‘Dignity and purpose’: Alex Fernandez launches re-election bid for Miami Beach Commission

Alex Fernandez is running to keep his seat on the Miami Beach Commission.

Fernandez, who handily won his at-large Group 3 seat in 2021, filed his paperwork for the city’s Nov. 4 General Election.

He said he wants to continue advancing measures to improve public safety, historic preservation and government accountability.

“I’m energized and ready to keep working every day with honor and integrity for the people who call Miami Beach home,” he said in a statement.

“Together, we’re shaping a cleaner, safer, more resilient, and more beautiful Miami Beach that truly reflects the people who call it home.”

Since taking office, Fernandez’s campaign said, he has prioritized restoring safety during Spring Break, led efforts to address homelessness responsibly and advanced tenant protections. He’s championed infrastructure improvements and introduced measures to shield condo owners from what his campaign referred to as “predatory buyout practices.”

He’s also become a leading voice in the city on protecting Miami Beach’s historic character, pushing back for years against state legislation that weakened local oversight and protection of historic buildings and neighborhoods.

Before taking elected office, Fernandez spent nearly 20 years in legislative and public policy roles at Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach. His résumé includes work under former Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa and service on Miami Beach’s Planning Board, Charter Review Committee, and Police/Citizen Relations Committee, where he served as Chair.

He now chairs the city’s Land Use and Sustainability Committee and represents Miami Beach on the Miami-Dade County League of Cities Board of Directors. He also serves as a member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors and the Miami-Dade County Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board.

Fernandez said he’s running for re-election to continue working for Miami Beach and its residents who have given him “so much love and support — but more importantly, their trust.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to give back and do my part to continue restoring safety, enhancing our quality of life, improving both above- and below-ground infrastructure, and making government work for everyone,” he said.

“I believe in a Miami Beach that leads with compassion and kindness, a city that protects what’s historic while building what’s next, a community that comes together to lift every resident — no matter their background — with dignity and purpose.”

City records show Fernandez filed paperwork Wednesday to compete in the city’s General Election. So far, he is the only candidate running in Group 3.

For Mayor, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and Victor Rosario are running for the job now held by Steven Meiner.

Five candidates — Daniel Ciraldo, Brian Ehrlich, Monroe Mann, Luidgi Mary and Monica Matteo-Salinas — are running to replace Rosen Gonzalez in Group 1.

Group 2 Commissioner Laura Dominguez, who on Tuesday notched an endorsement from the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police, is also currently unopposed.

Fernandez is a Democrat; however, Miami Beach’s elections and offices are technically nonpartisan.