May 15, 2025
Heidi Brandt files for Bridget Ziegler’s seat on the Sarasota Co. School Board

Jacob OglesMay 15, 20254min

BrandtHeadShot copy
The PTO leader has also been active in local Republican politics.

A longtime Republican leader in Sarasota will run for Bridget Ziegler’s seat on the Sarasota County School Board.

Heidi Brandt, incoming President of the Southside Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, will run for the nonpartisan District 1 seat. Southside has been an “A”-rated school for 21 consecutive years.

“I take great pride in sending my daughter to public school in Sarasota County,” Brandt said. “It is imperative that we continue to empower parents, invest in high-quality teachers and enhance workforce training so students can thrive inside the classroom and beyond.”

She will be the first candidate to file for the seat. Many expect that Ziegler, who became embroiled in a nationally watched sex scandal last year, will not seek another term. But she has rebuffed calls to resign.

Brandt listed another reason prompting her to run: a recent spike in lockdowns of school campuses. With 8-year-old daughter Mia attending school, that has Brandt concerned as a parent.

“Just last month, three public schools in South Sarasota County locked down due to threats received,” she said. “We are fortunate to have a Sheriff’s Department that is so well-trained and prepared, but we can always do more to ensure the safety and security of our students, teachers and staff.”

While School Board members hold nonpartisan office, local parties have become increasingly involved in races for seats. On that point, it may be important that Brandt is the Vice President of the Republican Women’s Club of Sarasota.

Additionally, Brandt assists with Sunday School lessons at Covenant Life Church, which she attends along with fiancé Jerry Wells.

The seat is up in 2026, with a first election scheduled for next August and a potential runoff expected in November.

The last time the seat was up, a conservative majority won election in the Sarasota County School Board. But two Democrats won election to the Board last year.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

