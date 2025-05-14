Disney executive talks Epic Universe, Disney World prices and more

Disney executive Josh D’Amaro is defending theme park price points and downplaying Epic Universe’s impact on Disney World.

D’Amaro spoke during the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference in a wide-ranging Q&A, discussing everything from why Disney is opening a new park in Abu Dhabi to how the company uses consumer data for decision-making.

D’Amaro’s remarks come after the company announced last week it was building a new theme park in Abu Dhabi. The new park, likely years away from the opening, makes Disney more accessible to Middle Eastern consumers. But critics have also brought up the United Arab Emirates’ human rights concerns.

It’s the first new Disney theme park since 2016.

“This is a big announcement once every decade,” said D’Amaro, Chair of Disney Experiences, which includes the theme parks and Disney Cruise Line division. “The numbers are incredible in Abu Dhabi. So if you look at a four-hour flight radius into Abu Dhabi, a third of the world’s population is there. … This is a crossroads for the world, essentially.”

Disney won’t actually fund the construction or own the park. Instead, it will get licensing royalties from its partner, Miral Group.

“I don’t think that this model is necessarily a predictor of how we’ll do it in the future,” D’Amaro answered when asked if Disney will pursue more expansions with a licensing structure.

D’Amaro highlighted the 3,000 Imagineers — the “creative heartbeat of our company” — who are designing the Abu Dhabi park, an expansion at Disney World in Orlando, and other new attractions.

“We have more projects underway than we ever have in the history of Disney Experiences or the Walt Disney Company,” said D’Amaro, who meets with Imagineers a few times every week.

D’Amaro disclosed more about how the company uses technology in planning expansions. D’Amaro brought up Disney Genie, an app that helps Disney World-goers plan their day’s itinerary. Visitors can decide if they want to ride a thrill ride or go see Disney princesses.

“All this consumer data that’s coming in is then allowing us to be very thoughtful about how we deploy capital, about the next IP (intellectual property) that we want to use in our theme parks, about what guests are looking for but may not be getting,” D’Amaro said.

D’Amaro’s comments come days before Epic Universe opens next week. Disney’s competitor, Universal, built a third Orlando theme park from the ground up based on Harry Potter, Universal Monsters, Super Nintendo World and more.

D’Amaro bought up Disney’s recent earnings call that showed Disney World Summer bookings are up. The company has been offering special deals recently. D’Amaro also touted some of Disney World’s rides that opened in recent years.

“We’ve always been on the offensive. You’ll never find us in a defensive position,” D’Amaro said. “If something is built new in Central Florida, like Epic Universe, and if it brings in additional tourists, I can almost guarantee you that that new tourist coming into the market is going to have to visit the Magic Kingdom. … They’re not going to miss Star Wars at Hollywood Studios.”

Fans often complain that Disney theme park prices are too high. For instance, a ticket to the Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs up to $230 if you go close to Halloween.

D’Amaro argued what matters is the value visitors get.

“There are very few places in the world where you can have a 10-, 12-, 16- hour experience, have the best stories that have ever been told on full display in front of you, attractions that will blow your mind, Broadway-style entertainment, an array of food that’s spectacular, you can meet all of your favorite characters in person, and you can go home after a beautiful fireworks show,” D’Amaro said.

“There’s really nothing like it in the world.”