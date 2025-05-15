May 15, 2025
U.S. Labor Department reports small increase in new Florida jobless claims for week ending May 10
First-time unemployment claims dropped in Florida for the week ending June 22. Image via AP.

Drew DixonMay 15, 20252min

Virus Outbreak-California-Unemployment claims
Claims for the week declined nationwide.

Florida’s unemployment picture is holding steady, with the newest U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) jobless claims report showing only a slight weekly uptick.

There were 6,508 new unemployment claims filed in the Sunshine State for the week ending May 10. It’s an increase, but only by 82 filings over the week ending May 3.

It’s the second week in a row that initial unemployment claims have increased. But for most of 2025, a majority of DOL reports have shown new jobless claims falling.

Across the U.S., first-time unemployment benefit claims fell last week. There were 205,183 filings nationwide. That’s down by 2,630 claims from the previous week, or a 1.3% decline. DOL analysts projected a similar decrease. They expected a drop of 2,743 claims.

It’s the second week in a row the number of claims has decreased nationwide.

While the latest nationwide figures dropped week to week, the new numbers are actually an increase in the year-over-year comparison. There were 197,680 new jobless claims during the same period in 2024.

Florida’s steady weekly unemployment reports reflect the overall jobless picture in the state this year. The general unemployment rate remained at 3.6% in February and March. That figure was a slight uptick from the January figure of 3.5%.

Florida has maintained a lower unemployment rate than the national figure for 53 months in a row. The jobless rate across America is currently 4.2%.

FloridaCommerce officials are expected to release the state unemployment rate for April within days.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories