May 15, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Democrats will fight DNC effort to remove David Hogg as Vice Chair

Jacob OglesMay 15, 20254min

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

U.S. Labor Department reports small increase in new Florida jobless claims for week ending May 10

HeadlinesInfluence

Marion Hammer’s next big target is the NRA

2026Headlines

Heidi Brandt files for Bridget Ziegler’s seat on the Sarasota Co. School Board

david hogg
8 delegates to the national committee will stand by the Floridian.

Key Florida Democrats will oppose the removal of David Hogg as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

A release from the Florida Democratic Party announced that eight delegates to the DNC representing Florida, including FDP Chair Nikki Fried, intend to vote against resolutions removing both Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta of Pennsylvania, who both won Vice Chair posts in February.

“The results of the DNC Vice Chair elections were clear, and the will of the voters should be respected,” Fried said.

“The Democratic National Committee has been in desperate need of young, innovative leadership, and David and Malcolm have worked to meet that need since day one. Tossing them out of office is unfair to them and an insult to the members they inspired to vote for them — members who adopted these rules themselves. A majority of Florida’s delegation will vote no on this resolution. We have work to do, and this isn’t it.”

But Hogg’s mid-April announcement that he would back a $20 million campaign to unseat Democratic incumbents in safe blue districts triggered a backlash from party leaders. DNC Chair Ken Martin called on Hogg to either sign a neutrality pledge or step down.

On Monday, the DNC credential committee voted for a resolution to void Hogg’s election, and voted 13-2 to recommend a new election. That must be approved by a majority of the full DNC to take effect.

Hogg is one of five Vice Chairs for the DNC. Kenyatta, a state Representative in Pennsylvania, was elected on a combined ballot along with Hogg, according to a post by Credentials Committee member Christine Pelosi.

The eight Florida Democrats voting against the measure include: Pamela Castellana, Alan Clendenin, Juan Cuba, Fried, Daniel Henry, Millie Herrera, Allison Minnerly and Samuel Vilchez Santiago.

“As we fight back against Donald Trump, it’s essential for young people to have a say in the future of the Democratic Party,” said Vilchez Santiago, Chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.

“From different perspectives, David and Malcolm represent that future, and that’s why DNC members from all over the country elected them as DNC Vice Chairs just a few months ago. Removing them from office would be a slap to the face of young Democrats across the country. As Trump and the GOP are actively working to cut Medicaid funding, Democrats must support the next generation of leaders and focus on what actually matters to the American people.”

___

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHeidi Brandt files for Bridget Ziegler's seat on the Sarasota Co. School Board

nextMarion Hammer's next big target is the NRA

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories