Florida Democrats will fight DNC effort to remove David Hogg as Vice Chair

Key Florida Democrats will oppose the removal of David Hogg as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

A release from the Florida Democratic Party announced that eight delegates to the DNC representing Florida, including FDP Chair Nikki Fried, intend to vote against resolutions removing both Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania, who both won Vice Chair posts in February.

“The results of the DNC Vice Chair elections were clear, and the will of the voters should be respected,” Fried said.

“The Democratic National Committee has been in desperate need of young, innovative leadership, and David and Malcolm have worked to meet that need since day one. Tossing them out of office is unfair to them and an insult to the members they inspired to vote for them — members who adopted these rules themselves. A majority of Florida’s delegation will vote no on this resolution. We have work to do, and this isn’t it.”

But Hogg’s mid-April announcement that he would back a $20 million campaign to unseat Democratic incumbents in safe blue districts triggered a backlash from party leaders. DNC Chair Ken Martin called on Hogg to either sign a neutrality pledge or step down.

On Monday, the DNC credential committee voted for a resolution to void Hogg’s election, and voted 13-2 to recommend a new election. That must be approved by a majority of the full DNC to take effect.

Hogg is one of five Vice Chairs for the DNC. Kenyatta, a state Representative in Pennsylvania, was elected on a combined ballot along with Hogg, according to a post by Credentials Committee member Christine Pelosi.

The eight Florida Democrats voting against the measure include: Pamela Castellana, Alan Clendenin, Juan Cuba, Fried, Daniel Henry, Millie Herrera, Allison Minnerly and Samuel Vilchez Santiago.

“As we fight back against Donald Trump, it’s essential for young people to have a say in the future of the Democratic Party,” said Vilchez Santiago, Chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.

“From different perspectives, David and Malcolm represent that future, and that’s why DNC members from all over the country elected them as DNC Vice Chairs just a few months ago. Removing them from office would be a slap to the face of young Democrats across the country. As Trump and the GOP are actively working to cut Medicaid funding, Democrats must support the next generation of leaders and focus on what actually matters to the American people.”

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.