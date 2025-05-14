Shevrin Jones to host ‘The People’s Meetup’ to discuss ‘State of Black America,’ empower voters

Civil rights leaders and grassroots groups are set to gather in Miami Gardens for “The People’s Meetup,” a town hall led by Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones focused on mobilizing Black voters and advancing social justice.

The May 31 event will feature U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas civil rights and criminal defense lawyer, and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.

A coalition of local and statewide organizations is also partnering with Jones for the event. Among them: Black Voters Matter, Equality Florida, Florida Student Power, Moms Demand Action, the NAACP and SAVE.

“This isn’t another town hall — it’s a community-powered gathering,” Jones said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating a space for real, honest conversations — the kind that move us forward.”

Jones, the first openly gay Black lawmaker elected to the Florida Senate, has built a reputation for grassroots organizing and civic mobilization. He previously spearheaded Operation BlackOut, a statewide voter engagement campaign launched in 2022 that focused on turning out Black and Brown progressive voters in underserved communities.

After Florida revised its public school curriculum to require that lessons about slavery mention how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” Jones was among the organizers of an August 2023 town hall demanding answers and action.

During the Legislative Session this year, when Republican lawmakers advanced legislation to require steeper mandatory minimums for cop killers, Jones led a successful effort to keep Florida’s “good faith” standard in place for police during arrests and detainment of suspects.

At “The People’s Meetup,” Jones said, participants will “be digging into the State of Black America, talking about what’s happening on the ground, and how we build power together,” including and beyond the current election cycle.”

“The People’s Meetup” is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. Those looking to attend can RSVP here.