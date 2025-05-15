Governor signs Wilton Simpson priority farm bill, including fluoride ban, 2nd Amendment protections

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on the Florida Farm Bill (SB 700), a top priority of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Simpson called the bill “the most comprehensive agriculture and consumer protection” measure in Florida’s history.

“While other states are attacking farmers and ranchers, Florida is defending the rights of our farmers, protecting families from forced medication, and putting America First by keeping foreign influence out of our land and charities,” Simpson said in a press release celebrating the measure clearing its final hurdle.

“This is what real conservative leadership looks like — unapologetic, fearless, and focused on family, freedom, and food security.”

The Farm Bill hits a laundry list of conservative priorities.

It includes a statewide ban on adding fluoride and other substances to city water supplies, eliminating the loophole on the sale of psychedelic shrooms, protecting farmers from lending discrimination based on environmental policies or emission targets (ESG policies), returning solar fields back to agricultural production uses, and more.

“As someone who works the land and lives the agricultural life every day, I was proud to sponsor this bill and fight for the policies our farmers need to thrive,” said Sen. Keith Truenow. “The 2025 Florida Farm Bill is a direct response to the threats facing our industry – and it delivers real, conservative solutions that put Florida farmers first.”

Truenow expressed gratitude for Simpson’s work with him on the sweeping legislation, praising Simpson for “bold leadership and deep commitment” that will protect farmers’ way of life.

DeSantis signed the bill at Simpson Lakes, honoring the former Senate President with his presence. And in a sign of the times in Tallahassee, current Senate President Ben Albritton was also on hand.

“I commend Commissioner Simpson for spearheading this comprehensive and historic legislation, and am grateful to Governor DeSantis for his support today,” Albritton said, adding that work on the legislation will “protect the Florida farmer, safeguard our heritage farmlands, and shore up the vital agricultural supply chain that feeds families across our state.”

“If you eat, you’re involved in agriculture,” Albritton added. “Today all Floridians can be proud that our state leaders stand with the Florida farmer.”

DeSantis touted numerous provisions in the bill before signing it. One of the most forward-facing provisions, banning fluoride in the state’s potable water supply, particularly caught the Governor’s eye.

“Use fluoride for your teeth,” DeSantis counseled, saying it amounts to “forced medication” when added to municipal water supplies.

Some provisions of the bill were less controversial, including a ban on flying drones over farmland or harassing people with drones anywhere in the state.

The bill also includes pro-Second Amendment language, updating the state’s concealed weapon license process to remove red tape and delays for gun owners. It also includes a foreign influence prohibition on charitable organizations for soliciting or receiving funds from foreign countries of concern.

DeSantis cracked a joke about another provision, a prohibition on labeling or marketing plant-based products as “milk,” “meat,” “poultry,” or “eggs.” DeSantis said he doesn’t “do soy milk” and added that First Lady Casey DeSantis’ attempt to use it in macaroni and cheese wasn’t a hit with the couple’s children.

The legislation also offers a ballot initiative asking voters whether to exempt agricultural lands from property taxes.

The measure proposes grants for fiscally constrained counties for electric vehicle charging stations.

It would also allow schools to maintain agricultural spaces for the National FFA Organization and the 4-H Club by exempting them from local zoning that would otherwise ban barns and infrastructure to support agriculture.

Mail theft is already banned federally, but the bill would give the state enforcement ability.

House Speaker Daniel Perez also praised the legislation’s signing, noting that it “is a bold example of what happens when conservative leaders come together to protect our values, defend our way of life and put Floridians first.”

“From securing our food supply to safeguarding property rights and personal freedoms, this legislation reflects Florida’s commitment to a safer, stronger future for generations to come,” Perez said.

Heritage Action, the Heartland Institute, the National Rifle Association, the Florida Agritourism Association, the Florida Feed Association, the Florida Poultry Association, the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, and the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association also support the bill.

Numerous lawmakers and stakeholders have offered praise.

Rep. Kaylee Tuck: “This bill is a win for every Florida family. From honest food labeling to stopping forced medication in our water, we are restoring accountability, defending common sense, and protecting the core values that make our state strong. It was an honor to help lead this fight in the House. I thank Commissioner Simpson for his tireless work to get this done – his leadership made all the difference.”

Rep. Danny Alvarez: “Florida is setting the national standard for conservative leadership in agriculture and consumer protection. This legislation defends our farmers, cracks down on fraud, and makes clear that Florida will not bow to radical agendas. I’m proud to have helped carry this bill across the finish line and grateful to Commissioner Simpson for his bold leadership in making it happen.”

Florida Ag Coalition Chair Jim Spratt: “The Florida Ag Coalition applauds Commissioner Wilton Simpson for delivering on a historic pro-agriculture legislation in Florida history and to Governor DeSantis for signing it into law. With the leadership of Senate President Albritton, Speaker Perez, Senator Truenow, and Representatives Tuck and Alvarez, the Florida Farm Bill delivers bold reforms to preserve Florida agriculture and support those who produce food, fiber and foliage Floridians and America enjoy every day.”

Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith: “Agriculture is not only the backbone of Florida’s economy, it is the cornerstone of our national security. From fresh produce on our tables to the fiber and foliage that support countless industries, Florida farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to feed and supply not only our state, but the entire nation. By addressing essential needs, such as workforce housing for legally verified agricultural workers, the Florida Farm Bill ensures that our farmers have access to a stable, dependable labor force, and it supports those who follow the law, contribute meaningfully to our communities and help keep our agriculture a common economy thriving. We commend Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Senate President Ben Albritton, House Speaker Danny Perez, Senator Keith Truenow, and Representatives Kaylee Tuck and Danny Alvarez for their leadership and commitment to our industry. “

Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association CEO Tal Coley: “Thanks to the leadership of Agriculture Commissioner Simpson and Governor DeSantis’ signature, the Florida Farm Bill is now law, bringing meaningful progress for Florida’s nursery and landscape professionals. From improved housing solutions to prioritized fuel access during emergencies, this law reflects a real commitment to strengthening Florida’s horticulture industry.”

Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association President Mike Joyner: “FFVA applauds the signing of the Florida Farm Bill, a meaningful step forward for the state’s growers. We’re grateful to Commissioner Simpson, Sen. Keith Truenow, and Rep. Kaylee Tuck for their advocacy on behalf of Florida agriculture, and we appreciate Governor DeSantis for recognizing the importance of this legislation. This bill addresses real challenges and helps ensure a stronger future for our industry.”

Florida Forestry Association Executive Vice President Alan Shelby: “The Silviculture Emergency Recovery Program, created through the Florida Farm Bill, plants seeds of resilience and lays the groundwork for Florida forests to thrive after storms. The Florida Forestry Association extends its thanks to Commissioner Simpson, Governor DeSantis, Senate President Albritton, Speaker Perez, Senator Truenow and Representatives Tuck and Alvarez for advancing the Florida Farm Bill.”

Florida Land Council Executive Director Ernie Barnett: ”The Florida Land Coalition is grateful for the water quality protection provisions in the Florida Farm Bill that maximize Florida’s agricultural operators’ participation in protecting and improving water quality in our state.”

Florida Citrus Mutual President and CEO Matt Joyner: “Florida Citrus Mutual applauds Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Legislature for delivering on the Florida Farm Bill. With exceptional leadership from Senator Truenow and Representatives Tuck and Alvarez and backing from Senate President Albritton and Speaker Perez, this expansive law shows a clear commitment to supporting Florida citrus and the long-term success of Florida agriculture.”

United Dairy Farmers of Florida Executive Director Ray Hodge: “Dairy farmers across Florida appreciate Commissioner Simpson and Governor DeSantis, as well as bill sponsors Senator Truenow, Representative Tuck and Representative Alvarez, for advocating for fair markets and honest labeling in the Florida Farm Bill.”

Florida Agritourism Association Executive Director Lena Juarez: “The Florida Agritourism Association commends Commissioner Simpson and Governor DeSantis for backing legislation that equips agritourism operations with resources to grow and thrive.”

Florida Cattlemen’s Associaiton President Dale Carlton: “Florida’s cattlemen are grateful to Governor DeSantis for signing Commissioner Simpson’s Florida Farm Bill, which reinforces the value of our cattle industry. We applaud sponsors Senator Truenow and Representatives Tuck and Alvarez for pushing this legislation forward to support food security, strengthen rural economies and ensure future generations can continue raising Florida beef.”

Florida Aquaculture Association President Geno Evans: “The Florida Farm Bill includes critical measures for Florida’s growing aquaculture sector. We are grateful to Commissioner Simpson, Governor DeSantis and our legislative leaders for establishing the Florida Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Emergency Recovery Loan Program to help producers recover from hurricanes and other emergencies – vital to building resilience and sustainability in Florida aquaculture.”

Cedar Key Aquaculture Association President Rose Cantwell: “The Florida Farm Bill establishes Florida’s Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Emergency Recovery Loan Program, helping aquaculture producers quickly respond and recover in times of crisis to get back on their feet. We celebrate this legislation now enacted into law and are grateful to Commissioner Simpson, Governor DeSantis, Senate President Albritton, Speaker Perez, Senator Truenow and Representatives Tuck and Alvarez for taking action to support the long-term sustainability of Florida’s aquaculture industry.”

Florida Poultry Federation Executive Director Nancy Stephens: “We commend Commissioner Simpson and Governor DeSantis for supporting transparent labeling of food products, like eggs. This law – championed by Senator Truenow and Representatives Tuck and Alvarez – protects Florida consumers, honors our hardworking egg producers and strengthens Florida agriculture.”