry continues over Trump’s plan to build a multibillion-dollar golf course in Qatar and accept a $400 million luxury plane from the Middle East nation, Democrats are bringing the issue to the President’s doorstep. Or, more accurately, above it. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is flying a sky banner over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach. It reads: “QATAR-A-LAGO.” “Donald Trump is using the presidency to personally enrich himself while he bankrupts working families. His corruption is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans who are struggling to get by and put food on the table,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said.

“Top Florida officials ramp up criticism of judge who blocked state immigration arrests” via Jay Weaver and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — DeSantis and other top officials have ramped up their criticism of a federal judge in Miami who recently blocked the enforcement of a new state law that makes it a crime for undocumented immigrants to enter Florida after illegally crossing into the United States. They have roundly denounced U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, saying she has overstepped her authority as she considers whether to hold state Attorney General Uthmeier in contempt of court for flouting a restraining order that she issued last month. At a news conference in Tampa, DeSantis lumped Williams with other federal judges he said “have just gotten out of control in this country” over immigration disputes.

“Florida Supreme Court suspends Gary Farmer from Broward bench amid misconduct inquiry” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Farmer won’t be hearing cases as his own gets underway. The Florida Supreme Court has suspended Farmer — without pay — as he faces judicial misconduct charges stemming from a series of documented actions and remarks he made from the Broward Circuit bench. The high court approved the recommendation of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission’s (JQC) Investigative Panel and formally suspended Farmer, pending resolution of disciplinary proceedings. The effective date is May 19. The court instructed the 17th Judicial Circuit’s Court Administrator to submit the necessary paperwork for processing the suspension. It also urged the JQC to expedite the remaining proceedings “in a manner consistent with the Commission’s rules and the procedural rights of the respondent.”

“Shevrin Jones to host ‘The People’s Meetup’ to discuss ‘State of Black America,’ empower voters” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Civil rights leaders and grassroots groups are set to gather in Miami Gardens for “The People’s Meetup,” a town hall led by Democratic state Sen. Jones focused on mobilizing Black voters and advancing social justice. The May 31 event will feature U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas civil rights and criminal defense lawyer, and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others. A coalition of local and statewide organizations is also partnering with Jones for the event. Among them: Black Voters Matter, Equality Florida, Florida Student Power, Moms Demand Action, the NAACP and SAVE. “This isn’t another town hall — it’s a community-powered gathering,” Jones said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating a space for real, honest conversations — the kind that move us forward.”

“Miami Beach just asked its education manager to resign. Was it politically motivated?” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The calls came over the weekend. Miami Beach City Manager Eric Carpenter phoned the City Commissioners to tell them he planned to fire or seek the resignation of Amanda Knapp, the city’s new education manager. Knapp had been hired just six weeks before, shortly after earning a Ph.D. in philosophy and public affairs. However, she was well-known to local officials and politically engaged residents as president of the Miami Beach Democratic Club and Chair of the city’s Human Rights Committee. The abrupt move to terminate her employment on Monday wasn’t political, Carpenter assured those he spoke with. Not everyone believes that. Florida Politics contacted Carpenter, Knapp, Knapp’s supervisor, Leslie Rosenfeld, all seven members of the Miami Beach Commission, and several other city officials. Some agreed to speak only off the record.

“Hialeah’s City Council, deadlocked over vacant seat, reopens qualification period” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — What was supposed to be a routine appointment turned into political gridlock as the Council failed to agree on who should fill a vacant Council seat, leaving the city without a clear path forward. At her first meeting as interim Mayor, Jacqueline Garcia-Roves presided over a contentious, hourlong debate that ended in a stalemate. The Council remains split 3-3 over who should replace her on the dais during her temporary mayoral tenure. On one side: Council Members Luis Rodriguez, Carl Zogby and Juan Junco, who backed only one candidate — William Marrero, 21, a former aide to Rodriguez. On the other side: Melinda De La Vega, Jesus Tundidor and Monica Perez, who supported any of the other six applicants.

“Former head of BSO’s Tamarac unit fired after demotion over triple murder” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The former head of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac unit has been fired following his demotion over a triple murder in February, according to a notice of termination released to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Jemeriah Cooper was a captain serving at the helm of the unit when Mary Gingles, her father and a neighbor were shot and killed, deputies say, by her husband, Nathan, in her Tamarac neighborhood. In the weeks following the murders, Cooper was demoted to deputy, serving in the Port Everglades division. He was also placed on probation. Cooper’s termination was issued on Friday, and his pay was discontinued for “failure to meet probationary standards,” according to the notice. The termination was finalized on Tuesday.

“Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu suspended by NHL for ‘inappropriate’ comments” via Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Panthers minority owner Cifu was suspended “indefinitely” Monday night by the NHL for “unacceptable and inappropriate” comments posted on his now-shuttered social-media account, the league said in a statement. Cifu, the Panthers Vice Chair, partner and alternate governor, apologized for taking profane shots at Canada in general and the Israel-Palestine conflict in particular during a heated give-and-take with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan on the social-media site X. After the Panthers tied their playoff series with Toronto on Sunday night, the X account of @mrgrozz related the physical play of the Panthers to Israel’s conflict with Palestine. “Hey, what’s worse, using headshots to win a series or using starvation as a weapon to win a war?” said @mrgrozz, directing the comment at Cifu’s X account, @dougieatlarge. He also used profanity aimed at Cifu.

“Lake County has a cheaper plan for a new elections office: Converting a Joann fabrics store” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — Hit with a $20 million estimate to build a new elections office, Lake County is eyeing an alternative that could save most of the cost: Transforming a defunct Joann fabrics store. The Tavares store, located in a shopping center along East Burleigh Boulevard just south of Lake Eustis, is one of nearly 800 such outlets closing across the country as part of the chain’s bankruptcy proceedings. According to landlord Robert Tamburro, the store is currently in operation as a Joann location until May 31. Terms of the lease agreement with the county include a five-year term, with a five-year renewal option, according to a report in GrowthSpotter. County Commissioners approved it last week, and officials are anxious to start.

“Orlando’s bid to host Jaguars in 2027 not on NFL owners’ agenda next week” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The owners of the 32 NFL franchises will gather for their Spring meetings next week. Still, a decision on where the Jacksonville Jaguars will play in 2027 has been punted to October. Orange County officials have been anxiously awaiting that decision, which could bring the team’s home slate to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium because of extensive renovations planned at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville that year. If Orlando is chosen, the region anticipates a stream of big-spending sports fans who would include an NFL game in their trip to the nation’s tourism capital. Last month, Orange County voted to provide up to $11 million in an incentive deal to the team if they choose Orlando, with the head of Florida Citrus Sports pressing the county to pony up the money ahead of an expected league vote in May.

“Disney executive talks Epic Universe, Disney World prices and more” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney executive Josh D’Amaro is defending theme park price points and downplaying Epic Universe’s impact on Disney World. D’Amaro spoke during the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference in a wide-ranging Q&A, discussing everything from why Disney is opening a new park in Abu Dhabi to how the company uses consumer data for decision-making. It’s the first new Disney theme park since 2016. “This is a big announcement once every decade,” said D’Amaro, Chair of Disney Experiences, which includes the theme parks and Disney Cruise Line division. “The numbers are incredible in Abu Dhabi. So, if you look at a four-hour flight radius into Abu Dhabi, a third of the world’s population is there. … This is a crossroads for the world, essentially.”

“Did Margaritaville fall victim to an email scam targeting its CEO’s bonus money?” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — An Orlando-based hospitality company, believed to be Margaritaville Enterprises, was duped into sending its CEO’s $1 million bonus to a scammer, federal court records reveal. The CFO received a fraudulent email, seemingly from the CEO, redirecting the payment. While the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to name the victim, clues like the company’s initials “M.E.,” its Turkey Lake Road address, and initials matching Margaritaville’s CEO John Cohan and CFO Laura McConnell strongly suggest their involvement. Authorities recovered approximately $516,000. The scam involved a compromised email and a series of rapid fund transfers. Margaritaville has not commented.



“Bill Carlson named Public Safety Committee Chair, then abruptly removed following law enforcement concerns” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa City Council member Carlson was abruptly removed as Public Safety Committee Chair just one day after his appointment. Council Chair Guido Maniscalco cited reverting to the previous Chair, Luis Viera. However, the Tampa Police Benevolent Association (PBA) confirmed they expressed concerns. PBA President Brandon Barclay said Viera was a “better fit,” questioning Carlson’s voting record on police matters and suggesting Carlson sought the role for his expected 2027 mayoral bid, not wanting “cops as props.” Former Police Chief Brian Dugan echoed these sentiments, calling Carlson’s appointment a “slap in the face” to officers. The quick reversal is a potential blow to Carlson’s mayoral ambitions, as PBA support is influential.

“St. Pete officials highlight storm preparedness efforts” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg’s leadership believes back-to-back hurricanes have better prepared them for the impending storm season. On Tuesday, Mayor Ken Welch highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements from the Northeast Water Reclamation Facility. Officials shut down the low-lying plant during Hurricanes Helene and Milton and have since accelerated efforts to increase its resilience to flooding. Welch also provided a storm preparedness update as the 2025 hurricane season begins in less than three weeks. The city has cross-trained staff, proactively staged critical resources, and prepped recovery centers citywide. “We spent the last several months not just recovering from storms, but applying lessons learned and acting with urgency,” Welch said. “Storms are only getting more powerful. It’s not a matter of if we get hit, it’s a matter of when.”

“Donna Deegan says she didn’t know ‘city employee’ issued ‘directive’ to set up controversial gun registry” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville Mayor Deegan says she wasn’t aware that a city employee set up a gun registry that critics say violates state law, and denies responsibility for the practice that persisted for nearly two years of her administration. “It never made it to my level. It never made it to me,” Deegan said. “This directive was written before I came into office. I’ll say that again: It was written before I came into office, before I was sworn in, and we know that from documentation. So, we don’t know how long before that was under discussion, but apparently it was simply sent from a city employee to a security firm.” Deegan’s assertion is true in the sense that the “Check Points and Perimeter Security” memo from facility manager Mike Soto was drafted on June 30, 2023.

“UF researchers to join European counterparts to develop early treatment for next pandemic” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Several University of Florida scientists are joining European researchers on a project to develop drugs that could fight another global pandemic. UF Professor and Chair of Medicinal Chemistry at the College of Pharmacy, Hendrik Luesch, is now part of the new Vigilant research network. He’s a co-principal investigator in the newly established consortium that brings experts together to develop antiviral compounds designed to stem the spread of a virus in the early stages of another pandemic. “Vaccines are an essential part of the fight against pandemics, but they are only available months after an outbreak,” Luesch said. “Instead of playing catch-up and developing antivirals and vaccines against the specific virus once the genomic sequence becomes available, we aim to develop host-directed therapeutics that can be effective against any emerging virus on Day One of a pandemic. These agents target human proteins essential for virus replication and are hijacked by viruses.”

“James Uthmeier calls federal judge’s ruling on Naples Pride ‘radical and wrong’” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — A day after a federal judge ruled in favor of Naples Pride, granting a preliminary injunction and allowing an outdoors drag performance, Florida’s top lawyer called the decision “both radical and wrong.” “I stand by our law that protects kids from drag shows and other sexually explicit adult performances,” Attorney General Uthmeier wrote on X. “The decisions out of Fort Myers and the 11th Circuit panel are both radical and wrong. My office will fight aggressively and swiftly to get these bad decisions overturned.” Uthmeier later added that “trans activists don’t have the First Amendment right to expose kids to their weird sexual fetishes.”

“Sarasota County promotes sustainability practices that could benefit public and private sectors alike” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sustainability officials in Sarasota County say tackling long-term environmental concerns can boost both the public and private sectors. Sara Kane, Sustainability and Resilience Manager at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Sarasota County, addressed attendees at the Florida TaxWatch Spring meeting in the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. There, she stressed that many of the water- and energy-sensitive practices of local government could also benefit businesses. “You’ll hear on the local government side of things talking about sustainability, resilience,” she said. “But on the private side, you’ll hear about corporate social responsibility or corporate sustainability. There’s a lot of advantages to making sure your business has long-term viability and resilience.”

“‘Our space, our new home’: Students push back after Lee schools cancel Latinos In Action” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Fort Myers News-Press — “This class was our space, our new home.” That’s how Joselyn Garcia, an eighth grader at Diplomat Middle School, described the Latinos In Action, LIA, program recently cut from Lee County middle and high schools. Her voice joined a chorus of students urging the Lee County School Board to reverse the decision, which they say strips away a safe space that helped students build leadership, identity and belonging. The School District of Lee County removed the Latinos program on April 10. “As part of our regular curriculum review, we are making some changes to be in alignment with updated guidance from the Federal Department of Education,” the district announced in an email to families.

“Venice City Council picks five-decade resident to fill vacant Seat 1 position” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Lloyd Weed became the newest member of the Venice City Council, named the unanimous choice of six other Board members to fill the Seat 1 vacancy created when Joan Farrell abruptly resigned in April. Mayor Nick Pachota nominated Weed, a 54-year city resident and Southern Springs & Stamping Chief Financial Officer, to fill the vacancy. Two others applied for the vacancy: former Council member Mitzie Fiedler and Golden Beach resident Christopher Derbak. But none of the Council members nominated a second candidate. Pachota called for other nominations three times before closing the floor and asking City Attorney Kelly Fernandez if a formal vote was needed to follow up. She said probably not but urged them to do so anyway.

What Mac Stipanovich is reading — “The Roman way to trash a republic” via Michelle Berenfeld of The Atlantic — A chilling historical parallel casts a long shadow over the American experiment, suggesting our nearly 250-year-old system of self-government may be more fragile than most dare to believe. Within a mere 80 years — a single human lifetime — the Roman Republic, a beacon of representative rule for half a millennium, crumbled into a dictatorship under Augustus. This transformation, unthinkable to Romans at its outset, offers a stark warning.

Augustus didn’t seize power in a single coup; his ascent was a gradual corrosion of republican institutions, disturbingly facilitated by the very Senate meant to safeguard them. Driven by a mix of fear, self-interest, and popular exhaustion from conflict, Roman aristocrats and Senators allowed Augustus to bend rules, accumulate unprecedented authority, and sideline opposition. He was never called “emperor” in his day, but as “first among equals,” he systematically dismantled the republic while maintaining its facade.

The parallels to our current era are deeply unsettling. The Framers of the U.S. Constitution, well-versed in Roman history, designed checks and balances precisely to avert such a descent into despotism. Yet, a modern elite’s fascination with Roman imperial figures, coupled with an apparent legislative reluctance to assert its constitutional powers against executive encroachment robustly, mirrors the Roman Senate’s fateful acquiescence. While some may point to the supposed stability of the subsequent Roman Empire, this overlooks the immense cost: constant warfare, brutal repression, and the arbitrary terror of dictatorial rule, even under supposedly “good” emperors.

The ultimate, sobering lesson from Rome’s demise is that once a republic permits a single individual to rule effectively as a monarch, regardless of the title, the point of no return may already be passed. The specter of an American republic yielding to an imperial-style figurehead, empowered by a compliant or cowed legislature, looms as a potential, if not imminent, future.

“They were waiting for Trump all along” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times — Of the anticonstitutional actions flowing from the Trump administration, three stand out for their contempt for the rule of law. There is the President’s ongoing assault on the right to due process, seen in his administration’s refusal to facilitate the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was arrested in Baltimore in March and removed to a prison in El Salvador. Other Republicans, it should be said, have backed the administration on this point, insisting that due process does not apply to undocumented or unauthorized immigrants. The second incident is the suggestion, by the White House deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, that the President might suspend habeas corpus to keep federal courts from releasing the administration’s detainees.

“As an FIU med student, I know the catastrophic toll Medicaid cuts will have in Florida” via Raghuram Reddy of the Miami Herald — Imagine one in every five people you pass on the street — whether it’s your neighbor, your barista, a family member or a colleague — suddenly losing access to essential health care. That threat looms over millions of Americans as Medicaid lands on Congress’s chopping block. The U.S. House has proposed cutting $880 billion from Medicaid over the next decade — about $88 billion per year — as part of a budget-reconciliation package. That translates into a staggering $4 billion recurring reduction in federal Medicaid funding for Florida.

“Rural Florida needs better cancer care. Here’s how we can do it” via Usha Menon, Nicholas J. Panetta and Eduardo Sotomayor of the Tampa Bay Times — Cancer impacts people of all ages, genders and backgrounds, yet access to care differs dramatically based on location. In rural Florida, many residents encounter significant obstacles in obtaining timely, high-quality preventive and curative cancer treatment. Geographic isolation and inadequate health care infrastructure, among other challenges, frequently lead to delayed diagnoses, limited treatment options and poorer survival outcomes. Recognizing the urgency of these disparities, Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute and USF Health recently convened the inaugural Rural Cancer Symposium at TGH Brooksville, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health. This pivotal gathering of health care experts, academic researchers, cancer survivors and community stakeholders was the first critical step toward identifying meaningful, community-informed solutions for rural cancer care.

“Pope Leo’s Florida brother: Right-wing politics, edgy social media, conviction his sibling is best man for job” via Fresh Take Florida — Now as the brother of one of the world’s most influential figures, Louis Prevost’s own writings, including an April 5 Facebook repost criticizing former Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi with a slur and insinuating that Pelosi’s husband is gay, was dredged up for the world to see — although they’re no longer publicly visible. This week, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Louis Prevost responded to the post and laughed, saying, “Well, I posted it, and I wouldn’t have posted it if I didn’t kind of believe it.” Since the post, he’s been “very quiet” and has since bit his tongue sharing his political views on social media, to not create issues for his brother, despite his “MAGA type” beliefs.

