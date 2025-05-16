Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.16.25

Good Friday morning.

If the past four election cycles haven’t made it clear, the Florida Chamber’s most recent poll does: Florida is a red state and getting redder.

The latest measure from the pro-business group found Gov. Ron DeSantis above water statewide, with 54% of registered voters saying they approve of the second-term Republican. President Donald Trump lags the Governor slightly, but Florida is still Trump Country — despite a tumultuous 100 days, 51% of those polled told the Chamber’s pollster, Cherry Communications, that they’re still fans of POTUS.

The polling also indicates down-ballot Republicans are similarly well-positioned 18 months out from the midterms. Given the choice between a red or blue mannequin, 50% said they would go for the Republican, giving the party a double-digit edge over Democrats (40%) on the generic ballot test.

The stark splashes of cold water on the comeback narrative Democrats have embraced over the past six weeks following a pair of quality losses in Special Elections for the seats now held by U.S. Reps. Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine. Democrats did show signs of life in those contests, notably flipping Escambia — Gay Valimont was the first Democrat candidate to manage the feat since former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson carried Florida’s westernmost county by 391 votes in 2006.

Opinions on Florida’s current trajectory align with the ballot test, with 49% saying the state is headed in the “right direction” compared to 43% who say it is on the “wrong track.” Zooming out to the national level, the same question resulted in a 48%-48% tie.

The survey measured voter sentiment on several Chamber priorities, all above water. Voters are still on board with the torts rewrite lawmakers passed in 2023, and trial lawyers are a few fathoms underwater — just one in 10 voters believe personal injury entered the profession to protect people’s rights, compared to 75% who say they’re in it for the money. It’s unclear whether respondents were primed with the Chamber’s “billboard lawyer” branding for personal injury lawyers.

Eliminating the business rent sales tax — an only-in-Florida levy on commercial leases — also has majority support with 53% in favor. The Chamber and other business lobbies have long sought a full repeal of the tax, and they’ve inched toward victory over the last half-decade, with the biggest cut coming by way of pandemic-era chopping it to 2% — a third of the statewide 6% sales tax — after the state Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund recovered to pre-COVID levels.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce political poll was conducted May 2-10. The sample included 218 Democrats, 264 Republicans, and 123 third-party and no-party voters. The poll has a 4% margin of error.

___

“Chamber conference: Mental health, well-being key to Florida’s economic rise” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Mental and behavioral health will be a top priority for the Florida Chamber of Commerce in the coming years, according to the pro-business group’s President and CEO, Mark Wilson. Wilson opened the Chamber’s 5th Annual Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability, outlining the current “state of play” for workplace safety and well-being in the Sunshine State. Florida currently ranks No. 19 in well-being; the Chamber’s goal is a No. 5 ranking by 2030. Like other tentpoles of the organization’s master plan, Florida 2030, the Chamber argues that achieving that goal will take widespread buy-in from the business community. “Ten million people in Florida work, and we care deeply about their safety and well-being,” Wilson said.

___

Breaking late Thursday — “Group that got $5M from Hope Florida spent it without Board knowing, Chair says” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — One of the nonprofits that received millions from a Medicaid settlement steered through a Hope Florida charity by the DeSantis administration took in and spent the money without the knowledge of its Board of Directors, the group’s Chair wrote Wednesday in a resignation letter. James Holton said publicly for the first time in his letter that the Board he served on at Save Our Society from Drugs was unaware that its executive director was passing $5 million through the organization and into a political committee fighting against a campaign to legalize recreational marijuana. He said he learned about it in the media.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@JakeSherman: A House Republican just exited the party meeting about reconciliation and texted me this: “We’re cooked. Speaker let this get out of control.”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@WiltonSimpson: Great to be with the Florida Farm Bureau today. I am so grateful for their strong leadership, advocacy, and dedication to the hardworking families who make up Florida agriculture. They are the voice of our farmers and ranchers, and I’m proud to stand with them.

—@AmandaBBevis: It’s easy to listen to @JohnMorganESQ and believe his ideas to bring the moderates together for a better Florida. But then I’m on the sidelines tonight of my 7yo son’s baseball game, and a lady walks up with an infant in arms, followed by a cloud of weed so strong I nearly vomited. And I’m reminded that this is the Florida John Morgan created. Worse, he’s not done. He wants to expand use of illegal drugs. I grew up in an era when leaders urged kids to say no to drugs. I believe infants should breathe clean air. I want elementary kids to play baseball free of secondhand smoke. I’m for a drug-free Florida.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Epic Universe grand opening — 6; Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premieres — 7; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 7; Florida Chamber Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 13; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 14; Tony Awards — 23; Special Election for SD 19 — 25; Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 26; Leadership Blue Weekend — 35; Special Primary Election for Senate District 15 to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson — 39; Florida Chamber Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 39; ‘The Bear’ season four premieres — 40; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 42; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 56; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 70; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 70; Florida Freedom Forum — 78; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 82; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 88; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 91; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 109; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 111; the Emmys — 121; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 124; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 133; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 164; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 189; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 196; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 201; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 201; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 215; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 217; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 223; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 266; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres — 354; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 371; FIFA World Cup™ final — 392; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 582; Tampa mayoral election — 655; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 722; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 868; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1155; U.S. Presidential Election — 1271; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1671; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2402.

— TOP STORY —

“No budget deal, no need to come back to Tallahassee, leaders tell lawmakers” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida legislative leaders today instructed members not to return to the capital until after Memorial Day, signaling a persistent deadlock in state budget negotiations. The directive came via memos from Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez, underscoring the ongoing failure to reach a consensus on the state’s spending plan.

“I believe we are making progress; however, we are not in a position to begin budget conference next week,” said Albritton, promising further scheduling updates before the holiday. Perez similarly informed House members that their presence wasn’t required before May 26.

This move follows Perez recalling House Representatives just two days before extending the Session to June 30. Albritton has not yet mirrored this for the Senate but retains the option. The Legislature controversially concluded its Regular Session on May 3 without fulfilling its primary constitutional duty: passing a balanced budget.

A prior framework, including a $2.5 billion tax cut to reconcile a $4.4 billion gap between House and Senate plans, collapsed when Albritton withdrew support 10 days after its proposal. He cited projected state revenue downturns, deeming the cut “unsustainable and unwise.” This reversal led Perez to accuse Albritton of “breaking the faith.”

The core dispute involves tax relief strategies. Perez advocates for a permanent sales tax reduction, while Albritton and Gov. DeSantis argue this would impede property tax relief efforts and fiscal stability. Initially seeking a 12.5% cut to the state’s 6% sales tax, Perez now emphasizes a desire for permanent spending cuts and is reportedly open to suggestions. Lawmakers await further instructions as the budget clock ticks.

— STATEWIDE —

“Farm bill becomes law: Fluoride ban, farmer protections pushed by Wilton Simpson, Kaylee Tuck, Keith Truenow and Danny Alvarez” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The Florida farm bill became law on Thursday, bringing new protections for farmers, banning fluoride in the state’s drinking water, requiring honesty in food labeling and more. SB 700 was pushed through the Legislature by Sen. Truenow, Reps. Tuck and Alvarez, and spearheaded by Agriculture Commissioner Simpson. It takes effect July 1. “Water should hydrate, not medicate,” Simpson said. A key provision bans fluoride in drinking water. But the bill goes further than that, containing functions like protecting farmers from “ESG” lending discrimination, enhancing agricultural disaster recovery programs, and requiring honest food labeling for plant-based products that take the form of meat, milk or poultry.

—” Agriculture Commissioner Simpson says farm bill-turned-law has decades of implications” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice

“Ron DeSantis signs Florida fluoride ban. What comes next?” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis signed a bill that will stop local governments from putting fluoride in water. The bill DeSantis signed doesn’t specifically mention fluoride. Instead, it bans local governments from putting anything in the water that doesn’t help improve water quality or reduce contaminants. DeSantis said the bill was about informed consent and letting people choose what to do with their health. “Some of these people, they think that they know better for you than you do for yourself,” DeSantis said. “They think because they have medical training or they have this, that they should just be able to decree how we live our lives.”

“DeSantis says he’ll kill ‘free kill’ bill to stop ‘jackpot justice’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis announced his intent to veto HB 6017, a bill that would repeal Florida’s 35-year-old “free kill” law. This law currently prevents adult children over 25 and parents from suing for pain and suffering in medical malpractice wrongful death cases. DeSantis said the repeal would cause malpractice insurance premiums to “skyrocket,” likening potential large payouts to “winning the lottery.” He emphasized that despite the emotional toll on victims’ families, a “global view” is necessary, considering impacts on health care access, costs and physician recruitment. The bill, which lacked caps on payouts sought by the Governor, passed the Senate 33-4. DeSantis referenced the 1990 malpractice crisis as justification for maintaining the current law.

“What a dead bill could mean for political research in Florida” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — A controversial Florida bill (SB 1726) to ban public universities from polling candidate matchups has died in Committee. Sponsored by Sen. Alexis Calatayud, the bill would have allowed issue-based polling but restricted head-to-head candidate preference surveys. While university researchers can continue their work, the bill sparked debate. Critics like Joseph Cappella, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, and USF’s Joshua Scacco argue that “horse race” polling and its media coverage foster public cynicism by overemphasizing political gamesmanship over substance. However, Scacco also notes that candidate preference questions are vital statistical variables, crucial for understanding broader political, social, and economic trends, and how voter choices correlate with other opinions.

“Can HB 1551 restore balance for Florida policyholders?” via Chip Merlin of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Florida’s property insurance market remains in crisis. Although recent legislative reforms were intended to reduce litigation and stabilize soaring premiums, many policyholders continue to face an uneven playing field, particularly when claims are underpaid or denied and their options for recourse are limited. House Bill 1551 (HB 1551), currently pending in the Florida Legislature, seeks to address this imbalance by restoring attorney fee rights for policyholders who prevail in insurance disputes. Florida’s policyholders are all too familiar with rising insurance premiums, which are now the highest in the nation, more than three times the U.S. average. Insurers point to the state’s hurricane exposure, costly reinsurance and a history of litigation as key drivers of these escalating costs. In response, lawmakers enacted reforms in 2022 and 2023, including the elimination of “one-way” attorney fees and a ban on assignment-of-benefits arrangements commonly used by contractors and roofers to initiate mass litigation.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Paul Lowell, Christian Minor, Converge Public Strategies: Florida After School, Clear Secure

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Labor Department reports small increase in new Florida jobless claims for week ending May 10” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s unemployment picture is holding steady, with the newest U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) jobless claims report showing only a slight weekly uptick. There were 6,508 new unemployment claims filed in the Sunshine State for the week ending May 10. It’s an increase, but only by 82 filings over the week ending May 3. It’s the second week in a row that initial unemployment claims have increased. But for most of 2025, a majority of DOL reports have shown new jobless claims falling. Across the U.S., first-time unemployment benefit claims fell last week. There were 205,183 filings nationwide. That’s down by 2,630 claims from the previous week, or a 1.3% decline. DOL analysts projected a similar decrease. They expected a drop of 2,743 claims.

“Deal to trade Florida forest to golf developer is dead, state says” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — In the height of last Summer’s controversy over the DeSantis administration’s proposal to build golf courses, hotels and other amenities on state parks, a separate plan to explore trading 324 acres of state forest land to a luxury golf course developer also emerged. Floridians were so concerned with the deal, which had received initial approval from the state’s top officials, including DeSantis, that residents turned up at an obscure government meeting in Brooksville to demand answers. Hundreds of residents emailed top Department of Environmental Protection officials demanding they abandon the land swap. About a year later, according to the state, the Canadian golf developer that first sought the deal has decided to walk away.

“Florida just took more abortion rights away” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — A Florida appeals court has effectively eliminated the “judicial waiver” process for minors seeking abortions without parental consent. The 5th District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that allowing a judge to grant permission if a teen is mature or parental notification isn’t in their best interest is unconstitutional. The three-judge panel, led by Judge Jordan Pratt, argued that excluding parents from these proceedings violates their 14th Amendment due process rights. This ruling, despite a Florida constitutional provision for such waivers, cites the overturning of Roe v. Wade and a subsequent Florida Supreme Court decision diminishing abortion protections. The decision is expected to be appealed, but it impacts all Florida trial courts for now.

“Emerging DNA testing method could help Florida solve more cold cases” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In October 1986, a 29-year-old nurse at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Polk County named Teresa Scalf was found brutally murdered in her home. There were no obvious suspects in the crime. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) collected forensic evidence, including blood found at the crime scene that did not belong to the victim. Despite investigators’ extensive efforts and thousands of man-hours, the identity of Scalf’s murderer remained a mystery. That is, until 2022, when the PCSO engaged Othram, a national leader in the burgeoning investigatory field of forensic genetic genealogy, to see if advanced DNA testing could help develop new leads in the case.

“Wildlife agency considers bringing back barbaric steel traps” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — I’m probably in the minority here, but I love being asked to fill out surveys. When big corporations or ginormous government agencies want my opinion, I’m happy to give it to them. Y’all want to hear from little ol’ me? How flattering! I got a request just the other day from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to offer my thoughts on revising their rules about using steel traps to catch wild animals. “The FWC is seeking feedback from the public on proposed changes to wildlife trapping regulations in Florida,” said the agency’s email, dated May 9. Well, gosh, I was happy to oblige them! I am generally in favor of steel traps when it comes to minds. As for actual steel traps? Put me down as a NO. For the past 53 years, steel-jaw foothold and leg traps and body-gripping traps to capture wild animals have been banned for use in Florida unless you were one of the few people who qualified for a special use permit. But now the Wildlife Commission is considering changes to its trapping rules.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court could block Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order but limit nationwide injunctions” via Mark Sherman and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press — The Supreme Court seemed intent Thursday on keeping a block on Trump’s restrictions on birthright citizenship while looking for a way to scale back nationwide court orders. It was unclear what such a decision might look like, but a majority of the court expressed concerns about what would happen if the Trump administration were allowed, even temporarily, to deny citizenship to children born to people who are in the United States illegally. The justices heard arguments in the Trump administration’s emergency appeals over lower court orders that kept the citizenship restrictions on hold nationwide. Nationwide, or universal, injunctions have emerged as an essential check on Trump’s efforts to remake the government and a mounting frustration to the Republican President and his allies.

“Stephen Miller re-emerges as an ‘untouchable’ force in Trump’s White House” via Jonathan Allen, Matt Dixon, Katherine Doyle and Sahil Kapur of NBC News — Outside of Trump, no White House official has accumulated more influence in this administration than Miller, the 39-year-old anti-immigration crusader whose brain and bare-knuckled tactics have been deployed to drive the agenda for the commander in chief. Not Vice President JD Vance. Not Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Not anyone else. It is Miller, the White House deputy Chief of Staff for policy, who loaded up scores of executive orders for Trump to sign in his first months back in office — on topics ranging from the declaration of a national emergency at the southern border to dismantling diversity programs in the federal government and withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization.

“Trump’s real Secretary of State” via Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Atlantic — Real estate billionaire Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend of Trump, has emerged as Trump’s de facto top global envoy, tackling sensitive negotiations from Israel-Hamas to Russia-Ukraine. Lacking formal diplomatic experience, Witkoff claims imminent breakthroughs and recently helped secure U.S. hostage Edan Alexander’s release. His transactional, often unilateral approach bypasses traditional channels like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, raising expert skepticism but holding Trump’s full confidence. He reportedly received a pager from Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calling him “One Tough Jew.”

“Could Francis Suarez become U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia? It’s a ‘definite maybe’” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Could Miami Mayor Suarez be the next U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia? That possibility appears to be gaining momentum after Suarez joined Trump in the capital city of Riyadh this week as the President kicked off his multiday Gulf tour. Footage from this week’s events shows Suarez chatting with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a Fox Business interview with “The Bottom Line,” one of the hosts asked Suarez directly if he was “in talks” to become the Saudi Ambassador. Suarez responded that he was “focused on the next 182 days of my mayoralty.” But when pressed, the Mayor smiled, saying only, “I have full faith and confidence in the President’s decision-making.”

“Trump White House sharpens its knives for POLITICO’s owner” via Will Sommer of The Bulwark — Trump’s associates, including son Donald Trump Jr., are reportedly signaling a “full-scale war” against media outlets POLITICO and Business Insider. This follows critical past comments about Trump by Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, the outlet’s parent company. Trump Jr. recently attacked Döpfner as a “disgrace to journalism.” Sources suggest the “knives are out,” implying potential retaliation such as denied access and public denouncements should Trump win the presidency, continuing his adversarial relationship with critical media.

— ELECTIONS —

Richard Lamondin’s CD 27 bid touts $100K opening day — Democrat Lamondin says his campaign for Florida’s 27th Congressional District raked in $100,000 in the first 24 hours after he announced his bid to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. Lamondin’s camp says the haul isn’t buoyed by candidate loans — a common crutch for splash fundraising announcements — but from donors “across Miami-Dade and beyond.” Lamondin said, “This campaign is about fighting for working families who are doing everything right and are still falling behind. To everyone who chipped in during our first 24 hours of the campaign: thank you. Your support means everything, and it shows the strength of our movement to deliver results instead of excuses.” Lamondin, 37, is the co-founder and CEO of environmental services company ecofi. He is the second Democrat to throw his hat into the race behind Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, the runner-up for the Democratic nomination last cycle. Salazar secured a third term representing the Dade County-based district with a 21-point drubbing of Democrat Lucia Báez-Geller six months ago. However, Democrats believe they can close the gap after better-than-expected results in the April Special Elections.

“Bridget Ziegler hasn’t closed the door on running for office in 2026” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The race for Ziegler’s Sarasota County School Board District 1 seat has begun, with Republican Heidi Brandt announcing her candidacy. However, incumbent Ziegler remains noncommittal about her future, neither confirming a run for re-election, a rumored bid for the Florida Legislature, nor an exit from politics. “My focus remains on continuing to deliver for those who hired me,” Ziegler stated, deflecting questions about her 2024 plans. This follows a tumultuous period where colleagues sought her resignation amid a scandal. Speculation intensified after a meeting between Ziegler and Brandt. Longtime Ziegler ally and GOP Treasurer Eric Robinson declined to work for Brandt, citing friendship with Ziegler.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Fabián Basabe proposes post-Session town hall, dunk tank fundraiser in Miami Beach” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Basabe is asking the city of Miami Beach to host a public town hall this Fall where he can give residents up-to-date information about new laws passed in Tallahassee. Oh, and he wants to sit in a dunk tank, with the local PTA selling tickets. In a letter to City Manager Eric Carpenter, Basabe commended Mayor Steven Meiner for his planned town hall at the Miami Beach Bandshell on May 20. Basabe said he wants to build on that format by hosting a similar event after this year’s extended Legislative Session concludes and DeSantis has acted on pending bills. “This timing ensures that residents receive accurate, up-to-date information on the laws that will directly affect their lives,” Basabe wrote.

“‘Difficult decisions are ahead’: Miami-Dade faces worst budget crunch since ’08 crash” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — After years of flush spending and tax-rate cuts, Miami-Dade County is now facing the steepest budget crunch since the 2008 financial crisis. A top deputy to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava laid out a looming financial squeeze for Florida’s largest local government. The administration predicts a nearly $400 million shortfall next year for the county’s $3.6 billion general fund budget that pays for the core services of police, jails, transit and parks and relies on property taxes for the bulk of its revenue. “We have some very difficult decisions to make,” Carladenise Edwards, the county’s Chief Administrative Officer under Levine Cava, told the County Commission’s Appropriations Committee at an afternoon meeting.

“Miami-Dade Schools to audit bus camera program after investigation reveals issues” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Following a Miami Herald/Tributary investigation revealing issues with Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ school bus camera program, the School Board voted in favor of a comprehensive audit of the program. Miami-Dade Schools partnered with Bus Patrol, a private company, to equip school buses with automated cameras designed to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped buses. Citations are then issued by mail. The contract between Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Bus Patrol is a revenue-generating agreement, meaning the District receives a portion of the ticket proceeds, while Bus Patrol, responsible for the cameras and enforcement logistics, takes a share as well. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office provided the staff to review the videos of violations.

“Ex-Hollywood Commissioner scammed out of $2M blames banks, financial advisers” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Debra Case lost more than $2 million to cybercriminals who persuaded the former Hollywood Commissioner and her husband to liquidate nearly all their assets and transfer them into Bitcoin — only to have them stolen, a lawsuit claims. Case filed a complaint with the FBI and the Hollywood Police Department, then turned to attorney Larry Davis for help. “Debra and Terrence Case were victimized due to the negligence of financial institutions who owe a duty to protect their clients from fraudsters,” Davis told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel this week. “As a result of this negligence, our clients lost over $2 million that had been earned from a lifetime of hard, honest work.”

“Personnel note: Melissa Tapanes Llahues takes helm as president of Builders Association of South Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Zoning and land use lawyer Tapanes Llahues has been installed as president of the Builders Association of South Florida (BASF). The swearing-in ceremony featured Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava administering the oath and U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez commemorating the event. Tapanes Llahues, a partner at Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes, outlined her vision for BASF, focusing on expanding housing access, strengthening public-private partnerships, and elevating builders’ voices. With a strong background in high-stakes real estate matters and extensive civic involvement, she aims to lead BASF in addressing regional challenges like housing affordability, climate resilience, and infrastructure needs, emphasizing collaboration and community impact.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Cocoa ordinance that mandates sewer hookups when sewer lines available passes first hurdle” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Cocoa is one step closer to requiring homeowners to hook up to the public sewer system when possible. The City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance that would make it mandatory to hook up to the central sewer when public sewer lines become available. While the Council expects government grants to pay all or most of the cost of such hookups, owners could be forced to foot the bill for any expenses not covered by grants. The ordinance requires a second reading and City Council approval before taking effect. Several dozen homeowners along Indian River Drive are the first to fear they’ll be left picking up the tab for whatever government grants don’t cover to hook them up.

“Retiring County Manager urges Commission to continue infrastructure, capital projects” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Frank Abbate on May 15 is ending a 36-year career in Brevard County government, with his retirement as County Manager — a timeline he announced in March. Abbate addressed his departure in his report to County Commissioners, near the end of his last Commission meeting as County Manager on May 6, encouraging them to continue efforts to improve aging infrastructure and capital needs throughout the county. “County staff has done a phenomenal job to keep these initiatives moving forward,” Abbate said. “I hope the Board will continue to support these important initiatives.”

“Parent accuses Satellite High teachers of ‘grooming’ teen to transition” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell told the Satellite High teacher whose contract was not renewed that the student’s parent believed teachers were “influencing and grooming” the student to become transgender, in part by calling them by their chosen name. The April 1 letter of reprimand was among a 128-page series of documents, including correspondence between numerous district staff members, obtained through a records request from Florida Today. The documents detail the path to AP English Literature teacher Melissa Calhoun’s contract not being renewed for the 2025-2026 school year, starting in March with a parent’s complaint to School Board Vice Chair Matt Susin and culminating in April with the official non-renewal of Calhoun’s contract.

“League of Cities recognizes four local governments for exceptional civic programs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida League of Cities (FLC) has honored four municipalities across the state for projects they’ve launched in the past year to help improve civic advancement. The FLC presented Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Oldsmar and Pinecrest with the 2025 Florida Municipal Achievement Awards for innovative programs that impacted their communities. The awards covered four elements: economic advancement, environmental stewardship, local action and public engagement. “Florida’s cities are constantly developing creative, community-driven solutions to meet local needs and improve residents’ quality of life,” said FLC President and Cocoa Mayor Michael C. Blake. “It is truly inspiring to see what has been accomplished thanks to local leaders who have turned these visionary projects into reality. A heartfelt congratulations to the 2025 Florida Municipal Achievement Award winners.”

“Full Sail University lays off more than a hundred faculty, staff” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Full Sail University laid off 120 faculty and staff members, representing about 5% of its workforce, the school confirmed this week. The private, for-profit college in Winter Park, which offers programs in the entertainment and media industry, said the job cuts were part of an effort to achieve “long-term sustainability” and won’t impact course offerings. It’s unclear how many of the 120 employees were instructional faculty or staff, but Full Sail said it was “primarily” staff who were cut. “This decision, while difficult, follows a careful review that aligns our resources and capabilities for long-term sustainability,” the university’s statement read. “We stand firmly committed to providing an exceptional educational experience.”

“Orlando tops list of best Summer travel spots as Americans look for affordability” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — If you’re dreaming of a Summer getaway that won’t wreck your wallet, but is still packed with fun, Orlando may be the perfect destination. WalletHub’s latest report ranks Orlando as the No. 1 Summer travel spot in the nation for 2025, beating out 99 other major metro areas thanks to its unbeatable mix of affordability, accessibility and activities for all ages. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said travelers want relaxation, but not the stress of dealing with the rising costs of travel, food, and lodging. “When picking a Summer travel destination, it’s easy to focus just on the types of activities you want to do or certain cities you’ve always wanted to see,” Lupo said. “However, choosing a destination that’s not only entertaining but also affordable is important when travel, dining and activity costs have surged so much in recent years. It can also allow you to have a longer, more relaxing trip.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Guido Maniscalco ousted as City Council Chair after Bill Carlson snub” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa City Council Chair Maniscalco was ousted Thursday after Council member Carlson successfully moved to reconsider his appointment. Alan Clendenin was subsequently voted in as the new Chair. Carlson, who initially supported Maniscalco, cited a previously undisclosed March letter from Mayor Jane Castor to Maniscalco expressing concerns about Council conduct as his reason for changing his vote. However, the move followed Maniscalco rescinding Carlson’s appointment as Public Safety Committee Chair earlier in the week, reportedly after complaints from the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. Maniscalco accused Carlson of seeking “revenge.” Gwendolyn Henderson was named Chair Pro Tempore. The developments highlight ongoing tensions within the Council.

“Tampa City Council ‘dysfunction’ escalates as members clash over leadership and staff resignations” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Council member Charlie Miranda, a 50-year veteran of city politics, said he is “willing to call it quits” following an explosive debate over city leadership. Miranda, who was first elected to the Tampa City Council in 1974, said it was time for Council members to stop bickering and to do the job they were hired to do, adding that he “cannot take this much longer.” “This is the most dysfunctional Council I’ve ever worked with,” Miranda said. “I’m not saying individuals. I have never seen anything else like this.”

“Tampa Bay Dem House members talk wins and losses in 2025 Session” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Tampa Bay area Democratic state Rep. Michele Rayner is not certain how the budget impasse between the Florida House and Senate will end, but fears the result may not be good for most of her constituents. “I really think that it’s going to come down to be a compromise, right? And my concern is that compromise is going to be on the back of everyday Floridians,” Rayner said Wednesday night in a virtual town hall meeting. “My concern is that the compromise is going to affect the people that I serve in District 62, or the people that Rep. [Lindsay] Cross serves, or the people that may not make a certain amount of money — all this kind of thing. So, what I really foresee happening is that it is going to end, but the people of the state of Florida are going to take a hit that they unnecessarily don’t need.”

“A cancer center was coming to St. Petersburg. So far, more condos” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A world-renowned cancer center was coming to St. Petersburg until Mayor Ken Welch spiked the project for not having enough affordable housing. That expectation won’t apply to what’s next for half of the property that was once slated for a Moffitt Cancer Center campus: More condos. The City Council on Thursday will hold a vote on a plan to build two, 31-story towers with 824 condos atop residential lobbies, shops and a parking garage on the southern portion of former city-owned land.

“Church of Scientology withdraws plans for downtown project” via Colbi Edmonds of the Tampa Bay Times — The Church of Scientology has withdrawn its request to purchase a downtown Clearwater strip of public land on the eve of a vote by the City Council. The item was removed from Thursday’s agenda. A lawyer for the Church sent an email to city staff at 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday with an attached letter announcing the decision. “Based upon the discussions to date surrounding the application, the Church has determined to supplement its application with additional information addressing its need for the Garden Avenue property, including life safety concerns,” Robert Potter, a lawyer representing the Church, wrote in a letter to Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier. “The Church has also determined that issues surrounding title to the property should be reviewed in depth.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Seven Jax Council members forgo pay raise” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Seven of Jacksonville’s 19 City Council members have opted out of a potential pay raise for the 2025-2026 budget, while 12 will accept it. An ordinance established in 2021 requires an annual decision, promoting transparency. Council member Rory Diamond, who sponsored the measure, emphasized its role in putting members “on record.” This year, there were fewer rejections than in 2021, when 11 members declined. The current Council salary is $61,890, with future increases tied to a state formula. Council members Mike Gay, Joe Carlucci, Diamond, Ron Salem, Terrance Freeman, Matt Carlucci, and Chris Miller will forgo the raise. The exact amount of the next potential increase remains undetermined pending state data.

“Milton chooses local firm over political lightning rod as new City Attorney” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — The Milton City Council chose to steer clear of controversy in selecting its next City Attorney, turning to John Adams and the law firm of Gray/Robinson to provide legal representation moving forward. Board members had to choose between Gray Robinson, a team Adams had touted as having “no interest in conducting ourselves in any manner, any fashion, that isn’t a professional manner,” over the firm headed by former Representative and political lightning rod Anthony Sabatini. “Mr. Adams is very laid back, which is nice,” Council member Larry McKee said in announcing Adams as his choice to replace Alex Andrade, also a Representative, as City Attorney.

“Shooting at FSU prompts re-evaluation of campus safety measures” via Jay Waagmeister of Florida Phoenix — The state’s universities will re-evaluate door locks and lockdown protocol as a result of a statewide safety re-evaluation prompted by the April 17 shootings at Florida State University that killed two people. State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues told the Florida Board of Governors Thursday that he has instructed each institution to, over the Summer, “assess the security of their buildings and the ability to execute a lockdown drill.” “Specifically, we want to know if the doors can be locked from the inside and, if there are windows in the doors, can those be covered or protected?” Rodrigues said during the virtual meeting. Rodrigues said the idea is to understand each university’s needs in time to make budget requests to the Legislature for the 2026 Session.

“Students at Florida’s only public HBCU protest presidential candidate with DeSantis ties” via Kate Payne of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s only public historically Black university could soon be run by an ally of DeSantis, who has restricted the teaching of African American history and banned public colleges from using taxpayer money on diversity programs. Marva Johnson, a lobbyist and executive for the telecom company Charter Communications and a former member of the state Board of Education, has been named one of the four finalists to be the next president of Florida A&M University. Students rallied against her candidacy on campus Wednesday, while the school’s Board of Trustees interviewed her. The prospect that a DeSantis-aligned candidate could soon lead FAMU has alarmed students, faculty and alumni, who celebrate the university’s legacy of Black excellence, social mobility and cultural pride.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County wants to stop development expansion. Will Florida allow it?” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County leaders are trying to roll back changes that let local development sprawl farther east over the last several years. At a recent Land Use Meeting, Commissioners voted to undo a 2021 Comprehensive Plan amendment that allowed builders to construct thousands of new homes east of the county’s Future Development Area Boundary (FDAB). But, like the county’s recent efforts to restore local wetland protections, Commissioners may be in for a fight against state officials and developer interests. Ed Vogler, a commercial and land use lawyer who often represents local developers, submitted a last-minute letter objecting to the rule change on behalf of several clients.

“Naples City Council meets Friday for action on Naples Pride’s Pride Fest” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — It took Naples City Council members about five minutes to agree to a special meeting after a federal judge ruled in favor of Naples Pride’s quest to host a drag show at Cambier Park’s main stage. A meeting on May 15 did not include public comment. A May 16 special meeting will be open to the public. An executive session, closed to the public, will follow that day, and is expected to take between an hour and two hours beginning at 1 p.m. When they return from their executive session, they will return to City Council chambers to determine if they will act. If they act, they will then allow public comment.

“Sarasota Bradenton Airport year-over-year growth continues with April passenger traffic” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — April passenger traffic at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) didn’t reach record-breaking numbers like March did, but the month still brought significant year-over-year growth. April saw 488,887 passengers travel through SRQ — 10% more than the same month last year, which totaled 443,089. The report comes a month after the airport announced it broke its record for the most monthly passengers in its history, with 597,796. Passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2025 grew 3.3% compared with the first quarter of 2024. It marks a continuing rebound from the hurricane-based slowdown in the last months of 2024, which saw year-over-year decreases in total passengers of 42%, 13% and 0.25% in October, November and December, respectively.

— TOP OPINION —

“The mad dual-hatter” via David Graham of The Atlantic — It’s striking, isn’t it? With unemployment low, Trump seems to be struggling to find enough good help, resorting to “dual-hatting” key officials. Todd Blanche isn’t just Deputy AG; he’s now acting Librarian of Congress. Russ Vought heads OMB and, effectively, a frozen Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Kash Patel juggles the FBI and, until recently, the ATF. And then there’s Rubio, a one-man band holding four titles: Secretary of State, acting USAID Administrator, acting Archivist, and acting National Security Adviser.

This isn’t encouraging. Either Trump can’t find qualified people, signaling a term plagued by execution struggles, or he won’t, preferring a small, trusted circle, which guarantees dysfunction and incompetence. This tactic seems to be a lesson learned, albeit poorly, from his first term’s slow appointment process, as highlighted in Project 2025. That plan aimed to have a corps of loyalists ready, but that hasn’t materialized.

Qualifications seem secondary. Blanche, a lawyer, now runs the Library of Congress, replacing a Ph.D. in library science. Rubio’s roles, while somewhat overlapping, demand diverse skills he may not possess. As David Ferriero, former Archivist, points out, Rubio’s part-time presence at the National Archives during a critical period for training new government employees on record-keeping is disastrous. It means “a huge hole in our history.”

This also breeds conflicts of interest. Will Archivist Rubio investigate Secretary of State Rubio’s potential mishandling of public records? Unlikely. The longer this reliance on a small, overstretched group continues, the more neglect and conflicts will arise. For the sake of his agenda and the nation, Trump needs to find more hats for more heads, not more heads for the same few hats.

— OPINIONS —

“Coming to terms with the Joe Biden senility cover-up” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The media’s denial of then-President Biden’s clear infirmities is baffling. Take the Juneteenth event: Biden froze, motionless, for nearly two minutes. Yet, when Republicans noted it, the White House cried “cheapfake,” and much of the press echoed them. The Washington Post even excused his freeze by saying he “doesn’t dance.” It’s embarrassing to read now, just days before the debate that forced his withdrawal. A new book reveals White House officials actively concealed Biden’s decline. Will there be a reckoning? Unlikely for politicians now feigning ignorance. But what about the press? Why did they buy the “cheap fake” narrative? Perhaps the biggest factor was Trump. The anti-Trump frenzy blinded many to Biden’s reality, ultimately leading to Trump’s return anyway. It’s time to face the truth.

“Live by the Loomer, die by the Loomer” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Laura Loomer is perpetually unhappy — with RFK Jr., Pam Bondi, even House Republicans over Medicaid. While professing love for Trump, her constant infighting highlights a glaring issue: Trump values audacious provocateurs, not actual competence. This approach might energize a rally, but for governing? The freak show gets in the way. Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and bigot, earned Trump’s favor and now wields real influence, even getting officials fired after Oval Office meetings. Her expanding attacks, now even questioning loyalists, are causing rifts and disgust among other Trump supporters. It proves the MAGA movement is far more fractious than a simple cult. Trump’s preference for such undisciplined, discord-driven figures could be his own undoing; they thrive on chaos, not governance.

“Robert Skrob: House proposal is a tax shift, not a tax savings” via Florida Politics — Unfortunately, the House has decided to move forward with legislation that would upend Florida’s economy, killing jobs and small businesses. This proposal, which is still in play during this extended Legislative Session, would divert counties’ local tourist development tax (TDT) revenue as a property tax credit — eliminating funding for tourism promotion, marketing and tourism facilities. Through these funds, tourism marketing helps fuel Florida’s economy, generating more than 2 million jobs statewide and $124 billion in annual visitor spending. In fact, according to multiple county studies, TDT-funded tourism marketing delivers a return on investment anywhere from 30-to-1, 40-to-1, even 60-to-1 in some counties. That’s the kind of multiplier effect small government advocates should celebrate, not dismantle.

“America is having a showboater moment” via Jill Leovy of The Atlantic — After years covering police, I’ve learned there are “showboaters” and “real cops.” Showboaters talk tough and favor crackdowns. Real cops are quieter, more knowledgeable, and respect due process. America’s current approach to immigrant gangs — imprisoning and deporting — is pure showboating. It looks tough, but it ignores the unglamorous work of justice. I’ve seen gang violence firsthand and understand the desire for quick fixes. However, a police state isn’t innovation; true policing means fighting crime within a constitutional system. Real cops wield the law, even for criminal victims, and focus on actual shooters, not just anyone in a gang database. They build trust and win over communities. Neither the right’s love for sweeps nor the left’s dismissal of enforcement helps. We need real cops, not goons, to impose law, not just repression.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Bill Dendy from Raymond James discusses the China trade war truce; Dr. Bill Hennessey analyzes Trump’s executive order on prescription drug prices; Dr. Susan MacManus on the President’s Middle East trip and diplomatic risks; and Forrest Saunders covering the Governor’s tax cut standoff and early 2026 gubernatorial race buzz.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion on innovative growth management, specifically throughout the I-4 corridor, and what local governments are doing to help develop communities smartly with available and allocated resources. Joining Walker are Tal Siddique, District 3, Manatee County Commission, and Lee Steinhauer, Government & Legal Affairs Director, Greater Orlando Builders Association.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and POLITICO Florida political reporter Gary Fineout.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg on Local 10 WPLG: State Reps. Christine Hunschofsky and Alex Rizo will discuss property and sales tax and the state budget proposals. Plus, the latest on the immigration crackdown in Florida with Larry Keefe, the executive director of the Florida Board of Immigration Enforcement. Also, an update on the Florida Governor’s race after Rep. Byron Donalds visits South Florida and speaks with Milberg.

— ALOE —

“Margaritaville specialty license plate headed to Florida roads” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Jimmy Buffett fans will soon have another way to show off how much they love wasting away, as the new Margaritaville Florida specialty license plate has reached its preorder requirement. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Monday the tag approved by the Florida Legislature in 2024 had surpassed 3,000 early orders, the threshold that opens the door for actual production of the plate. It won’t be available in state tax collectors’ offices, though, for another four to five months, the department stated in a memo. Buffett’s most famous song was “Margaritaville,” and his merchandising empire has grown to include hotel resorts, restaurants, and even a cruise line carrying the name. The tag features palm trees, a parrot, sandals on the beach and a seaplane floating in the waters amid a sunset. Buffett fans often refer to themselves as Parrotheads.

“UCF mobile unit is ready to help first responders in the next emergency” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of Central Florida is ready to deploy a mobile trailer across the state to help first responders and victims in hurricanes, mass shootings and other emergencies. “Today marks a significant step forward in mental health care for first responders and trauma survivors,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright in a statement. The mobile trailer is equipped with quiet spaces and therapy rooms to help first responders deal with the horrors of their jobs, and to assist the victims they’re helping. The space has a TV and necessities like socks or toothbrushes. “The command center, unveiled at UCF’s Memory Mall, marks a national first: the launch of a mobile, trauma care-specific command center — built with purpose, backed by state and corporate partners, and ready to serve those who lay their lives on the line for Florida’s communities,” the school said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are state Sen. Tom Wright, Rep. Bobby Payne, Kate Bradshaw, Matthew Ubben, and Rick Watson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.