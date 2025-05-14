Democrats fly ‘Qatar-a-Lago’ banner over Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort

As outcry continues over Donald Trump’s plan to build a multibillion-dollar golf course in Qatar and accept a $400 million luxury plane from the Middle East nation, Democrats are bringing the issue to the President’s doorstep.

Or, more accurately, above it.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is flying a sky banner over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach. It reads: “QATAR-A-LAGO.”

“Donald Trump is using the presidency to personally enrich himself while he bankrupts working families. His corruption is a slap in the face to the millions of Americans who are struggling to get by and put food on the table,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

“Today, the DNC is highlighting what foreign autocracies around the world already know: Trump has no loyalty to the American people, national security, or the Constitution — his only allegiance is to his bank account and his billionaire buddies. Whether it’s billionaires at home or governments abroad, Trump won’t hesitate to sell out America’s working families to the highest bidder.”

The sky banner will fly from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the DNC said.

Since winning the 2024 Presidential Election, Trump has significantly increased his personal and family wealth through various ventures, notably in cryptocurrency and foreign investments.

In January 2025, Trump launched the $TRUMP meme coin, which rapidly achieved a market valuation exceeding $5 billion. Through his company CIC Digital LLC, Trump retained 80% of the coin’s supply, leading to substantial profits from trading fees and token sales.

Additionally, his family’s firm, World Liberty Financial, received a $2 billion investment from an Abu Dhabi state-backed fund, further boosting their financial standing.

Trump’s net worth has seen a notable increase since the election. Forbes estimated his wealth at $5.5 billion in early May 2025, while Bloomberg placed it at $7.08 billion in January 2025. Some analyses, considering the valuation of the $TRUMP coin, have suggested figures as high as $58 billion.

These developments have raised concerns among ethics experts and lawmakers about potential conflicts of interest and the blending of private business with presidential responsibilities. Critics argue that such entanglements could influence U.S. foreign policy and undermine public trust in governmental decisions.

Trump’s pending agreement with Qatar has also troubled many, considering the country’s history of funding terrorism — something the President highlighted during a June 2017 speech at the White House.

Since then, however, Qatar has acted to curb terrorist activities in the region. It signed an agreement with the United States one month after Trump’s speech to combat the financing of terrorism and moved to restrict the overseas activities of its domestic organizations that funded organizations like Hamas.

Qatar today also hosts some 6,500 U.S. service members at military installations and has been involved in peace talks between Hamas and Israel.