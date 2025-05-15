U.S. Labor Department reports small increase in new Florida jobless claims for week ending May 10

Florida’s unemployment picture is holding steady, with the newest U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) jobless claims report showing only a slight weekly uptick.

There were 6,508 new unemployment claims filed in the Sunshine State for the week ending May 10. It’s an increase, but only by 82 filings over the week ending May 3.

It’s the second week in a row that initial unemployment claims have increased. But for most of 2025, a majority of DOL reports have shown new jobless claims falling.

Across the U.S., first-time unemployment benefit claims fell last week. There were 205,183 filings nationwide. That’s down by 2,630 claims from the previous week, or a 1.3% decline. DOL analysts projected a similar decrease. They expected a drop of 2,743 claims.

It’s the second week in a row the number of claims has decreased nationwide.

While the latest nationwide figures dropped week to week, the new numbers are actually an increase in the year-over-year comparison. There were 197,680 new jobless claims during the same period in 2024.

Florida’s steady weekly unemployment reports reflect the overall jobless picture in the state this year. The general unemployment rate remained at 3.6% in February and March. That figure was a slight uptick from the January figure of 3.5%.

Florida has maintained a lower unemployment rate than the national figure for 53 months in a row. The jobless rate across America is currently 4.2%.

FloridaCommerce officials are expected to release the state unemployment rate for April within days.