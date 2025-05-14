WalletHub study: Orlando, Tampa and Miami ranked among best places to start a career in U.S.

When it comes to college graduates getting a leg up on a new career, the Sun Belt shines above the rest of the U.S.

Cities in that region dominated a new list of places to start a career in America, and Florida had plenty of towns near the top.

WalletHub, a consumer financial advisory company, published results of a study this week of the best and worst places to begin a career across the nation.

Florida had three cities in the top 10. Orlando was ranked second in the country, followed by Tampa in third. Miami ranked fifth.

Sun Belt cities nabbed most of the top 10 slots, with Atlanta ranked first. Salt Lake City at No. 8 and Pittsburgh at No. 10 were the only cities among the top 10 outside the Sun Belt.

WalletHub researchers established the ranking by comparing 25 key metrics, such as availability of entry-level jobs, the average monthly salary, and affordable housing, among other factors. The study analyzed 182 of the nation’s largest cities.

The list could provide a key road map for recent college graduates looking to enter the workforce, as WalletHub reported that employers plan to hire 7.3% more graduates from the Class of 2025 than they did from the Class of 2024.

Orlando earned a total score of 68.5 to place second on the list, just behind Atlanta’s 69.3. The Central Florida city was also ranked second for professional opportunities and ninth for quality of life.

“People who get a job in Orlando have the potential to experience a lot of income growth, too, as the median household income grows by around 7.6% annually — 19th highest rate in the country. In addition, people in Orlando have higher job satisfaction than people in most other cities,” the WalletHub report stated.

Tampa had a career-starting score of 65.26 and ranked third in professional opportunities and 19th for quality of life. Tampa and Orlando were tied for first among cities in terms of entry-level jobs per 100,000 people of working age.

WalletHub praised Tampa for “having the highest number of entry-level jobs per capita.”

“In addition, Tampa ranks as the second best large city to start a business, making it an excellent place to launch both a company and a successful career. Tampa is also the fifth best city for singles, offering a vibrant social scene alongside strong career opportunities for young professionals,” the report added.

Miami at fifth had a score of 65.26, ranking fourth among cities with professional opportunities and a quality-of-life ranking of 71.

Fort Lauderdale ranked 29th and St. Petersburg placed 42nd, making them the only other Florida cities in the top 50.

Pearl City, Hawaii, was ranked as the worst city to start a career in the U.S., coming in at 182. That was preceded by Bridgeport, Connecticut, at No. 181 and Oxnard, California, at No. 180.